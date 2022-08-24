Energy crisis will push thousands of UK firms to collapse, CBI warns - live updates

CBI British business energy bills crisis gas prices Russia Putin business rates - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

Spiralling energy costs threaten to push thousands of UK companies to the brink of collapse, Britain’s biggest business group has warned.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) urged the Government to freeze business rates for another year and take quick and targeted action to prevent otherwise viable businesses from going bust.

Two-thirds of businesses are facing a jump in their bills over the next three months, with a third of those firms facing increases of more than 30pc, the CBI said.

Freezing business rates in 2023 would spare companies a double-digit increase next year.

Rates are usually tied to September’s rise in the consumer prices index (CPI), which is expected to climb well above the 10.1pc rate recorded in July.

The CBI also urged the Government to give companies and the self-employed more time to pay their tax bills and provide easier access to pandemic-style loans to shore up their finances.

Felixstowe accuses unions of letting down dock workers

The UK's largest container ship port has accused unions bosses of acting against the interests of workers, saying many are unhappy at not being able to vote on the company’s latest pay offer.

Felixstowe said Unite was “promoting a national agenda at the expense of many of our employees,” in an escalation of the row between the company and the union.

The port has proposed a deal worth between 8.1pc and 9.6pc this year. But Unite is pushing for a raise of at least 10pc, with industrial action by about 2,000 dockers threatening to extend beyond the eight days currently planned.

A spokesman for the port said: “A lot of our employees feel let down by Unite. Many employees have told us they want to come to work but feel too uncomfortable to do so.”

The Felixstowe strike is upending supply chains across the UK as goods are left unprocessed and undelivered. Dock workers at the Port of Liverpool have also voted to strike.

Lookers cashes in on used car boom

Lookers used cars

The average price of a used car sold by Lookers has grown by more than a quarter as a shortage of semiconductors pushed up demand for vehicles.

The dealership group said used car prices rose 27pc in the first half of the year. That drove a £200m – or 17pc – increase in used car revenue even as the number of sales declined.

Meanwhile, there was a jump in the number of people waiting for a car. Lookers said it had 22,000 orders from retail customers at the end of June, compared to 9,000 in June 2021.

But the revenue the company got from new vehicles dropped 5.6pc to £970.2m. The drop was due to the fleet of vehicles that it rents out to companies.

Mark Raban, chief executive of Lookers, said:

Our first half financial performance was very strong, against an exceptional comparative period, despite ongoing inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption. We have also made excellent progress with our strategic priorities. We remain focused on our customers and improving our proposition to ensure the process of buying or leasing a car is as easy and simple as possible, particularly in the current challenging economic environment.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply in early trading after a raft of global economic data fuelled fears of a recession.

The blue-chip index fell 0.8pc, losing ground for a third consecutive session.

HSBC was the biggest drag, shedding 1.4pc after Chinese shareholder Ping An defended its call to spin off HSBC's Asia business.

Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore were all in the red as miners lost ground. British American Tobacco bucked the trend, gaining 0.7pc in early trading.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was down 0.6pc at more than one-month lows.

Whitbread unveils plan for £200m Premier Inn on the Strand

The owner of Premier Inn has snapped up a property on he Strand in central London for just over £200m as it bets on the post-pandemic recovery.

Whitbread said 5 Strand, located just off Trafalgar Square, will become the latest hotel in its Premier Inn 'hub' portfolio. It's expected to open sometime in 2027, subject to planning.

Alison Brittain, chief executive of Whitbread, said:

I'm delighted that we've been able to acquire this iconic location, which is set to become our latest hub by Premier Inn hotel. It is in a prime position and is perfect for the hub brand which is continuing to perform well. The purchase reinforces our confidence in the long term potential of the London market, the hub by Premier Inn brand and the growth prospects of our UK business.

Payment issues derail Putin's plan to sell gas to Asia

Putin's plans to sell gas to Asia to replace lost exports to Europe have been dealt a blow after it was forced to scrap a cargo due to payment issues.

Sakhalin Energy, the new company set up by the Kremlin to tighten its control over a major liquefied natural gas facility in the company, scrapped a shipment to at least one North Asian customer due to payments issues and delays signing revised contracts, Bloomberg reports.

Moscow seized ownership of the plant earlier this month and customers were asked to commit to new deals and send payments to Russian banks.

Few buyers have signed the revised contracts, which could threaten the flow of gas to markets including Japan and South Korea.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has opened lower as mounting energy and inflation troubles fuel fears of a recession.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2pc to 7,475 points.

Capping household energy bills 'to cost £100bn'

Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson

An emergency plan to shield UK households from soaring energy bills will cost more than £100bn over two years.

That's according to Keith Anderson, chief executive of energy giant Scottish Power, who has proposed capping household energy bills at around £2,000 a year.

Under his plans, bills would be frozen for two years at the current price cap of £1,971. Suppliers would cover the gap between the cap and wholesale prices by borrowing from a so-called deficit fund arranged by the Government.

This would be paid off by the public either through taxation, spread over bills for the next 10 to 15 years or a combination of the two, the Financial Times reports.

Mr Anderson raised the plans in a meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last week.

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has acknowledged that more support with energy bills could be needed, but has railed against "handouts".

Firms cut investment as energy bills rise

Here's more on the CBI warning from my colleague Szu Ping Chan:

The CBI's poll of almost 600 businesses also showed that while a third of businesses were trying to avoid passing on higher costs to customers, many had paused investment to cope with the price rises. “While helping struggling consumers remains the number one priority, we can’t afford to lose sight of the fact that many viable businesses are under pressure and could easily tip into distress without action," said Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief policy director. "Firms aren’t asking for a handout. But they do need autumn to be the moment that the government grips the energy cost crisis. Decisive action now will give firms headroom on cash flow and prevent a short-term crunch becoming a longer-term crisis."

CBI warns over energy crisis collapses

Good morning.

Britain's biggest business group has sounded the alarm over the escalating energy crisis, saying thousands of companies could collapse without further support.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) urged the government to freeze business rates for another year and take quick and targeted action to prevent otherwise viable businesses from going bust.

The lobby group said two-thirds of businesses were facing a jump in their bills over the next quarter. Of those, a third face increases of more than 30pc.

It also urged the Government to give companies and the self-employed more time to pay their tax bills and provide easier access to pandemic-style loans to shore up their finances.

5 things to start your day

1) How the energy crisis is already laying waste to the high street Businesses already on the brink after Covid are now being hammered by a massive surge in their power bills

2) National Grid warns of three-year energy crisis as emergency effort launched to cut factory power use Plans drawn up to pay industrial companies to shut down for next three winters

3) Brussels cuts crop production as half of Europe remains under drought warning conditions Severe heat stress has caused widespread damage to yields across Europe

4) Eurostar says trains will not stop in Kent for ‘two to three years’ as it blames Brexit Eurostar dashes hopes of a gradual return to services following 'toughened' border restrictions

5) Murdoch heir complains about ‘sensational’ language used to ‘humiliate him’ Lachlan Murdoch sues Australian news outlet over ‘abuse of media power’ accusation

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets slipped for an eighth straight session this morning.

MSCI's index of Asian shares outside Japan fell 0.2pc in morning trade, on track for the index's eight successive daily drop, if sustained. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6pc.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3pc in Asia.

