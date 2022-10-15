Energy price cap to be torn up under plans considered in Whitehall

File photo of an online energy bill, as people could be more at risk of making hazardous choices about how they heat and light their home this winter as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning. One in seven (13%) people could light candles to keep energy bills down this winter.

The energy price cap would be scrapped when Liz Truss’s £60bn support package for households comes to an end under plans being considered in Whitehall.

Officials at the industry regulator Ofgem and the Business Department are discussing market reforms that could include scrapping the cap, which is normally changed every three months based on average wholesale power prices and was introduced by then-Prime Minister Theresa May.

The cap – which has been superseded for the next two years by a price guarantee that limits the average household's bill to £2,500 – has been heavily criticised by energy providers, which claim it compels them to swallow losses if prices rise sharply higher.

Civil servants have now hinted that the cap will not come back when emergency help ends in October 2024. Tearing it up could mean a return to rules before Ms May's intervention, when customer prices could be changed daily to reflect increases or decreases in the underlying cost of electricity and gas.

In a response to a report by MPs, the Business Department said it would consider how “price protection needs to evolve” in future.

Asked about whether the cap could be scrapped, Ofgem said on Friday that it would work with the Government “to determine what protections will be required” after the guarantee ends.

The price cap has surged in the past year after a huge rise in gas prices driven by the war in Ukraine.

Industry regulator Ofgem increased the cap to £3,549 per year in October, up from £1,971 in April.

This led to fears a wave of households would be unable to afford their bills, before it was replaced by the price guarantee limiting costs to a typical £2,500.

Under existing legislation, the price cap is due to expire next year and an extension would need to be approved by Parliament.

The bill proposed by ministers to underpin the price guarantee proposes to remove this “sunset clause” and instead give the Business Secretary, currently Jacob Rees-Mogg, power to decide when to end the scheme.

Story continues

Theresa May introduced the cap in January 2019 as a temporary measure to tackle the so-called loyalty penalty, where customers on default variable tariffs were paying far more than those who switched suppliers more often.

However, experts and energy firms have questioned whether the cap is still fit for purpose in the wake of chaos on the energy market.

It was blamed for the collapse of some suppliers, who were forced to sell energy at huge losses, and for failing to shield low-income households from eventually big price rises that ensued when the cap was recalculated by Ofgem.

That prompted MPs on the Business Select Committee to call on ministers to consider possible alternatives to the price cap in July.

For example, they said a social tariff or a limit on how far apart a supplier’s least and most expensive tariffs can be could also help to protect consumers.

In response to their recommendation, the Government said it would “consider how price protection needs to evolve as the energy system changes”.

It added: “Government will set out next steps on the future of the retail market in due course.”

Ofgem also told MPs that the end of the energy price guarantee in October 2024 would present “an opportunity for a wider review of all elements of the energy price cap” and the “future of price protection for consumers”.

A spokesman added on Friday: “As per current practice, the Energy Prices Bill obliges Ofgem to review our price protections at intervals which we consider most appropriate.

“Protecting consumers and ensuring stability in the market are priorities for Ofgem, so of course we will be working with the Government to determine what protections will be required after the end of the Energy Price Guarantee.”

A future decision on whether to continue the price cap will lie with the Government.