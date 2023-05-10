Energy rebates: who will receive them and how much will bills fall under Labor’s budget measure?

Photograph: David Mariuz/AAP

Households on income support payments will have hundreds of dollars slashed from their energy bills this winter, as part of a key cost-of living package announced in Tuesday’s federal budget.

The bill relief, which begins in July, is a joint plan between the federal, state and territory governments. Amounts vary between jurisdictions, based on their exposure to the national energy market and pre-existing energy rebate or tariff schemes.

Small businesses will also get $325 in energy bill relief from the federal government. All states and territories, except for Victoria and the ACT, will make the same contribution.

The changes mean there will be different degrees of savings for each state and territory. New South Wales residents would be heading for a 40% increase in energy bills, the treasury forecasts, but the assistance turns that into a 7% reduction for eligible households. Queenslanders are on track for a 43% increase, but eligible households could see a 10% decrease in their bills.

The rebates will be automatically deducted from energy bills over the next financial year, meaning eligible residents do not need to apply for the savings.

Pensioners, veterans, seniors and other concession card holders and recipients of a carer’s allowance or a family tax benefit, as well as anyone who currently qualifies for state or territory electricity concessions, are eligible for a household rebate.

Separately, about 110,000 households will be able to receive low-cost loans for double glazing, solar panels and other energy improvements under another budget measure.

NSW

Eligible NSW households will receive a $500 energy rebate on their power bill.

Small businesses that meet that meet the definition of electricity “small customer” in NSW will get a $650 rebate.

Victoria

Eligible Victorian households will receive a $250 energy rebate on their power bill. The amount will be less than other states because the state government in March launched the fourth round of its $250 power-saving bonus – which is available to all Victorian households.

Small businesses that meet the definition of an electricity “small customer” in Victoria will get a $325 rebate.

Queensland

Eligible Queensland households will receive a $500 energy rebate on their power bill.

Small businesses that meet the definition of an electricity “small customer” in Queensland will get a $650 rebate.

South Australia

Eligible South Australian households will receive a $500 energy rebate on their power bill.

Small businesses that meet the definition of an electricity “small customer” in South Australia will get a $650 rebate.

Western Australia

Eligible Western Australian households will receive a $350 energy rebate on their power bills.

Small businesses that consume less than 50MWh a year will get a $650 rebate.

The household amount is lower than other jurisdictions because the state is not exposed to the volatility of the national energy market.

Households that do not have a direct billing relationship with Synergy or Horizon Power (such as those in a caravan park, retirement village or apartment) can get an equivalent grant via the state’s department of finance.

Tasmania

Eligible Tasmanian households will receive a $250-a-year energy rebate for two years on their power bills.

Small businesses that meet the definition of an electricity “small customer” in Tasmania will get a $650 rebate for the next financial year.

ACT

Eligible ACT households will receive a $175 energy rebate on their power bills.

Small businesses that meet the definition of an electricity “small customer” in the ACT will get a $325 rebate.

The household rebate is lower than other jurisdictions because the territory is less exposed to the volatility of the national energy market.

All ACT households and businesses can also access the territory’s large-scale feed-in tariff scheme – estimated to provide $152 a year for the average household and $624 a year for the average business.

Northern Territory

Eligible NT households will receive a $350 energy rebate on their power bills.

Small businesses that meet the definition of electricity “small customer” in the NT will get a $650 rebate.

The household rebate is lower than other jurisdictions because the territory is not exposed to the volatility of the national energy market.