Energy firms told to pay out over wrong meter fittings

·2 min read
Gas hob
Gas hob

Energy firms should start compensating customers whose homes were wrongfully fitted with a prepayment meter, without waiting for the results of a major review, the regulator has said.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said companies must review their own meter installations immediately.

A six-week pause in forced prepayment fittings lasts until the end of March.

It came after debt agents for British Gas broke into vulnerable people's homes to force-fit meters.

Ofgem is now outlining the terms of its review into the rules, regulations and guidance surrounding prepayment meters.

The investigation - which will be complete by the end of March - will include submissions from the public. Information about how customers can offer details of their experiences will be announced soon.

'Fix it now'

Mr Brearley said any systematic problems would lead to fines for suppliers but he said the regulator had been clear to companies about the rules - and rejected the accusation that Ofgem had been too slow on the issue.

"If companies know they inappropriately installed a prepayment meter, then they should fix it now," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He said this meant switching the meter back to a regular one, if that was what the customer wanted, and giving compensation.

The regulator will also conduct a targeted investigation into the actions of British Gas, specifically about whether it followed the rules under its licence to support customers in debt before force-fitting prepayment meters.

Mr Brearley said that "clearly something has gone wrong" at British Gas and that the investigation would be independent and wide-ranging.

Prepayment meter customers top-up their meter with credit, which then runs down as they use energy at home.

Charities and campaigners say many have been left unable to afford to put money into their meters owing to soaring energy prices and other cost-of-living pressures.

However, the trade association for suppliers - Energy UK - has regularly highlighted that suppliers can be left with unpaid debts from customers who do not pay their regular bills.

Without the option of moving people onto prepayment meters, these mounting debts would have to be recovered from everyone else's bills.

There are more than four million UK households on prepayment meters.

Latest Stories

  • Body of hiker missing since January is found in California mountains as Julian Sands search relaunched

    Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area

  • 1,000-pound fireball explodes 21 miles above the Earth. A piece was found in Texas

    The fireball coincided with a loud, startling boom heard across a large swath of Texas.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • A 4-foot-long alligator that was pulled from a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park may have been an unwanted pet, officials say

    The alligator was spotted floating in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in New York City on Sunday morning.

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Heavy snow to blast Alberta while freezing air rests over the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week

  • Elephant family rescue baby from drowning

    The video shows the daring attempt of an elephant herd rescuing their baby elephant that fell behind during a deep and dangerous river crossing. It was during a recent trip to the Kruger National Park that I managed to film this dramatic moment. After our self-drive morning safari, we decided to stop for breakfast at one of the main rest camps. It was busy on the day with a lot of people at the specific rest camp. While sitting in the restaurant overlooking a huge river in the front of the camp, I noticed a herd of elephants in the distance that was getting into the river. At first, I thought the elephants were there for a swim but soon realised that the whole herd formed a single file and was busy crossing the deep and dangerous river. All large water bodies in this part of the world are crocodile and hippo infested. The river was so deep that the elephants disappeared under the water while bouncing back up the whole time as they make their way forward while crossing the river. It was a stunning sight right from my breakfast table on the deck overlooking the river. The elephant herd slowly crossed the deep river to the other side. Suddenly I saw two adult elephants hastily making a u turn and started swimming back. I was a little confused by this but quickly realised what was going on. I saw right in the middle of the deep river a tiny grey spot, which accidently got left behind during the daring crossing. Amazingly in such a big herd, the elephants quickly realised one was missing. The baby elephant was disappearing under the water before coming up for air again the whole time, trying to swim back to opposite side the herd went. A struggling baby elephant alone like that can easily become the target of a big crocodile lurking in the depths of the river. It was incredible to watch how the adult elephants motored their way towards the baby elephant. Finally, the elephants made it to the struggling baby elephant, and it was a mad scramble for the adults. I could see the way baby elephants do cross such big river was to somehow stand or hold onto the backs of an adult. The one adult elephant managed to get the struggling baby elephant onto its back and started to make its way to the rest of the herd. On several occasions the baby elephant would fall of the back of the elephant along the way, and they would turn around and try again. During the last bit of the crossing, it seemed the baby elephant couldn’t stay on the back of the adult elephant, and they pushed it forward under the water right towards the shallows. The elephants stopped in the shallow water, looking around as if they again can’t find the baby elephant. I thought that was it, that last stretch under the water was just too much for the poor little elephant. To the great relief of everyone in the restaurant that eventually gathered to watch the whole drama, the baby elephant popped out and showed its head and trunk before it got moved out to the river bank by the adult elephants. Incredible how the baby elephant survived the whole ordeal by not drowning or getting eaten by one of the many crocodiles in the river. Incredible wildlife moment indeed.

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Three dead after Turkey hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake two weeks after disaster

    Three people have been killed and more than 200 injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after massive quake in the region left more than 45,000 dead. More buildings have collapsed, trapping some people, while more than 130 injuries were recorded in neighbouring Syria. Turkey's AFAD disaster management agency said the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in the country's Hatay province, which was the worst-hit region after the huge 7.8 magnitude tremor earlier this month.

  • Mighty low threatens power outages and heavy alpine snow in B.C.

    Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds

  • Winter storm warnings blanket West as 'major outbreak of Arctic air' moves in: Monday weather news

    The Pacific Northwest and Rockies will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds Monday in a storm that is expected to move east later this week.

  • High winds wreak havoc at Australia Sail GP

    STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."

  • New Zealander Demonstrates Strength of Cyclone Gabrielle Winds

    A man out exploring along the coast of New Zealand’s North Island during Cyclone Gabrielle dramatically demonstrated the strength of the storm’s winds on February 13.Video by Brando Yelavich shows him near the churning ocean on the Coromandel Peninsula, and what he calls “the largest waves I’ve ever seen”.He then throws a stick off the edge of a cliff.“Expecting gravity to do its job, I wanted to see the stick fall down into the ocean, but it took off like a broomstick. Disappearing far into the sky,” Yelavich told Storyful.Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain, strong winds and large waves to the North Island of New Zealand. Eleven people were confirmed to have died by February 20, but that number was expected to rise as more than 2,200 remained missing. Credit: Brando Yelavich via Storyful

  • Major winter storm forecast to move east with record-breaking cold, snow possible: Weather updates

    A winter storm forecast to stretch from coast to coast was extending East on Tuesday, bringing possible record-breaking snow and cold temperatures.

  • Feral cattle terrorising hikers to be taken out by helicopter gunmen

    Snipers in helicopters will this week shoot down up to 150 feral cattle that have terrorised hikers in New Mexico.

  • Popular SLO County resort reopens after month-long closure: ‘I’m very thankful’

    It was the first time the scenic resort had closed for at least 50 years, co-owner Jim Ramey said.