Energy Industry “Who’s Who” to Convene in Dallas on Future of Energy

SMU Cox School of Business
·4 min read

SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, presents “Energy Outlook ’23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future”

DALLAS, Texas (SMU), Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will host an invitation-only energy symposium in Dallas on Feb. 15-16, 2023. In a new era that will require accessible, affordable energy in all its forms, the goal of this two-day event is to foster collaboration and understanding that turns to action among energy leaders, innovators, visionaries, consumers and corporate partners. “Energy Outlook '23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future” will take place at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus.

The two-day energy symposium will bring together some of the biggest names in the energy industry, approximately 300 energy decision-makers across all industry sectors. It will be the largest gathering of energy thought leaders in North Texas history. The event will feature nearly 20 sessions and 50 speakers/presenters representing energy producers, investors, policymakers and consumer organizations.

“The future of the energy industry is in flux,” said Bruce Bullock, Maguire Energy Institute director. “Everybody has different expectations. People need to be able to afford it. From a physics standpoint, it needs to be doable, but at the same time, it needs to protect the environment. Energy Outlook '23 will bring together key decision-makers to determine energy priorities, what can be done easily and what can be done economically.”

The event will culminate on the evening of Feb. 16 with the Maguire Energy Institute’s annual L. Frank Pitts Award Dinner, which will feature a fireside chat with this year’s award honorees, Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin. Hollub will receive the L. Frank Pitts Energy Leadership Award, presented annually to an individual who exemplifies a spirit of ethical industry leadership. The Pioneer Award will honor Yergin as an industry trailblazer.

Multiple donors are making this event possible. Flagship Sponsorship of the symposium is being provided by the William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership at SMU Cox, generously donated by Dr. William S. Spears.

As of Feb. 2, Energy Outlook '23 Diamond Sponsors are the Dian Graves Owen Foundation; Hunt Consolidated; Pioneer Natural Resources; and Pitts Oil/Dallas Production Company. Platinum Sponsors are the David B. Miller Family Foundation and Katy and Kyle Miller Family Foundation (joint sponsors); and ExxonMobil. Credit Suisse is the Hospitality Sponsor. Gold Sponsors are Eagle Oil & Gas Co.; EQT Corporation; Helmerich & Payne, Inc.; HOG Resources; KPMG; Luther King Capital Management; and The Sheffield Family.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors for their generosity, passion and commitment to SMU Cox and the Maguire Energy Institute,” said Cox School of Business Dean Matthew B. Myers. “Their support and their willingness to work together is critical to making this event a success, and more importantly, to shaping the future of energy.”

Pivotal Topics

Energy Outlook ’23 will focus broadly on the future of energy. Participants will explore specific issues, challenges, trends and opportunities that affect the energy industry, U.S. consumers, the economy and global markets now, and in the future. Here are just three of the nearly 20 sessions that will take place over two days.

Feb. 15, 4:50 p.m.— “The Future of LNG” Energy Commodity Spotlight

Good for who? American producers? Global consumers? What about American consumers? Will more gas going abroad mean higher prices here? Does it make sense? What’s the long-term implication of the war in Ukraine on LNG?  

Feb. 16, 9:10 a.m.—"The New Nuclear” Leadership Dialogue 

Today’s nuclear is not your father’s nuclear. Is next-generation carbon-free nuclear power a climate savior? Can and should nuclear energy fuel our future?

Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m.— “Grid Reliability in the Age of Renewables” Leadership Dialogue

Energy Outlook ’23 starts two years to the day since a major ice storm triggered the Texas power blackouts of 2021. Has anything changed or has Texas just been lucky? How did this impact the energy industry, not just Texas? How do renewables factor into the grid?

The Energy Outlook '23 agenda lists all symposium sessions.

Fifty high-profile Energy Outlook '23 speakers include:

  • Robert Bryce, Journalist, Film Producer, Host, “Power

  • Hungry" Podcast

  • Bruce Bullock, Director, SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute

  • Jim Burke, President and CEO, Vistra Corp.

