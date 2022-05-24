Energy price cap: Typical energy bill set to rise £800 a year in October

Michael Race - Business reporter, BBC News
·5 min read
Woman looking at energy bill
Woman looking at energy bill

The typical household energy bill is set to rise by about £800 a year in October, the energy regulator warns.

Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said the energy price cap, which limits how much providers can raise prices, is expected to increase to £2,800 a year, due to continued volatility in gas prices.

Mr Brearley said the price rises were a "once in a generation event not seen since the oil crisis in the 1970s".

He also said the number of people in fuel poverty may double to 12 million.

A household is in fuel poverty when it has to spend 10% or more of its disposable income on energy.

The energy price cap already rose sharply in April to £1,971, meaning that homes using a typical amount of gas and electricity are now paying an extra £700 per year on average.

Mr Brearley said that Ofgem was only part way through reviewing prices ahead of setting the next cap in October, but added: "We are expecting a price cap in the region of £2,800."

It means the typical household bill could rise by £800 per year.

<Man checks meter

Ofgem's price cap covers England Wales and Scotland. Northern Ireland does not have a price cap, but households have also been witnessing sharp price rises.

Mr Brearley said that conditions in the global gas market had "worsened" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to concerns about potential supply issues.

'Interrupted supplies'

He warned that the price cap could rise beyond £2,800 if Russia - one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas - decided to disrupt supplies.

"We are really managing between two versions of events," he said. "One where the price falls back down to where it was before, for example if there's peace in Ukraine, but one where prices could go even further if we were to see, for example, a disruptive interruption of gas from Russia."

Europe gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, so sudden supply cuts could have a huge economic impact.

While the UK would not be directly impacted by supply disruption as it imports less than 5% of its gas from Russia, it would be affected by prices rising on global markets as demand in Europe increased.

"The price changes we have seen in the gas market are genuinely a once-in-a-generation event not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s," Mr Brearley told the Business select committee.

But the Ofgem boss apologised for regulatory shortcomings and admitted had financial controls been in place sooner for suppliers, fewer firms would have gone bust due to being unprepared for the sharp rise in wholesale prices.

Analysis box by Kevin Peachey, Personal finance correspondent
Analysis box by Kevin Peachey, Personal finance correspondent

We are all getting used to bill shocks when it comes to paying for gas and electricity - but this could be the biggest of all. Regulators do not usually give such early indications of the costs to come, which makes the seriousness of the situation all the more obvious.

Some 23 million households have their domestic energy bill governed by the price cap. In April, they typically started paying £700 a year more. In October, according to Mr Brearley, it could be a further annual rise of £800.

The trouble is, the old way of tackling this is as a billpayer was to shop around for a better tariff. That option is no longer available. Analysts say the average price of the cheapest 10 fixed tariffs on the market is £3,685 a year - clearly a poor financial choice.

So that leaves people to budget and use savings as best they can, and leaves ministers under even greater pressure to offer more support, especially during the colder, darker, more expensive months ahead.

Later on Tuesday, the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs people will have to "wait and see what's forthcoming" from the chancellor and the prime minister on further help on energy bills as he said economic growth was the "time honoured way" to help people.

Mr Kwarteng said the government had put forward £9.1bn in support for energy bills, including council tax and energy bill rebates, and an extension of the Warm Home Discount. He added that the government had been waiting to see where gas prices were heading before making a decision on further assistance.

"What we see now isn't the full picture. Both the prime minister and the chancellor say there is more to do, and we have to see what is forthcoming", Mr Kwarteng told the committee.

'Wait and see?'

The Labour committee chairman, Darren Jones, asked the business secretary if he thought "bill payers are happy with that answer? Just wait and see?".

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged it was "a difficult time" and "people are under huge stress" but added that "nobody is suggesting that the government can pay the entirety of the energy bill".

"What we are committed to is giving support, and that's what we're doing," he said.

Asked by Mr Jones what he thought about the prospect of a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas companies, Mr Kwarteng said he didn't think it supported investment.

