Energy prospects blow hot and cold

Douglas Fraser - Business and economy editor, Scotland
·6 min read
offshore wind turbines
offshore wind turbines

  • Russia's war in Ukraine has upended oil and gas markets, but also boosted the prospects for renewable energy, including green hydrogen.

  • Scottish offshore wind got a huge boost in 2022, and supplying green power to offshore oil and gas platforms offers a further one in 2023. But making these projects happen within a decade faces several obstacles.

  • Government's expectation of lower costs for offshore wind are causing alarm in the industry, as its borrowing costs rise, and it tries to make good on big commitments to sourcing from a supply chain in Scotland.

As the year turns, and the economy turns downwards, the revolution in energy picks up pace.

This time last year, oil and gas prices were rising on the back of economic recovery and rising tensions on Russia's border with Ukraine.

The subsequent invasion, in February, turned energy markets upside down. The surge in fossil fuel prices, with subsequent declines but far greater volatility, changed the financial calculations on alternative sources of energy.

One of the biggest accelerations we've seen has been towards hydrogen energy. What seemed some way over the horizon just a year ago is now getting much closer.

Whether blue hydrogen, derived from gas, or the green variety, from using renewable power to split hydrogen from oxygen in water, it could be a big part of the energy mix in the north-east of Scotland. Where wind generation is far from conventional markets, on the Hebridean and northern islands for instance, hydrogen can be shipped out, to markets around the world.

The market for receiving hydrogen and using it in heavy transport and in industry is being fast prepared on continental Europe. The Scottish government talks up the prospects of exporting to Germany, which fits with the political agenda of integrating into European energy markets.

Floating turbines

Meantime, on the Moray Firth horizon, I'm watching shipping busy with supply of equipment to the massive windfarms being constructed off the east coast. Far bigger ones were included in plans that won competitive bidding for ScotWind - the next and much bigger wave of offshore wind.

Paying Crown Estate Scotland, and therefore its shareholder the Scottish government, £755m upfront for the right to develop designated sea areas was only the start. That kind of money shows developers are serious.

With a requirement that they install within a decade, they are busy planning. Next comes assessment of impact and securing of finance.

fuel prices
Fossil fuel prices soared in the past year

Following criticism that much of the current build-out of projects has been done by distant manufacturers, with too little benefit to Scottish industry, the ScotWind auction secured enormous commitments to local content.

That now requires Scottish industry to step up to the challenge and opportunity, requiring investment at scale. The challenge is with sequencing that investment with a flow of orders, and then managing a flow of orders to avoid boom and bust.

The order books could be even larger when you consider a parallel track of offshore wind developments to provide green energy to offshore oil and gas installations. They are very heavy users of fossil fuels in the process of extracting oil and gas, and decarbonising that process is a high priority for an industry keen to show willing in the great energy transition.

INTOG - Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas - is a big part of the answer. It is the innovation and bidding process for leasing rights through which offshore wind developers can power those platforms.

Earlier this month, Crown Estates Scotland announced a healthy level of interest: 19 bidders at the first stage, 10 of those for the smaller innovation part of the process. Expect to hear more in April, as this bidding round is being run at quite a pace.

This is likely to be even more about floating wind turbines than ScotWind. That is a technology at which Scotland - with Norwegian investment - has a lead. The first floating offshore wind farm, near Peterhead, has just passed its fifth anniversary. With 54% of capacity achieved, the five Hywind Scotland turbines have achieved the most efficient windfarm rating anywhere.

Strike price

Using that lead to generate jobs in manufacturing, even with a new technology, is continuing to prove difficult. To compete at scale with established fabrication yards requires big investment and, again, that is hard to justify until it's clear that the orders will follow.

Putting further pressure on developers and the supply chain is the expectation of cost. Securing an area of seabed to develop is only the start. The finances stack up only when companies also secure Contracts for Difference from the UK government.

These are a form of subsidy, at which UK energy customers, represented by the UK government, guarantee to pay a minimum price per unit of energy. That reassures investors. And if operators make profits above that price, they give it back to the customer.

An important stage was reached earlier this month, when the UK government set out its "administrative strike prices". These are the maximum levels of payment per unit that the industry can expect to receive for each technology - much more for tidal, biogas, energy from waste and hydro than for offshore wind. They are designed to drive down prices, when they are followed by industry bidding to offer energy at the lowest price. So far, they've been very successful at doing that. The price of offshore wind has plummeted.

Obstacles in the way

Now, the government expects it to fall further - so much further that they think offshore windfarms can produce energy at lower prices than onshore windfarms. That may reflect the cost of trying to develop an onshore windfarm when the UK government has put so many obstacles in the way of placing them in the English countryside.

The industry is alarmed that prices are being driven down so hard. The response to these administrative strike prices from Scottish Renewables was a warning that driving down costs is increasingly hard to achieve while also delivering on local content.

And if there is so little headroom, added to rising interest rates on corporate debt, some of the hoped-for projects may not stack up financially. There is, says chief executive Claire Mack, a "very real risk of stalling developments".

Investments are already being stalled by the long delay in announcing where Scotland's green free ports will be. After an impasse, the Scottish and UK governments agreed to work together on this last February. Bids had to be submitted by June.

A decision was taken in early September on which two bidders will get these low-tax, tariff-free carve-outs. There's a high expectation that the Cromarty Firth and several sites in the Firth of Forth bid have won.

But mainly because of turmoil in Downing Street, there has been no point at which a ministerial statement could be co-ordinated. There have also been talks about the consolation prizes for those that didn't win: Aberdeen, the Clyde and Orkney. Four months on, due to political delays, developers are ready to invest, but having to wait.

Latest Stories

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Whitecaps extend midfielder Caio Alexandre's loan to Brazilian team for a year

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have extended midfielder Caio Alexandre’s loan to Fortaleza EC for another year, with an obligation for the Brazilian side to purchase his contract if he hits undisclosed performance benchmarks. The loan agreement, which was originally set to end at the end of the year, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Alexandre originally joined Fortaleza on loan last August. The 23-year-old scored a goal and started 11 of his 12 appearances with Fortaleza last season, helping

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A