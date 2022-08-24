First Australian gas shipment to UK for six years arrives in Kent - live updates

Gas ship Attalos Sheerness Kent Australia LNG supplies Russia energy crisis - James Bell / Alamy Live News

The first shipment of Australian gas to the UK for six years arrived in Kent this morning amid a scramble to replace Russian energy.

The Attalos, carrying a cargo of liquefied natural gas, was pictured off Sheerness moments before berthing at National Grid’s Isle of Grain LNG facility – the largest in Europe.

It comes as Britain races to find alternative supplies of fuel following its decision to halt all purchases of oil and gas from the Kremlin in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Figures released today by the Office for National Statistics showed fuel imports from Russia fell to zero in June for the first time since records began.

The UK had imported an average of £499m of energy from Russia every month in the year to February.

The decision to import LNG from Australia comes amid a surge in wholesale gas prices that are threatening to push up energy bills even higher this winter, deepening the cost-of-living crisis for British households.

Petrol prices in longest slide since 2020

There is one bit of good energy news today – UK petrol and diesel prices have fallen for a seventh straight week, marking the longest decline since 2020.

After hitting record highs in July, prices have since eased after a drop in wholesale oil costs.

For petrol, it’s the longest run of declines since November 2020, while for diesel it’s the most protracted drop since the first Covid lockdown in May of that year.

While declining pump prices offer a sliver of hope for struggling Brits, petrol is still 27pc more expensive than a year ago.

London bus drivers to strike again

London bus driver strike - Yui Mok/PA Wire

More than 1,600 London bus drivers will strike for a second time over the Bank Holiday weekend after union bosses rejected a pay offer.

The new strike, scheduled for August 28 and August 29, follows an initial walkout at the end of last week.

The Unite union said bus operator RATP had "failed to enter into meaningful negotiations".

How the energy crisis is already laying waste to the high street

“We've never seen a cost change like this before,” says Simon Bodsworth, boss of Yorkshire furniture manufacturer Daval, as he braces for a tripling in his energy bills from September. Bodsworth and many other bosses warn that the energy crisis could be even more destructive than the pandemic for British business as the power vacuum in Number 10 frays nerves.

Tom Rees looks into the energy crisis facing the high street. Read his full story here.

Heinz workers get 11pc pay rise

Workers at Heinz will be full of beans today after union bosses secured a pay rise worth around 11pc.

Around 700 UK workers will receive a 5.5pc increase on their base pay, as well as two bonus payments totalling £1,200.

The agreement also includes three additional days off over the Christmas, the Unite union said.

Cineworld shareholders to get nothing, says short seller

Cineworld bankruptcy Argonaut - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Cineworld investors "will get zero" after the cinema operator said it was filing for bankruptcy in the US.

That's according to Barry Norris, founder of short seller Argonaut Capital, who said the company's management used too much debt for acquisitions to build an empire in a "sunset industry".

He told Bloomberg: "The capital structure is completely unsustainable, and that's why it's going bust."

Mr Norris added that Cineworld had the chance to raise equity but opted not to.

Argonaut has reportedly shorted Cineworld for four years. Shares in the cinema group dropped as much as 13pc.

Allied Minds shares crash on plans to ditch London Stock Exchange

Shares in Allied Minds almost halved this morning after the company said it wants to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which invests in the tech and life sciences sectors, said the costs of maintaining a premium listing on the LSE were now "prohibitively high" relative to its size.

It said the board intends to formally consult with shareholders over a possible delisting.

Shares crashed 45pc, leaving it with a market value of about £25m.

The possible move comes after Allied Minds began a review of its options in March, including a possible sale. It had said that moving onto the junior Aim market was unlikely to create significant savings.

Felixstowe accuses unions of letting down dock workers

The UK's largest container ship port has accused unions bosses of acting against the interests of workers, saying many are unhappy at not being able to vote on the company’s latest pay offer.

Felixstowe said Unite was “promoting a national agenda at the expense of many of our employees,” in an escalation of the row between the company and the union.

The port has proposed a deal worth between 8.1pc and 9.6pc this year. But Unite is pushing for a raise of at least 10pc, with industrial action by about 2,000 dockers threatening to extend beyond the eight days currently planned.

A spokesman for the port said: “A lot of our employees feel let down by Unite. Many employees have told us they want to come to work but feel too uncomfortable to do so.”

The Felixstowe strike is upending supply chains across the UK as goods are left unprocessed and undelivered. Dock workers at the Port of Liverpool have also voted to strike.

