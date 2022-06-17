The energy recovery ventilator core market is projected to grow from USD 947 million in 2022 to USD 1,360 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

The global market for energy recovery ventilator core are driven by factors such as rise in residential and commercial construction projects in many developing countries, regulations and energy efficient standards by different government organizations, necessity to improve indoor air quality in air-tight buildings and changing climate conditions.

By material type, the engineered resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027

Based on material type, the engineered resin is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The engineered resin has properties such as higher selectivity for water vapor over other gases, zero air crossover to prevent cross-contamination from the two-air stream, higher durability in wet and freezing conditions, and less susceptibility to degradation by mold and bacteria than other material cores.



The counter-flow inflow type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on flow type, the counter-flow is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This counter-flow energy recovery ventilator core are widely used for many residential and commercial application due to its high efficiency rate.



This type of energy recovery ventilator core has opposite airflow arrangement to maximize the heat recovery.



By shape type, the hexagon segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027

Based on shape type, the hexagon shape is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. hexagon shape is widely used in many ventilation systems around the world. Many leading companies of energy recovery ventilator core manufacture hexagon shape cores. This type of core can be generally used in all application and has properties such as structural strength and airtightness



The energy recovery ventilator core in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the energy recovery ventilator core market from 2022 to 2027.North America is one of the key market for energy recovery ventilator core.



The region has high demand for the energy recovery ventilator cores due to rising demand of good ventilation system, changing regulations to improve indoor air quality and increasing residential projects.



The energy recovery ventilator core report is dominated by players, such as CORE, Inc. (Germany), Greenheck Fan Corporation (US), Ruskin (US), Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd (China), Hoval (Liechtenstein), Innergy Tech, Inc. (Canada), Xiamen AIR-ERV Technology Co., Ltd (China), Oji Container Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dais Corporation (US), Klingenburg USA, LLC (Germany), Karyer Group (Turkey), Recuperator (Turkey), Teasung Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ERI Corporation (Italy) and RenewAire LLC (US)



