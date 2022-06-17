The energy recovery ventilator core market is projected to grow from USD 947 million in 2022 to USD 1,360 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027

The global market for energy recovery ventilator core are driven by factors such as rise in residential and commercial construction projects in many developing countries, regulations and energy efficient standards by different government organizations, necessity to improve indoor air quality in air-tight buildings and changing climate conditions.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Recovery Ventilator Core Market by Material Type, Shape, Flow Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287388/?utm_source=GNW


By material type, the engineered resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027
Based on material type, the engineered resin is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The engineered resin has properties such as higher selectivity for water vapor over other gases, zero air crossover to prevent cross-contamination from the two-air stream, higher durability in wet and freezing conditions, and less susceptibility to degradation by mold and bacteria than other material cores.

The counter-flow inflow type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on flow type, the counter-flow is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This counter-flow energy recovery ventilator core are widely used for many residential and commercial application due to its high efficiency rate.

This type of energy recovery ventilator core has opposite airflow arrangement to maximize the heat recovery.

By shape type, the hexagon segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of energy recovery ventilator core market during 2022 to 2027
Based on shape type, the hexagon shape is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. hexagon shape is widely used in many ventilation systems around the world. Many leading companies of energy recovery ventilator core manufacture hexagon shape cores. This type of core can be generally used in all application and has properties such as structural strength and airtightness

The energy recovery ventilator core in North America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the energy recovery ventilator core market from 2022 to 2027.North America is one of the key market for energy recovery ventilator core.

The region has high demand for the energy recovery ventilator cores due to rising demand of good ventilation system, changing regulations to improve indoor air quality and increasing residential projects.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 45%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 70%, and Others – 10%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 20%, Europe – 45%, South America-5%, and Middle East & Africa- 5%

The energy recovery ventilator core report is dominated by players, such as CORE, Inc. (Germany), Greenheck Fan Corporation (US), Ruskin (US), Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd (China), Hoval (Liechtenstein), Innergy Tech, Inc. (Canada), Xiamen AIR-ERV Technology Co., Ltd (China), Oji Container Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dais Corporation (US), Klingenburg USA, LLC (Germany), Karyer Group (Turkey), Recuperator (Turkey), Teasung Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ERI Corporation (Italy) and RenewAire LLC (US)

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the energy recovery ventilator core market based on material type, shape, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.

It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the energy recovery ventilator core market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287388/?utm_source=GNW

