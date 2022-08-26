Energy price cap soars 80pc as Ofgem warns rise will hit sooner than October - live updates

Ofgem energy price cap bills Russia gas Ukraine cost-of-living crisis inflation

British households could face a sharp rise in their energy bills before October as suppliers grapple with surging wholesale costs.

Regulator Ofgem this morning confirmed that the price cap will jump to £3,549. The 80pc increase equates to bills of almost £300 a month on average for a typical household.

While the rise officially comes into force from October 1, Ofgem warned some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before that date to spread costs.

The jump in prices will pile more pressure on strained household budgets ahead of a tough winter for British families.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the new prime minister will need to act “urgently and decisively” to tackle the crisis.

He added: “We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.”

While tackling the crisis will be a major challenge for the new prime minister, there’s little chance of new policy before either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak takes office.

Analysts have warned that millions of households will be forced into energy poverty – spending more than 10pc of their income on fuel – as a result of the surge in prices.

The situation looks set to get worse, too, with the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight warning bills could surge to £6,616 in April.

Soaring energy bills are a major driving force behind inflation, which has jumped to a 40-year high, pushing up the cost of living.

The Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push inflation above 13pc by the end of the year, while Citigroup this week warned it could hit 18.6pc in January, the highest in almost half a century.

10:33 AM

Reaction: Energy bills are a disaster for everyone

Economist Chris Dillow points out that the energy crisis has a much wider impact beyond bills.

Higher prices will hit household budgets, which will leave consumers with less money to spend on going out. At the same time, businesses will be forced to pass on their higher energy costs through higher prices.

Put simply, everything will be more expensive while everyone will have less money. That spells economic trouble.

That's £1578pa less for households to spend on other things - which means closures of pubs, shops & restaurants. This isn't just a catastrophe for the worst-off: it's disaster for almost everyone. https://t.co/f4BpxxxFIH — Chris Dillow (@CJFDillow) August 26, 2022

10:23 AM

Auxilione: Price cap to hit £7,272 in April

There are some new – even bleaker – forecasts out.

Consultancy Auxilione predicts that energy price cap will hit an eye-watering £7,272 in April. That's even more dire than Cornwall Insight's forecasts of £6,616.

Auxilione has always been more pessimistic than Cornwall, though it's worth pointing out that the latter was almost exactly on the money with its predictions for October.

Either way, though, it looks like things will get much, much worse next year.

Energy consultants Auxilione are now estimating **£7,272** for the April cap.



Cornwall Insight is predicting £6,616.



These are based on current, volatile market prices, so are hard to predict -- but it's clear that this doesn't end with the October rise.https://t.co/DoZ3izjAAp pic.twitter.com/STzpyExdle — Todd Gillespie (@_ToddGillespie) August 26, 2022

10:08 AM

Demand for solar panels surges after price cap rise

Solar panel energy price cap - Kristian Buus

With energy bills set to rise to eye-watering levels, some Brits are taking action.

Demand for solar panel installation is spiking as households try to find ways to bring down bills ahead of winter.

Jez Brinklow, owner of Alfreton Electrics, told Bloomberg:

The wait time is about two to three months; going back a few months ago, it was only a month. It's all about saving money.

09:52 AM

Energy UK: Prices are out of control

Dan Alchin, director of regulation at Energy UK, says wholesale energy prices are out of control.

This rise, while widely predicted, will be hugely worrying to customers. We know many customers are already struggling with energy bills and other costs and for millions of households, these latest increases will be simply unaffordable. The rise is driven by the cost of buying gas on the wholesale market, which has been at record levels for about a year now – with prices this week ten times what they were before the crisis. These costs are out of the control of energy retail suppliers who need to recoup them, otherwise we risk more going out of business in addition to the 30 that have done so since last August – causing huge cost and disruption to customers. However, bills of this size were unimaginable a few months ago and we cannot expect customers to bear the brunt. Retail suppliers will continue to do all they can to offer help and support, especially to their most vulnerable customers, but faced with bill increases of this size and the numbers of customers who will need support, it won’t be enough. The Government must step in urgently and put in place further support for this winter and with energy costs likely to remain high for the foreseeable future, look at ways to keep bills down next year as well – as we outlined in our letter to the Chancellor last week.

