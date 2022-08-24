What is the energy price cap and how high will bills go?

Woman with baby adjusting thermostat on radiator

UK households will find out how much their bills will rise when the new energy price cap is announced on Friday.

The average annual bill for gas and electricity could reach £4,650 in January when the cap is next reviewed, according to analysts Cornwall Insight.

However, plans to reduce bills for households who use less energy during peak times are expected in early September.

What is the energy price cap?

The price cap is decided by Ofgem, the energy regulator, and is now reviewed every three months.

It doesn't limit your total bill, but sets the maximum price that energy companies can charge households on a standard variable tariff for each unit of energy they use. This is known as a kilowatt hour (kWh).

Ofgem bases the cap on how much energy companies have to pay the firms which produce the electricity and gas they supply to customers.

It calculates how much a household which uses the average amount of energy will have to pay over a 12-month period - assuming they pay by direct debt.

Households which use comparatively more energy will face higher bills, while those who use less pay less.

Customers who don't pay by direct debit or who use prepayment meters pay more for the energy they use.

The price cap applies in England, Scotland and Wales.

Energy prices in Northern Ireland are controlled separately, but have also increased sharply.

How high might bills go?

In April, Ofgem raised the price cap by an unprecedented 54% - meaning average bills rose to £1,971 a year from £1,277. The average bill for the 4.5 million people on prepayment meters rose £708 to £2,017 a year.

Bills for direct debit dual-fuel customers could go up to £3,554 when the price cap for October is announced, Cornwall Insight says.

It expects their average bill to increase again in January, to £4,650, or £388 a month, compared with the current £164 a month.

However, Ofgem has urged people to treat predictions of future price cap levels with "extreme caution".

Bar chart showing how the price cap has risen, with the price cap forecast for January standing at £4,600

How else can I save money?

National Grid, which runs the UK's electricity system, plans to offer discounts to households which use less electricity at peak times.

Under the scheme, which is due to be announced in early September, customers who don't use energy-hungry appliances between 17:00 and 20:00 BST would get rebates for every kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they save during this time.

According to the Centre for Sustainable Energy, tumble dryers use between 2 and 3 kWh per hour they're on, while ovens use about 2 kWh and dishwashers between 1 and 1.5 kWh.

However, it's thought only households with smart meters will qualify for the scheme, and it can take a few weeks to get one installed.

The Energy Saving Trust says making several small changes to energy habits can also help reduce bills, such as limiting your shower time and air drying your clothes.

Graphic showing how to save money by reducing use of various household appliances

Why is the energy cap so high?

Energy prices rose sharply when lockdown was lifted and the economy returned to normal.

They have also increased because the war in Ukraine has reduced supplies of Russian gas.

Europe is getting 90% less gas from Russia than it was this time last year, according to David Fyfe, chief economist at Argus Media, which advises energy companies.

This has pushed up the price of gas across the continent, including in the UK.

Gas and electricity producers raised their prices so rapidly in 2021 that many energy suppliers collapsed.

Ofgem has been increasing the price cap to try and ensure the remainder stay in business.

It says adjusting the price cap every three months, rather than every six months, will reduce instability.

Graphic showing the breakdown of a typical energy bill

What's the effect on customers?

Fuel price rises are expected to pitch many people into fuel poverty.

Energy company E.on UK suggests one in eight households are currently struggling to pay their bills, and says 40% may be struggling by October.

The NHS has warned that rising numbers of people will see their health worsen, unless the government takes further action to limit price rises.

The NHS Confederation said many people would have to choose between skipping meals or heating their homes.

What help will I get to pay my energy bills?

All UK households will be given a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills in October.

In addition, £650 will be paid to more than eight million low-income households who receive benefits or tax credits.

There are further payments of £300 to pensioner households and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.

Vulnerable families can also claim help through the Household Support Fund, the Warm Home Discount scheme, and hardship funds run by energy companies.

What happens if I don't pay my energy bills?

Your supplier must give you a chance to clear your debt through an agreed payment plan.

If you don't agree, you may be forced to move to a pre-payment meter.

In extreme cases, you might be threatened with disconnection.

