Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount (C$ per unit)

September 30, 2021

October 15, 2021

$0.01

October 31, 2021

November 15, 2021

$0.01

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.01

December 31, 2021

January 17, 2022

$0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