09:44 AM

How's New Mexico, energy minister?

As Ofgem confirmed the latest surge in the energy price cap, the UK's energy minister was nowhere to be seen.

That's because he's in New Mexico, discussing nuclear technologies.

While Greg Hands is on official business, his absence is unlikely to help amid accusations that the Government is asleep at the wheel...

Great to visit Los Alamos National Laboratory, here in New Mexico.



The U.K. is having a nuclear renaissance, and that means more cooperation with the USA.



Nowhere epitomises 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 nuclear cooperation better than here.



Useful discussions on fusion & non-nuclear technologies. pic.twitter.com/xbWTn5gNB5 — Greg Hands (@GregHands) August 25, 2022

09:36 AM

Scottish Power boss: Energy crisis is 'catastrophic'

Here's the latest from Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, who this week put forward a proposal for freezing the energy price cap for two years – a move he said would cost around £100bn.

The size and scale of this issue is truly catastrophic for UK households and that’s why only a big solution can tackle it once and for all to shelter people from the worst this winter. We have offered Government a plan, backed by the industry, that can be delivered this year, tailored in line with their priorities and will support the UK economy – with the cap set at £3,549, what billpayers need now is to hear what additional help is coming.

09:26 AM

Chart: Wholesale gas prices soar

The inexorable surge in energy bills is being driven fundamentally by wholesale gas prices, which have soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a chart showing the extent of the market turmoil.

09:20 AM

BEIS chair: Many businesses face bankruptcy

Darren Jones, chairman of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, says the next Chancellor will have to offer business grants as well as tax cuts.

With energy prices continuing to skyrocket, the next prime minister will have to deliver significant amounts of financial support to households and businesses, similar to help offered during the Covid pandemic. Many businesses will face bankruptcy because there is no price cap on their energy bills. The scale of the challenge will mean that the next Chancellor will have to offer business grants and not just temporary tax and business rate cuts. Whilst my preference has been to target support to those who need it the most, the sheer number of households needing help justifies a rapid and broader response from government. In addition to immediate financial support, the Government must finally bring forward a national programme of home insulation works so that bill payers won’t need to use as much heating to keep their homes warm in winter. This is both an urgent and permanent solution and ministers need to stop causing unnecessary delays. Once prices have stabilised, my committee urges ministers to look at creating a social tariff for energy that would mean lower bills for vulnerable households.

09:01 AM

Liz Truss: Price cap surge will cause 'grave concern'

Here's a comment from a spokesman for Liz Truss' campaign. We're still waiting to hear from rival Rishi Sunak...

Today’s announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills. As Prime Minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times. She will immediately take action to put more money back in people’s pockets by cutting taxes and suspending green energy tariffs. This is on top of ongoing work such as the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which will see a £400 discount paid to consumers from October, and the £1,200 package of support for the most vulnerable. Liz will work flat out to deliver long term energy affordability and security, unleashing more energy by maximising our North Sea oil and gas production - helping keep bills down in the future.

08:57 AM

How is the price cap calculated?

Here's a breakdown of how Ofgem calculates the energy price cap, courtesy our our excellent production team.

08:45 AM

Reaction: Don't blame Ofgem for surging prices

Here's some more from economist Julian Jessop, who launches a staunch defence of Ofgem.

He says the regulator isn't to blame for the current crisis, adding that the price cap is designed to limit profits, not to fix problems in the wholesale market.

Foe the umpteenth time, the (stated) purpose of the #Ofgem cap is to prevent domestic suppliers from making excess profits.



It is not there to prevent prices from rising at all, or to fix the wholesale market.



Those venting their spleen at @ofgem are therefore way off the mark. — Julian Jessop 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@julianHjessop) August 26, 2022

08:40 AM

Reaction: Energy crisis needs national effort 'akin to vaccine rollout'

Professor Stefan Bouzarovski, an expert in energy poverty at the University of Manchester, draws a parallel between the energy crisis and the pandemic.

The latest increase to the energy price cap will have catastrophic implications not just for those already in fuel poverty, but for those categorised as ‘energy vulnerable’. As a result, combatting this will require a nationwide mobilisation effort akin to that of the Covid vaccine rollout. The UK government must mobilise immediately, drawing inspiration from its European counterparts that have acted quickly and decisively. Funds for such measures can be drawn, in part, by further taxing those who stand to profit from high wholesale energy prices, with the windfall tax introduced in May unlikely to go far enough. This support should not just be limited to fiscal policy, however. Policymakers must implement practical measures to help deal with the fallout of surging prices, such as collective energy service provision - or “heat banks” - for those unable to heat their homes. Parallel to this, we must accelerate the rollout of energy efficiency measures across the country, to help protect us from future shocks of the same nature. The problem is that, now Ofgem is reviewing the price cap quarterly, the cap will rise even higher in January. Whichever of Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister on September 5, they will have to go much further with support for the most vulnerable because, with winter on its way, things are about to get far, far worse.

08:36 AM

Future-proof your home to tackle the energy bills crisis

Many people will be panicking at the latest price cap figures – and the warnings of worse to come. Most families are simply expected to swallow this huge rise, with the aid of a £400 handout for every household from the Government. But what can you do to help limit the impact on your bills? Alexa Phillips has tips on the changes you can make to your home.

​Read Alexa's full story here

08:24 AM

Analysis: Gas prices need to halve to prevent higher bills

Julian Jessop, economist and Telegraph columnist, highlights the scale of the crisis in energy markets.

He points out that wholesale gas prices would need to halve by late November to prevent a further increase in the price cap.

Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and Putin's cuts to gas supplies, there's little hope of that happening.

... this chart shows the previous observation windows



Wholesale #gas prices (futures) are currently close to 600p/therm. I expect them to fall from these levels, but they would probably have to average less than 300p between now and late Nov to prevent the cap from rising again. pic.twitter.com/DMeFGaDzyF — Julian Jessop 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@julianHjessop) August 26, 2022

08:17 AM

TUC: Government must cancel price cap rise

Soaring energy bills are driving the cost-of-living crisis that's sparked a wave of industrial action across Britain this summer.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, has called on the Government to cancel the latest rise in bills:

Nobody should have to worry about heating their homes this winter. But millions are facing bankrupting bills in the months ahead. Today's energy price rise will be hammer blow to family budgets and tip many households into fuel poverty. Ministers must immediately cancel this catastrophic increase... And to make sure energy remains affordable to everyone, they should bring the energy retail companies into public ownership.

08:10 AM

Martin Lewis: More help needed or people will die

Martin Lewis has this stark warning about what will happen if the Government doesn't intervene in the energy crisis.

I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true.



Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.



More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80% SO FAR energy price cap hike. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 26, 2022

08:07 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has gained ground at the open, with stocks unperturbed by the looming energy crisis rocking Britain.

The blue-chip index jumped 0.7pc to 7,528 points.

08:03 AM

NIESR: Energy bills to add 5.9pp to inflation

Professor Stephen Millard at think tank NIESR lays out the impact of surging energy bills on inflation.

Today Ofgem announced a rise in the energy price cap of 80pc. This will raise the cost of a standard variable dual-fuel tariff from £1,971 to £3549 for the average household. In turn, this will add 2.7 percentage points to the consumer prices index inflation rate in October, taking our forecast for CPI inflation in October from 11.3pc to 12.5pc. We expect the overall contribution of gas and electricity prices to CPI inflation in October to be 5.9 percentage points. But this increase does not signal the end of energy price rises. We expect the energy price cap to rise further in January (by 31pc to £4,649). And that would imply a forecast for CPI inflation of 14.2pc in January. This compares with the recent prediction of Citi that CPI inflation will peak at over 18pc in January. One implication of this rise in expected inflation is that the Monetary Policy Committee will now need to tighten monetary policy faster and by more than we had previously thought. We now expect the policy rate to rise to 4.25pc by May of next year.

07:56 AM

Reaction: This is a market failure

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, says the wholesale energy market has failed.

Here is the signal that the summer holidays are over. After seemingly endless predictions, the true magnitude of the October energy price cap is now clear. Ofgem has rubber-stamped the letters from suppliers that will now start landing on millions of doorsteps informing customers of exactly how much they’ll need to pay for their energy as we go into winter. Households will face average monthly charges of £362 based on expected usage - almost three times more than the same period in 2021. Even after the £66 monthly discount currently on the table from the Government, families will need to find on average an extra £169 per month compared to last year, when many household budgets are already maxed out. The energy crisis we face this winter must never be allowed to happen again. This is a failure of the wholesale market and, until that is resolved, we won’t have a long-term solution. The Government has made it clear that it will not intervene further until a new Prime Minister is confirmed. As concerning as this is, there does seem to be consensus that more support will be made available, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough. Until the Government acts, which we expect will be in the coming weeks, consumers are being held in a cost-of-living limbo.

07:48 AM

IFS: Maintaining household support would cost £14bn

The Government would have to pay an additional £14bn to maintain its existing support package for households in light of the latest increase in the price cap, according to the IFS.

Today's increase will add £490 for a typical household’s energy bill over the period October to December relative to what would have happened if prices were unchanged.

In May, the Government announced a support package that represented around three-quarters of the expected rise in energy costs over the year. But that will now only cover 47pc of the increase.

The IFS has calculated that covering the same proportion of the increase in bills as intended back in May would now cost a further £14bn.

Isaac Delestre, research economist at the IFS, said:

The new energy price cap means that typical bills for this financial year will be 27pc higher than what had been expected when the last support package was announced in May. Mr Sunak has proposed additional spending, and tax cuts, that would cover a substantial portion of the increase in energy costs for the coming winter. Ms Truss has proposed a suspension of green levies that would have only a modest effect on household bills, but has so far been less clear on the scale of and nature of direct support she would provide. Looking beyond this winter, energy prices also look like they will remain very high well into next year, which will put pressure on the government to provide further support in the coming months. Whoever becomes the next prime minister will most likely be announcing a substantial package of support very soon after taking office.

07:43 AM

No support before new prime minister is chosen

It's clear there'll be no new support for households announced before the new prime minister takes office, meaning families will be left in limbo.

Here's the latest statement from a government spokesman:

We know people are incredibly worried about rising energy bills, following unprecedented gas prices across the continent driven by global events, including Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and his weaponisation of energy in Europe. Direct support will continue to reach people’s pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-incomes households, pensioners and those with disabilities. As part of our £37bn package of help for households, one in four of all UK households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter. The civil service is also making the appropriate preparations in order to ensure that any additional support or commitments on cost of living can be delivered as quickly as possible when the new prime minister is in place.

07:40 AM

Energy bills set to hit £6,616 in April

After today's 80pc surge in the price cap, analysts are warning things will get much, much worse.

Cornwall Insight has updated its forecasts to show bills will hit £6,616 in April. That's even more dire than previously thought.

It's worth pointing out that Cornwall Insight have been incredibly accurate with their estimates so far. Today's price cap rise was only £5 out from their forecasts.

Dr Craig Lowrey at Cornwall Insight said:

Today should be seen as a wake-up call to policy makers that short-term thinking and triage of the energy system is not enough. Without real change to the energy system in this country it is consumers, suppliers and the economy that will all continue to suffer the consequences.

Ofgem price cap Cornwall Insight - Cornwall Insight

07:23 AM

Martin Lewis: Latest rise in price cap is 'hideous'

Consumer expert Martin Lewis, who's been a vocal campaigner during the energy crisis, brands the latest increase in prices "hideous".

He says it's not a surprise, but it's a shock that there's no additional support in place yet.

Today's 80% rise is hideous but NOT a surprise. On @itvMLshow in March I first said "the Oct price cap may be over £3,000"



The rise is typically £750/yr more than help measures in May were based on.



