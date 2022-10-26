Energy & Power Seals Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, to Reach US$ 13.2 Billion in 2027

·4 min read
The global energy & power seals market is expected to grow steadily at a healthy CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Energy & Power Seals Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the energy & power seals market is driven by a host of factors, amongst which, the strong industry fundamentals is one to count.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Energy & Power Seals Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the energy & power seals market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • Application Type – Power Generation and Transmission, Oil and Gas.

  • Product Type – O-rings, Gaskets, Energized Seals, Lip Seals, Mechanical Seals and Others.

  • Material Type – Elastomeric Seals, Thermoplastic Seals, and Metallic Seals.

  • Motion Type – Static Seals, Linear Seals, and Rotary Seals.

  • Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the application type, the power generation and transmission are expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for electricity from the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors will drive the demand for power generation and transmission, which, in turn, will increase the demand for power generation and transmission seals.

Based on the product type, the lip seals are expected to remain the largest, whereas mechanical seals are likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Lip seals are used in a wide range of applications from steady-moving machines to high-speed motion. Mechanical seals are used in thermal power plants, and gas and nuclear plants, among others. These components are used to preserve the integrity of machines by preventing fluid leakages.

Based on the material type, the elastomers are expected to remain the largest, whereas thermoplastics are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Elastomers and thermoplastics are desirable materials for high-performance seals because of their superior strength, stiffness, and toughness. Elastomers have the ability to return to their original shape and size, and they do not melt at higher temperatures, making them suitable for high-temperature applications in the energy & power sector.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the most significant and fastest-growing energy & power seals market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy and power due to growing population, rapid urbanization, and a sharp rise in investment in the energy & power sector are among the key factors responsible to drive the growth of the market in this region.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players –

  • AB SKF

  • Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.

  • EnPro Industries

  • Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

  • Greene Tweed & Co., Inc.

  • Hutchinson SA

  • James Walker & Co.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Precision Polymer Engineering Limited

  • Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Trelleborg AB

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Energy & Power Seals Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