In response to Ofgem's price cap forecast, Downing Street acknowledged that energy prices were a "significant challenge", but said the government was "actively looking at what more could be done in this space".

Meanwhile, Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves questioned: "How many more alarm bells does the chancellor need to hear before he acts?

"The government have got to get a grip on this crisis and to protect families and our economy."

Ms Reeves repeated her party's call for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms' profits to help lower bills for households.

Recently, Shell reported a record £7bn profit in the first three months of this year while BP made £5bn, the highest for 10 years.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How have the energy price rises affected you and what will an increase in October do to your finances? Email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK condemns Putin’s ‘despicable’ blockade preventing Ukraine food exports

    There are no plans for Royal Navy warships to be involved in efforts to break the blockade.

  • Putin's war in Ukraine is driving a hidden horror: Sex trafficking of women and children

    Women and children fleeing war zones in Ukraine are vulnerable, often in foreign countries where traffickers can exploit them.

  • Economy bigger priority than punishing Russia: AP-NORC poll

    Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges, according to a new poll. While broad support for U.S. sanctions has not faltered, the balance of opinion on prioritizing sanctions over the economy has shifted, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Now 45% of U.S. adults say the nation’s bigger priority should be sanctioning Russia as effectively as possible, while slightly more — 51% — say it should be limiting damage to the U.S. economy.

  • Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

    Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.

  • U.S. says China and Russia bomber drill shows depth of their alignment

    A joint strategic bomber exercise by Russia and China in East Asia on Tuesday shows the depth of the two countries' alignment, a senior U.S. administration official said. Russia's defense ministry earlier confirmed the joint patrol, which it said lasted 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas and involved Russian Tu-95 and Chinese Xian H-6 strategic bombers. Planes from the Japanese and South Korean air force shadowed the Russian and Chinese jets for part of the exercise, Russia said.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 16 miles from encircling elite Ukrainian unit in major Donbas victory

    Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory New satellite images show Russia stealing Ukraine's grain Assassins tried to kill Putin two months ago Russian counsellor to UN quits over Ukraine invasion Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • EU to keep budget rules looser for longer amid war fallout

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has moved to prolong looser limits on spending by member countries for an extra year in a bid to counter the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The European Commission recommended on Monday suspending the EU’s regular rules on national budget discipline through 2023. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm said member countries need the longer fiscal flexibility to tackle heightened economic risks since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. The EU deactivated

  • Freed UK woman says Iran forced her to sign false confession

    LONDON (AP) — A British-Iranian charity worker who was detained in Tehran for almost six years says she was forced by Iranian officials to sign a false confession to spying before she was freed two months ago. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said British government officials were present at Tehran airport when “under duress” she signed the false admission to spying. She said she was told by Iranian officials that “you won’t be able to get on the plane” unless she signed. “The whole thing of me signing

  • Before and after photos show how Russia's assault turned Mariupol from an industrial port city into rubble

    Before Putin's war, Mariupol was home to over 430,000 people. Months of bombardment has left the southern Ukrainian port city in ruins.

  • Czechia hockey fans get creative after officials don't allow Ukrainian flag

    The IIHF apparently refused to allow Czech fans' Ukrainian flag to be displayed at the world championships because the country isn't in this year's event.

  • Energy price cap to surge to £2,800 in October, warns Ofgem - live updates

    Energy price cap to hit £2,800 in October – here's everything you need to know Kissinger warns against the defeat of Russia as Western unity on sanctions frays FTSE 100 inches higher; Pound slumps against dollar after PMI miss Matthew Lynn: Working life is getting better, not worse – despite what the Left wants you to think Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • CFL players report to work after rejecting tentative agreement

    CFL players continued practising Tuesday after turning down the latest contract offer from the league. On Monday night, the players rejected ratifying a tentative agreement that had been reached by the CFL and CFL Players' Association. The union had recommended acceptance of the seven-year agreement to its membership. The CFL and CFLPA reached a tentative seven-year agreement Wednesday, four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams went on strike. It marked just the second work s

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final