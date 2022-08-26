Ofgem tells households to brace for higher energy bills before October - live updates

James Warrington
·8 min read
British households could face a sharp rise in their energy bills before October as suppliers grapple with surging wholesale costs.

Regulator Ofgem this morning confirmed that the price cap will jump to £3,549. The 80pc increase equates to bills of almost £300 a month on average for a typical household.

While the rise officially comes into force from October 1, Ofgem warned some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before that date to spread costs.

The jump in prices will pile more pressure on strained household budgets ahead of a tough winter for British families.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the new prime minister will need to act “urgently and decisively” to tackle the crisis.

He added: “We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime minister that will require urgent action. The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.”

While tackling the crisis will be a major challenge for the new prime minister, there’s little chance of new policy before either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak takes office.

Analysts have warned that millions of households will be forced into energy poverty – spending more than 10pc of their income on fuel – as a result of the surge in prices.

The situation looks set to get worse, too, with the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight warning bills could surge to £6,616 in April.

Soaring energy bills are a major driving force behind inflation, which has jumped to a 40-year high, pushing up the cost of living.

The Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push inflation above 13pc by the end of the year, while Citigroup this week warned it could hit 18.6pc in January, the highest in almost half a century.

07:23 AM

Martin Lewis: Latest rise in price cap is 'hideous'

Consumer expert Martin Lewis, who's been a vocal campaigner during the energy crisis, brands the latest increase in prices "hideous".

He says it's not a surprise, but it's a shock that there's no additional support in place yet.

07:19 AM

Bills may rise before October

The new energy price cap technically comes into force in October, but Ofgem has warned that bills could start to rise before then as suppliers spread the cost.

The regulator also said it's strengthened rules around direct debits to ensure suppliers set them at the right level and customers only pay what they need to.

It said this will stop companies from building up "excessive" customer credit balances and "using them in a risky way as working capital".

07:15 AM

Labour: This is a national emergency

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has blasted the "spectacle" of the Tory leadership race and urged the Government to take decisive action:

Today's announcement will strike fear in the heart of many families, and force many to make unthinkable choices this winter.

The Tories now face an urgent choice.

They can carry on letting oil and gas companies make huge profits whilst every family suffers with bills rising this winter.

Or they can act now and stopping the energy price cap rising, by bringing in a windfall tax on those oil and gas profits.

People deserve a government that is on their side and that can meet the scale of this national emergency – not this spectacle of a Tory leadership race or a Prime Minister that put his out of office on months ago.

Labour is on your side, and our fully-funded plan to freeze the price cap will make sure households don’t pay a penny more this winter, saving you £1,000.

Our mission for home grown renewable energy and to insulate 19 million homes will keep bills down for the long term too.

Only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.

07:12 AM

Chart: Energy bills soar 80pc

The latest increase in the energy price cap takes bills an eye-watering 80pc higher, and it looks set to get worse.

This chart shows the latest forecasts from Cornwall Insight, but some are even more pessimistic...

07:11 AM

Chancellor: I'm working flat out

Here's what Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has to say about the latest increase:

I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners.

While Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support. This will mean the incoming Prime Minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.

07:07 AM

Ofgem calls for more government support

Let's just take another look at that quote from Jonathan Brearley.

He's explicit that the next prime minister will need to provide more support for British households to help them through the escalating energy crisis.

He adds: "The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us."

07:06 AM

Prices will get 'significantly' worse next year

Ofgem isn't giving forecasts for the future price cap due to volatility in the market, but it's making it clear that there's more trouble ahead.

The regulator said the market for gas this winter means prices could get "significantly worse" in 2023.

07:03 AM

Ofgem: We have no choice but to raise prices

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make. I talk to customers regularly and I know that today’s news will be very worrying for many.

The price of energy has reached record levels driven by an aggressive economic act by the Russian state. They have slowly and deliberately turned off the gas supplies to Europe causing harm to our households, businesses and wider economy. Ofgem has no choice but to reflect these cost increases in the price cap.

The Government support package is delivering help right now, but it’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year. We are working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming Prime Minister that will require urgent action.

The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us. With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.

07:01 AM

Energy price cap hits £3,549

Good morning.

The energy price has jumped to £3,549 as surging wholesale gas prices put an ever-bigger strain on British households.

The 80pc increase in prices will come into effect from October, Ofgem confirmed this morning.

The figures are the latest blow for families battling the cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills a major driving force behind wider inflation.

They will also pile pressure on Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to provide more support if they become prime minister.

