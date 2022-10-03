How the energy price crisis turned wind farms into giant money spinners

Rachel Millard
·6 min read
wind power - Fred. Olsen Renewables/ Fred. Olsen Renewables
wind power - Fred. Olsen Renewables/ Fred. Olsen Renewables

Spinning in the Lammermuir Hills in southern Scotland, the 60 turbines at the Crystal Rig II wind farm have been powering homes for more than a decade. When they came online in 2010, electricity prices were around £40 per MWh and wind power was still a relative rarity in the UK.

Its output has become a lot more valuable recently, in a boost for owners Fred Olsen Renewables, part of the Bonheur group controlled by Norway’s Olsen shipping family. More than 15 months of surging electricity prices, hovering north of £150 per megawatt-hour, four or five times long-term averages, have boosted wind farms.

Yet now wind farm owners face questions about whether they are making too much. High wholesale gas and electricity prices have pushed household and business bills to unsustainable levels, forcing the Government to shield consumers with an estimated £65bn of borrowing over just the next six months.

Ministers now want to reform the market, limiting the revenue that wind farms can make. At issue is the mismatch between the costs to generate wind power and the prices it can fetch. The market price for electricity is generally set by the price of dominant gas-fired generation, where costs have climbed. But wind farm owners do not have fuel costs, meaning the electricity price increase is potentially all upside. Most wind farms currently operating in Britain also receive subsidies too.

The industry insists that a picture of it wallowing in cash is wide of the mark, as many developers would have sold much of their electricity at lower rates well before the current price surge, to get the long-term, stable returns they prize. Newer wind farms are also on fixed price contracts with the Government, at rates which mean they are currently paying money back to consumers. “In the wind industry in general we’re not seeing the excess profits being made in the oil and gas sector,” says Barnaby Wharton, director at trade body Renewables UK.

Yet analysis of company accounts does shed some light on who is positioned to benefit in the current climate. Among the largest is the £7bn infrastructure investor Greencoat Capital, whose portfolio of more than 40 UK wind farms generated £328.8m in cash for the half-year to June. This was “above budget due to high power prices, primarily reflecting high gas prices”, according to its accounts.

Listed fund The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) cites “elevated power prices driven by higher gas prices” in its strong half year results. About 70pc of its output from its portfolio of 24 wind farms in Britain is subsidised or on fixed power prices. TRIG and others point to the risks they have taken and years of low prices, as well as high levels of investment back into renewables.

Ventient Energy, meanwhile, an investment fund advised by JP Morgan, sold electricity from its more than 30 onshore wind farms for a “considerably higher than planned” £104 per MWh in 2021, helped by higher wholesale prices. Profits fell for 2021, however, due to lower wind speeds. The company’s parent is based in the Cayman Islands.

Other wind farm owners in the UK include the Chinese state’s China General Nuclear, which in 2014 bought three small wind farms from EDF. Its Rusholme wind farm, North Yorkshire, which sells its output to EDF, doubled its profits to £2.3m in 2021 helped by higher power prices.

In May, directors said the increase in gas and electricity prices had helped its revenues. Major energy players are at pains to highlight the limits on their earnings. German energy giant RWE, whose fleet includes a majority stake in the 116-turbine Rampion wind farm off the coast of Sussex, says it has sold roughly 70pc of its output for this winter at “less than 10pc of the current market prices”. The overall price it will get is “very uncertain and will depend on how the winter develops”, a spokesman adds.

It says its forward sales cover its share of the new phase of its majority-owned Triton Knoll wind farm off the Lincolnshire coast. The farm’s developers were criticised after delaying the start of a government subsidy contract which would limit the new turbines’ earnings to £88 per megawatt-hour.

SSE, the FTSE 100 renewables and networks owner, also says it has sold the “vast majority” of its wind output for this year and next at  “a fraction of current wholesale prices”. Scottish Power, owned by Spanish giant Iberdrola, sells into the futures market rather than the spot market. Operating profits for its renewables business rose from £184.5m to £263.4m during the six months to June, helped by a 23pc surge in wind output but also “higher energy prices” and subsidies.

Both Scottish Power and the French state’s EDF sell electricity from their large wind farm fleets to their retail divisions. All energy retail companies are now being heavily subsidised by the Government so they can keep household bills down at an average £2,500 from this month. EDF points to rules preventing power companies cross-subsidising between generation and retail business. “We are audited to demonstrate that sales of power between these entities are enacted at fair market price,” it says.

The industry was spooked by the threat of a windfall tax on the sector. The idea has lost traction, with officials struggling to work out the extent of any windfall taxes. New windfall taxes have been opposed by Liz Truss. Yet it has helped bring developers to the table. Talks are now focused on moving more generators on to the 15-year fixed price deals with the Government under which newer wind farms are already built.

Under the deals, known as contracts for difference, developers are guaranteed a fixed price per MWh, backed by a levy on consumer bills, but do not get to keep any upside if the wholesale price is higher than the fixed price. Energy UK, the trade group, has estimated that moving all renewable and nuclear generators onto the deals could save households up to £250 per year. Critics are concerned that consumers might be locked into over-generous deals.

Yet action is likely. EDF says it is “speaking regularly to the Government” about the arrangement. RWE says it “fully supports” allowing existing projects to move on to such deals. Fred Olsen Renewables says it will continue working with the Government and the industry to help tackle bills.

A spokesman for the department for business, energy and industrial strategy, said: “High global gas prices and linked electricity prices have given added urgency to the need for electricity market reform. The Government is in discussions with low carbon generators on ways to bring electricity prices in line with the UK’s cheap, renewable energy sources, as well as consulting on a range of market reform options to bring down energy costs.”

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Toronto artists design custom Raptors jersey to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day

    A pair of Toronto artists have collaborated to create a reimagined version of a classic Raptors jersey to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance