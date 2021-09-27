Energy sector gains help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector as prices for oil and natural gas moved higher helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.30 points at 20,482.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.44 points at 34,950.44. The S&P 500 index was down 3.84 points at 4,451.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.82 points at 14,981.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.57 at US$75.55 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 39 cents at US$5.59 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,751.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press