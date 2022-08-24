What is the energy price cap and how high will bills go?

·5 min read
Woman with baby adjusting thermostat on radiator
Woman with baby adjusting thermostat on radiator

UK households will find out how much their bills will rise when the new energy price cap is announced on Friday.

The average annual bill for gas and electricity could reach £4,650 in January when the cap is next reviewed, according to analysts Cornwall Insight.

However, plans to reduce bills for households who use less energy during peak times are expected in early September.

What is the energy price cap?

The price cap is decided by Ofgem, the energy regulator, and is now reviewed every three months.

It doesn't limit your total bill, but sets the maximum price that energy companies can charge households on a standard variable tariff for each unit of energy they use. This is known as a kilowatt hour (kWh).

Ofgem bases the cap on how much energy companies have to pay the firms which produce the electricity and gas they supply to customers.

It calculates how much a household which uses the average amount of energy will have to pay over a 12-month period - assuming they pay by direct debt.

Households which use comparatively more energy will face higher bills, while those who use less pay less.

Customers who don't pay by direct debit or who use prepayment meters pay more for the energy they use.

The price cap applies in England, Scotland and Wales.

Energy prices in Northern Ireland are controlled separately, but have also increased sharply.

How high might bills go?

In April, Ofgem raised the price cap by an unprecedented 54% - meaning average bills rose to £1,971 a year from £1,277. The average bill for the 4.5 million people on prepayment meters rose £708 to £2,017 a year.

Bills for direct debit dual-fuel customers could go up to £3,554 when the price cap for October is announced, Cornwall Insight says.

It expects their average bill to increase again in January, to £4,650, or £388 a month, compared with the current £164 a month.

However, Ofgem has urged people to treat predictions of future price cap levels with "extreme caution".

Bar chart showing how the price cap has risen, with the price cap forecast for January standing at £4,600
Bar chart showing how the price cap has risen, with the price cap forecast for January standing at £4,600

How else can I save money?

National Grid, which runs the UK's electricity system, plans to offer discounts to households which use less electricity at peak times.

Under the scheme, which is due to be announced in early September, customers who don't use energy-hungry appliances between 17:00 and 20:00 BST would get rebates for every kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they save during this time.

According to the Centre for Sustainable Energy, tumble dryers use between 2 and 3 kWh per hour they're on, while ovens use about 2 kWh and dishwashers between 1 and 1.5 kWh.

However, it's thought only households with smart meters will qualify for the scheme, and it can take a few weeks to get one installed.

The Energy Saving Trust says making several small changes to energy habits can also help reduce bills, such as limiting your shower time and air drying your clothes.

Graphic showing how to save money by reducing use of various household appliances
Graphic showing how to save money by reducing use of various household appliances

Why is the energy cap so high?

Energy prices rose sharply when lockdown was lifted and the economy returned to normal.

They have also increased because the war in Ukraine has reduced supplies of Russian gas.

Europe is getting 90% less gas from Russia than it was this time last year, according to David Fyfe, chief economist at Argus Media, which advises energy companies.

This has pushed up the price of gas across the continent, including in the UK.

Gas and electricity producers raised their prices so rapidly in 2021 that many energy suppliers collapsed.

Ofgem has been increasing the price cap to try and ensure the remainder stay in business.

It says adjusting the price cap every three months, rather than every six months, will reduce instability.

Graphic showing the breakdown of a typical energy bill
Graphic showing the breakdown of a typical energy bill

What's the effect on customers?

Fuel price rises are expected to pitch many people into fuel poverty.

Energy company E.on UK suggests one in eight households are currently struggling to pay their bills, and says 40% may be struggling by October.

The NHS has warned that rising numbers of people will see their health worsen, unless the government takes further action to limit price rises.

The NHS Confederation said many people would have to choose between skipping meals or heating their homes.

What help will I get to pay my energy bills?

All UK households will be given a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills in October.

In addition, £650 will be paid to more than eight million low-income households who receive benefits or tax credits.

There are further payments of £300 to pensioner households and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.

Vulnerable families can also claim help through the Household Support Fund, the Warm Home Discount scheme, and hardship funds run by energy companies.

What happens if I don't pay my energy bills?

Your supplier must give you a chance to clear your debt through an agreed payment plan.

If you don't agree, you may be forced to move to a pre-payment meter.

In extreme cases, you might be threatened with disconnection.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How are you preparing for the rise in energy bills and cost of living? You can get in touch by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Must See ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano

    As trepidation concerning COVID-19 begins to wane, Americans are pulling out all stops when it comes to vacation spending. At the start of the summer, the Allianz Partners estimated that Americans...

  • U.S. says raised concerns to Saudi Arabia over activist's sentencing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has raised "significant concerns" with Saudi Arabia over a 34-year prison sentence imposed on women's rights activist Salma al-Shehab, the State Department said on Monday. "We have raised our significant concerns with Saudi authorities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the sentence given to the Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter. The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Dr Anthony Fauci to step down from government in December

    The infectious disease specialist became the most famous doctor in the US during the pandemic.

  • Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours in the court's work program in lieu of the remaining day, S

  • Arkansas: Three officers suspended after video shows beating

    A man suffers blows to the head and back as he is pinned to the ground by officers in Arkansas.

  • Hawaii couple remain jailed amid mystery about stolen IDs

    HONOLULU (AP) — Calling allegations that a Hawaii couple stole identities of dead babies for unknown reasons unique, a U.S. judge on Monday upheld a previous ruling to detain the pair without bail. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living for decades under stolen identities, Bobby Fort and Julie Montague. Prosecutors say Primrose spent more than 20 years in the Coast Guard, where he obtained secret

  • British Airways to cut 10,000 winter flights

    The airline is cancelling flights from Heathrow 'to protect key holiday destinations over half-term'.

  • Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

    MILAN (AP) — The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female leader came under fire Monday from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video on Twitter from an Italian news site that was taken by a witness from a window overlooking the street. The woman, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in di

  • Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will leave the federal government in December after more than five decades. Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and also leads a lab studying the immune system. While the COVID-19 pandemic introduced him to millions o

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.