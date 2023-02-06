Energy Industry “Who’s Who” to Convene in Dallas on Future of Energy

SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, presents “Energy Outlook ’23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future”

DALLAS, Texas (SMU), Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will host an invitation-only energy symposium in Dallas on Feb. 15-16, 2023. In a new era that will require accessible, affordable energy in all its forms, the goal of this two-day event is to foster collaboration and understanding that turns to action among energy leaders, innovators, visionaries, consumers and corporate partners. “Energy Outlook '23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future” will take place at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus.

The two-day energy symposium will bring together some of the biggest names in the energy industry, approximately 300 energy decision-makers across all industry sectors. It will be the largest gathering of energy thought leaders in North Texas history. The event will feature nearly 20 sessions and 50 speakers/presenters representing energy producers, investors, policymakers and consumer organizations.

“The future of the energy industry is in flux,” said Bruce Bullock, Maguire Energy Institute director. “Everybody has different expectations. People need to be able to afford it. From a physics standpoint, it needs to be doable, but at the same time, it needs to protect the environment. Energy Outlook '23 will bring together key decision-makers to determine energy priorities, what can be done easily and what can be done economically.”

The event will culminate on the evening of Feb. 16 with the Maguire Energy Institute’s annual L. Frank Pitts Award Dinner, which will feature a fireside chat with this year’s award honorees, Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin. Hollub will receive the L. Frank Pitts Energy Leadership Award, presented annually to an individual who exemplifies a spirit of ethical industry leadership. The Pioneer Award will honor Yergin as an industry trailblazer.

Multiple donors are making this event possible. Flagship Sponsorship of the symposium is being provided by the William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership at SMU Cox, generously donated by Dr. William S. Spears.

As of Feb. 2, Energy Outlook '23 Diamond Sponsors are the Dian Graves Owen Foundation; Hunt Consolidated; Pioneer Natural Resources; and Pitts Oil/Dallas Production Company. Platinum Sponsors are the David B. Miller Family Foundation and Katy and Kyle Miller Family Foundation (joint sponsors); and ExxonMobil. Credit Suisse is the Hospitality Sponsor. Gold Sponsors are Eagle Oil & Gas Co.; EQT Corporation; Helmerich & Payne, Inc.; HOG Resources; KPMG; Luther King Capital Management; and The Sheffield Family.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors for their generosity, passion and commitment to SMU Cox and the Maguire Energy Institute,” said Cox School of Business Dean Matthew B. Myers. “Their support and their willingness to work together is critical to making this event a success, and more importantly, to shaping the future of energy.”

Pivotal Topics

Energy Outlook ’23 will focus broadly on the future of energy. Participants will explore specific issues, challenges, trends and opportunities that affect the energy industry, U.S. consumers, the economy and global markets now, and in the future. Here are just three of the nearly 20 sessions that will take place over two days.

Feb. 15, 4:50 p.m.— “The Future of LNG” Energy Commodity Spotlight

Good for who? American producers? Global consumers? What about American consumers? Will more gas going abroad mean higher prices here? Does it make sense? What’s the long-term implication of the war in Ukraine on LNG?

Feb. 16, 9:10 a.m.—"The New Nuclear” Leadership Dialogue

Today’s nuclear is not your father’s nuclear. Is next-generation carbon-free nuclear power a climate savior? Can and should nuclear energy fuel our future?

Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m.— “Grid Reliability in the Age of Renewables” Leadership Dialogue

Energy Outlook ’23 starts two years to the day since a major ice storm triggered the Texas power blackouts of 2021. Has anything changed or has Texas just been lucky? How did this impact the energy industry, not just Texas? How do renewables factor into the grid?

The Energy Outlook '23 agenda lists all symposium sessions.

Fifty high-profile Energy Outlook '23 speakers include:

Robert Bryce, Journalist, Film Producer, Host, “Power

Hungry" Podcast

Bruce Bullock, Director, SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute

Jim Burke, President and CEO, Vistra Corp.

Ken Hersh , President and CEO, George W. Bush Presidential Center, and Co-Founder and former CEO, NGP Energy Capital Management

Chris Kendall, CEO, Denbury Resources

Toby Rice , President and CEO, EQT

Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners

Scott Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources

Energy Intelligence, a leading energy information company, is the energy media partner for this event. Marketing partners for the symposium are MarketScale, the platform for B2B community engagement, and Sewell Automotive Companies, a family-owned dealership group with a 112-year history of providing exceptional customer service at dealers throughout Texas.

Media: For security purposes, media please email Marci Grossman in advance to register at: MGPRPlus@gmail.com.

