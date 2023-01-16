Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2023
TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:
Record Date
Payment Date
Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2023
February 15, 2023
$0.01
February 28, 2023
March 15, 2023
$0.01
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$0.01
April 30, 2023
May 15, 2023
$0.01
May 31, 2023
June 15, 2023
$0.01
June 30, 2023
July 17, 2023
$0.01
July 31, 2023
August 15, 2023
$0.01
August 31, 2023
September 15, 2023
$0.01
September 30, 2023
October 16, 2023
$0.01
October 31, 2023
November 15, 2023
$0.01
November 30, 2023
December 15, 2023
$0.01
December 31, 2023
January 15, 2024
$0.01
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.