Energy Emergency Alert issued for Texas power grid; conserving electricity is ‘critical’

For the first time during this summer’s extended heat wave, ERCOT has moved into emergency operations and issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 on Wednesday night “to maintain reliability of the grid,” the agency said in a news release shortly before 8 p.m.

ERCOT, which manages the state’s power grid, said it is now critical that Texans conserve electricity if safe to do so.

Earlier Wednesday, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation appeal from 6 -9 p.m. CT. “However, operating reserves are continuing to decline,” ERCOT said in the release.

At the time of the release, there are no power outages associated with the ERCOT power grid. ERCOT said it will continue to monitor conditions and deploy all available tools but it urges Texans to conserve electricity use.

When reserves on the system get low, ERCOT begins emergency operations using three levels of Energy Emergency Alerts, the release said. The levels provide access to additional power sources only available during emergency conditions to protect the reliability of the electric system.

Entering Emergency Operations does not mean that ERCOT is expecting to call for controlled power outages, which would affect all customer classes, including residential, commercial and industrial. Controlled outages have not been requested at this time, but could become necessary if demand isn’t lowered or additional supply cannot be added from generators.

Entering Emergency Operations means that ERCOT has access to more power reserves that help prevent power outages. An EEA 2 is issued when ERCOT’s operating reserves have dropped below 1,750 MWs and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes.

At this time, ERCOT is bringing all available generation online, releasing any remaining reserves, and trying to lower electric demand. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity. Additionally, ERCOT obtained Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforcement discretion, which allows a generator to extend its service, run-time or operations to help meet demand, if needed, to help maintain grid reliability.

ERCOT has requested all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.