  • Ken Hersh, President and CEO, George W. Bush Presidential Center, and Co-Founder and former CEO, NGP Energy Capital Management

  • Chris Kendall, CEO, Denbury Resources

  • Toby Rice, President and CEO, EQT

  • Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners

  • Scott Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources

Energy Intelligence, a leading energy information company, is the energy media partner for this event. Marketing partners for the symposium are MarketScale, the platform for B2B community engagement, and Sewell Automotive Companies, a family-owned dealership group with a 112-year history of providing exceptional customer service at dealers throughout Texas.

Media: For security purposes, media please email Marci Grossman in advance to register at: MGPRPlus@gmail.com.

About SMU Cox

The Cox School of Business, which celebrated 100 years of business education at SMU in 2020, is committed to influencing the way the world conducts business via prolific research that provokes innovation, change and global thought leadership. SMU Cox School of Business offers a full range of business education programs including BBA, Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA, Online MBA, Direct MBA and Master of Science degree programs, as well as Executive Education. Consistently ranked among the world’s leading business schools, SMU Cox maintains an active, worldwide alumni network. The Cox School is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

About the Maguire Energy Institute

The Maguire Energy Institute, part of SMU Cox, addresses the world’s energy challenges through thought leadership, and by fostering innovation and advancing impartial education and scholarly research. For more than four decades, the Maguire Energy Institute has been recognized as an industry leader. Our programs contribute to creating energy leaders who are not just educated but informed, not just trained but skilled, not just degreed but prepared for today’s and tomorrow’s energy industry.

About the George W. Bush Presidential Center

Located on the SMU campus in Dallas, Texas, the George W. Bush Presidential Center is a nonpartisan institution advancing the timeless values of freedom, opportunity, accountability, and compassion. The Bush Center comprises the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a solution-oriented policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies through policy solutions and public engagement. The Bush Center also houses the George W. Bush Presidential Library, operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, which provides access to official documents and artifacts from the George W. Bush Administration. Learn more about the Bush Center at bushcenter.org

                                                                                                                                  ###

 

 

CONTACT: Anna Martinez or Marci Grossman SMU Cox School of Business 214-768-4474 or 847-257-5649 annam@cox.smu.edu


Latest Stories

  • Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March, and said in October it would fully quit the Russian market, selling stakes in its Russian assets to a local investor. Its exit is part of a exodus of global companies from Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Mercedes-Benz eliminating 19 of 33 body styles over next seven years

    Sources inside Mercedes-Benz say the brand will cull 19 of 33 body styles from now to 2030, focusing on big-profit models like Maybach and Mythos.

  • New car market grows for sixth month in a row

    Some 131,994 new cars were registered last month, up 14.7% on January 2022.

  • Oil prices edge higher; growth worries limit gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by supply concerns, but remained near three-week lows on fears that slower growth in major economies could curb demand. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.40 a barrel by 1442 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.59.

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh. "The investments... will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa," Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Balloon pops, Newmont, Storage M&A, rate fears - what's moving markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • EU’s Nat Gas Cuts Likely To Spill Into Next Year

    Gas consumption cuts in the EU could extend into 2024 as Europeans are being told they need to continue saving gas until at least next winter

  • Analysts Predict 42% Decline In Russian Oil Production By 2035

    Analysts from BP Plc have predicted that Russia’s oil output is likely to take a big hit over the long-term, with production declining 25%-42% by 2035

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    For instance, the blowout U.S. jobs numbers for January released Friday, on the back of what the Fed calls disinflation. Historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between jobs and crude prices. Oil eventually capsized in a sea of red with gold and other commodities as the dollar’s rebound from 10-month lows made raw materials priced in the U.S. currency costlier for non-dollar holders.

  • Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.

    After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes missing ahead of military parade

    Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.

  • Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports

    TwitterA high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Ru

  • Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports

    A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.

  • Ingrid Andress Hits the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet in a Daring, Thong-Baring Dress

    The country singer and four-time Grammy nominee wore a head-turning look for music's biggest night

  • Woman who ‘took Prince Harry’s virginity’ says he could have warned her before publishing Spare

    The Duke of Sussex included no identifiable details in his book about the woman who took his virginity, friends insisted yesterday, after a 40-year-old digger driver revealed that she was the woman in question.