The real shock is this announcement's happened without firm new help in place — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 26, 2022

07:19 AM

Bills may rise before October

The new energy price cap technically comes into force in October, but Ofgem has warned that bills could start to rise before then as suppliers spread the cost.

The regulator also said it's strengthened rules around direct debits to ensure suppliers set them at the right level and customers only pay what they need to.

It said this will stop companies from building up "excessive" customer credit balances and "using them in a risky way as working capital".

07:15 AM

Labour: This is a national emergency

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has blasted the "spectacle" of the Tory leadership race and urged the Government to take decisive action:

Today's announcement will strike fear in the heart of many families, and force many to make unthinkable choices this winter. The Tories now face an urgent choice. They can carry on letting oil and gas companies make huge profits whilst every family suffers with bills rising this winter. Or they can act now and stopping the energy price cap rising, by bringing in a windfall tax on those oil and gas profits. People deserve a government that is on their side and that can meet the scale of this national emergency – not this spectacle of a Tory leadership race or a Prime Minister that put his out of office on months ago. Labour is on your side, and our fully-funded plan to freeze the price cap will make sure households don’t pay a penny more this winter, saving you £1,000. Our mission for home grown renewable energy and to insulate 19 million homes will keep bills down for the long term too. Only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.

NEW: Energy prices to rise by 80% in October.



This is incredibly worrying and will strike fear in the heart of many families.



We cannot wait any longer to act. This is a national emergency.



The Tories must freeze energy bills now so households don’t pay a penny more in winter. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) August 26, 2022

07:12 AM

Chart: Energy bills soar 80pc

The latest increase in the energy price cap takes bills an eye-watering 80pc higher, and it looks set to get worse.

This chart shows the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight, but some are even more pessimistic...

07:11 AM

Chancellor: I'm working flat out

Here's what Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has to say about the latest increase:

I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners. While Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support. This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.

07:07 AM

Ofgem calls for more government support

Let's just take another look at that quote from Jonathan Brearley.

He's explicit that the next prime minister will need to provide more support for British households to help them through the escalating energy crisis.

He adds: "The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us."

07:06 AM

Prices will get 'significantly' worse next year

Ofgem isn't giving forecasts for the future price cap due to volatility in the market, but it's making it clear that there's more trouble ahead.

The regulator said the market for gas this winter means prices could get "significantly worse" in 2023.

07:03 AM

Ofgem: We have no choice but to raise prices

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make. I talk to customers regularly and I know that today’s news will be very worrying for many. The price of energy has reached record levels driven by an aggressive economic act by the Russian state. They have slowly and deliberately turned off the gas supplies to Europe causing harm to our households, businesses and wider economy. Ofgem has no choice but to reflect these cost increases in the price cap. The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year. We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming Prime Minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us. With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.

07:01 AM

Energy price cap hits £3,549

Good morning.

The energy price has jumped to £3,549 as surging wholesale gas prices put an ever-bigger strain on British households.

The 80pc increase in prices will come into effect from October, Ofgem confirmed this morning.

The figures are the latest blow for families battling the cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills a major driving force behind wider inflation.

They will also pile pressure on Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to provide more support if they become prime minister.

5 things to start your day

1) Next PM to unveil help for households within days as energy price cap surges to £3,500 Government expected to offer support as cap jumps 80pc

2) British tech star to be snapped up by Canadian rival in $6bn deal OpenText offers significant premium for Micro Focus amid string of foreign takeovers

3) M&S accused of introducing unisex changing rooms ‘by stealth’ Critics reignite row over retailer's decision to introduce unisex changing rooms

4) Indian voices edited out of customer service calls by Silicon Valley start-up Firm accused of ‘bias and racism’ for using artificial intelligence to make accents ‘sound whiter’

5) Biden accused of unfairly cancelling satellite contract with Musk Entrepreneur's firm Starlink had $885m deal agreed under the Trump administration

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.8pc in early trade and the broader Topix index climbing 0.5pc.

Hong Kong stocks opened with gains, building on the previous day's surge. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.2pc.

