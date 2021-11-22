Energy firm Bulb set to go into administration

Smart meter

Bulb Energy, which has 1.7 million customers, has announced that the firm will be put into administration.

It is the largest UK energy company to face difficulties following a sharp rise in wholesale gas prices this year.

Bulb will become the first energy company to be placed into "special administration", where it is run by the government through the regulator Ofgem.

This measure is only used if Ofgem is unable to find another company to take over an energy firm's customers.

Customers have been advised not to take any action and they will be contacted when any steps are needed.

"If you're a Bulb member, please don't worry as your energy supply is secure and all credit balances are protected," a company spokesperson said.

Bulb is the UK's seventh biggest energy company.

The Special Administrator Regime (SAR) was set up for when an energy company goes bust but is too big to have its customers transferred to another firm.

The aim of the regime is to stop financial failure spreading across the industry.

A Bulb spokesperson said taking this route means the company "will continue to operate with no interruption of service or supply to members".

Provision for special administration, owing to the collapse of a major player in the UK energy sector, has been part of the law for 10 years.

It had never been needed until now.

So, Bulb's decision will be a hugely significant moment in this gas crisis. But it is one which customers of Bulb are being urged to respond to by remaining calm and essentially doing nothing.

It is written into the rules that a special administrator, unlike an ordinary administrator, has an obligation to consider consumers' interests as well as those of creditors who are owed money by Bulb.

It means customers have short-term certainty that their supply, their current tariff, their credit balance and their bills will continue as normal. That means switching now would be a bad, and expensive idea.

Longer-term, some of that certainty diminishes as decisions are made about the future sale or wind-up of the company.

The government can make grants and loans to the company in the SAR, while its future is sorted out.

It could come in the shape of a takeover by another company, selling parts of its business or customers being transferred to another firm.

Ofgem has not yet applied to the court for the SAR regime to begin - this is likely to happen and be approved in the coming days.

A host of energy companies have gone bust over the last three months as wholesale gas prices have soared, affecting nearly four million customers.

The UK's energy price cap - which limits what providers can charge - has exacerbated the problem, firms say.

What happens if your energy supplier goes bust?

Customers will still continue to receive gas or electricity even if the energy supplier goes bust. Ofgem will move your account to a new supplier, but it may take a few weeks. Your new supplier should then contact you to explain what is happening with your account

While you wait to hear from your new supplier: check your current balance and - if possible - download any bills; take a photo of your meter reading

If you pay by direct debit, there is no need to cancel it straight away, Citizens Advice says. Wait until your new account is set up before you cancel it

If you are in credit, your money is protected and you'll be paid back. If you were in debt to the old supplier, you'll still have to pay the money back to your new supplier instead

Read more about the next best steps to take here.

Justina Miltienyte, an energy policy expert at Uswitch, said the failure of Bulb signalled the "tipping point" of the UK energy crisis.

"It's not just Bulb's size as the seventh largest supplier that makes this so significant. Unlike some of the smaller suppliers who recently ceased to trade, Bulb operated with a strong business model combined with a competitive offering for consumers," she said.

"Ultimately this demise wasn't caused by a badly run business model. Instead, Bulb was choked off by the way the government decided to structure the current energy market with the price cap."

