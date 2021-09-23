Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.91 points at 20,475.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 500.62 points at 34,758.94. The S&P 500 index was up 53.09 points at 4,448.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 134.40 points at 15,031.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.99 cents US compared with 78.39 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 94 cents at US$73.17 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$5.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$27.90 at US$1,750.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press