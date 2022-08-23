What is the energy price cap and what it means for your bills in 2022

Will Kirkman
·5 min read
how energy price cap work what meaning how much cost October 2022 rise - Jacob King/PA Wire/PA
how energy price cap work what meaning how much cost October 2022 rise - Jacob King/PA Wire/PA

Britain's energy price cap is expected to hit £3,582 in October, meaning households will pay 81pc more than do they currently do.

The price cap had already increased to £1,971 on April 1 but will rise again in October. It will pile more pressure on to already struggling households and comes alongside an inflation rate of 10pc and higher taxes since last month.

Traditionally, the solution to rising gas and electricity tariffs was for customers to shop around for a better deal. However, doing so could now leave households hundreds of pounds out of pocket. Telegraph Money takes you through the state of the energy market and how to navigate ever-increasing bills.

What is the energy price cap?

The price cap limits how much energy firms can charge households for each unit of gas or electricity, and the proposed new cap of £3,582 is based on what the average British household will pay. In reality, how much you pay is unlimited and depends on how much energy you use.

Standing charges, which are billed to customers at a daily rate regardless of how much energy they use, are also protected by the price cap.

Regulator Ofgem sets the price cap based on a "broad estimate" of how much it costs a supplier to provide gas and electricity services to a customer.

The calculation is mainly made up of wholesale energy costs, network costs such as maintaining pipes and wires, policy costs including the government's social and environmental schemes, operating costs such as billing and metering services and VAT.

Dr. Craig Lowrey, of Cornwall Insight, an analysis firm, said that in addition to spiraling wholesale prices, the cost of moving customers from failed suppliers to a larger and more stable one has contributed to the price cap continually rising since last year.

Failed suppliers will also be unable to pay industry levies, including low carbon levies, leaving surviving firms to pick up the bill, which will also contribute to the cap rising.

Does my energy supplier offer a price cap protected tariff?

All suppliers that offer a default tariff have to cap it in line with the rules of Ofgem, the regulator, apart from a few select "green" suppliers. However, they are not required to actively market these deals, which can sometimes make them difficult to find.

In some cases, providers have removed default tariffs from their websites. This means customers may be unaware it would cost them less simply to roll on to their supplier's default tariff rather than to switch deals. Some suppliers have been accused of acting “irresponsibly” and trying to “rip off” customers by persuading them to sign up to year-long fixed-priced deals that charge thousands more than the price cap.

Your supplier has to tell you whether it offers a default tariff if you ask it directly.

What happens if my energy supplier collapses?

If your supplier goes out of business, Ofgem will switch you to a “supplier of last resort” and any credit with the older energy provider will be transferred across. Affected households should take meter readings as they will need to pass these on to their new supplier.

Gillian Cooper of Citizens Advice said: “If you’re a customer of a failed supplier, Ofgem will move you on to a different one. This can take a few weeks, but your gas and electricity supply will continue in the meantime. Your new supplier will contact you and it’s good to be prepared beforehand. Take a note of meter readings, keep old energy bills and make a note of your account balance.

"Wait until your new supplier is appointed before cancelling any direct debits. This should all make the transition easier.”

What has the Government done to help?

While he was still Chancellor in May, Rishi Sunak announced billions of pounds in state support to ease the cost of spiralling energy bills on families.

A £400 government grant will be given to 28 million households to lessen the impact of the price cap rise from October, with the Government meeting the costs.

Households in England in council tax bands A to D will also receive a further £150 rebate. These payments will be made by local authorities from April and will not need to be repaid.

The Government said this one-off payment would benefit around 80pc of all homes in England and is £1bn more generous and more targeted towards lower-income families than a VAT cut on energy bills.

However, the £400 payment was agreed when analysts predicted the cap would increase to £2,800, prompting energy providers to call on the Government to double the payment.

How to cut energy bills and save money

Traditionally, the solution to rising gas and electricity tariffs has been for customers to shop around for a better deal from a plethora of providers. But as the energy crisis causes small suppliers to collapse and those that remain to withdraw their best offers, households will need to use different tactics to reduce their bills.

Cutting down on the energy you consume, using it at the right time or generating some of your own will take on added importance.

Changes to your home to improve its heat retention could shave hundreds of pounds from your energy bill. According to My Utility Genius, a comparison service, around 35pc of heat in an average semi-detached house is lost through its walls. Properly installed cavity wall insulation can save up to 15pc on heating costs. Insulating floors by filling in gaps below skirting boards can reduce heat loss by up to 10pc.

Meanwhile British homes have 10 unused items plugged in and switched on at any one time on average, according to energy firm Utilita.

Leaving the 10 most electricity-hungry products on standby all year round costs consumers £2.2bn more than if they were turned off at the plug. Televisions on standby cost more than £430m in wasted electricity per year, Utilita said.

A TV left on standby all year adds £16 a year to a household's electricity bill, while a printer or scanner adds £6.50. The amount per appliance is relatively small, but quickly adds up when multiple appliances are left on. Read more energy saving tips here.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the