Lookers cashes in on used car boom

Lookers used cars - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The average price of a used car sold by Lookers has grown by more than a quarter as a shortage of semiconductors pushed up demand for vehicles.

The dealership group said used car prices rose 27pc in the first half of the year. That drove a £200m – or 17pc – increase in used car revenue even as the number of sales declined.

Meanwhile, there was a jump in the number of people waiting for a car. Lookers said it had 22,000 orders from retail customers at the end of June, compared to 9,000 in June 2021.

But the revenue the company got from new vehicles dropped 5.6pc to £970.2m. The drop was due to the fleet of vehicles that it rents out to companies.

Mark Raban, chief executive of Lookers, said:

Our first half financial performance was very strong, against an exceptional comparative period, despite ongoing inflationary pressure and vehicle supply disruption. We have also made excellent progress with our strategic priorities. We remain focused on our customers and improving our proposition to ensure the process of buying or leasing a car is as easy and simple as possible, particularly in the current challenging economic environment.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply in early trading after a raft of global economic data fuelled fears of a recession.

The blue-chip index fell 0.8pc, losing ground for a third consecutive session.

HSBC was the biggest drag, shedding 1.4pc after Chinese shareholder Ping An defended its call to spin off HSBC's Asia business.

Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore were all in the red as miners lost ground. British American Tobacco bucked the trend, gaining 0.7pc in early trading.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was down 0.6pc at more than one-month lows.

Whitbread unveils plan for £200m Premier Inn on the Strand

The owner of Premier Inn has snapped up a property on he Strand in central London for just over £200m as it bets on the post-pandemic recovery.

Whitbread said 5 Strand, located just off Trafalgar Square, will become the latest hotel in its Premier Inn 'hub' portfolio. It's expected to open sometime in 2027, subject to planning.

Alison Brittain, chief executive of Whitbread, said:

I'm delighted that we've been able to acquire this iconic location, which is set to become our latest hub by Premier Inn hotel. It is in a prime position and is perfect for the hub brand which is continuing to perform well. The purchase reinforces our confidence in the long term potential of the London market, the hub by Premier Inn brand and the growth prospects of our UK business.

Payment issues derail Putin's plan to sell gas to Asia

Putin's plans to sell gas to Asia to replace lost exports to Europe have been dealt a blow after it was forced to scrap a cargo due to payment issues.

Sakhalin Energy, the new company set up by the Kremlin to tighten its control over a major liquefied natural gas facility in the company, scrapped a shipment to at least one North Asian customer due to payments issues and delays signing revised contracts, Bloomberg reports.

Moscow seized ownership of the plant earlier this month and customers were asked to commit to new deals and send payments to Russian banks.

Few buyers have signed the revised contracts, which could threaten the flow of gas to markets including Japan and South Korea.

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has opened lower as mounting energy and inflation troubles fuel fears of a recession.

The blue-chip index fell 0.2pc to 7,475 points.

Capping household energy bills 'to cost £100bn'

Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson - Lesley Martin/PA Wire

An emergency plan to shield UK households from soaring energy bills will cost more than £100bn over two years.

That's according to Keith Anderson, chief executive of energy giant Scottish Power, who has proposed capping household energy bills at around £2,000 a year.

Under his plans, bills would be frozen for two years at the current price cap of £1,971. Suppliers would cover the gap between the cap and wholesale prices by borrowing from a so-called deficit fund arranged by the Government.

This would be paid off by the public either through taxation, spread over bills for the next 10 to 15 years or a combination of the two, the Financial Times reports.

Mr Anderson raised the plans in a meeting with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last week.

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has acknowledged that more support with energy bills could be needed, but has railed against "handouts".

Firms cut investment as energy bills rise

Here's more on the CBI warning from my colleague Szu Ping Chan:

The CBI's poll of almost 600 businesses also showed that while a third of businesses were trying to avoid passing on higher costs to customers, many had paused investment to cope with the price rises. “While helping struggling consumers remains the number one priority, we can’t afford to lose sight of the fact that many viable businesses are under pressure and could easily tip into distress without action," said Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief policy director. "Firms aren’t asking for a handout. But they do need autumn to be the moment that the government grips the energy cost crisis. Decisive action now will give firms headroom on cash flow and prevent a short-term crunch becoming a longer-term crisis."

CBI warns over energy crisis collapses

Good morning.

Britain's biggest business group has sounded the alarm over the escalating energy crisis, saying thousands of companies could collapse without further support.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) urged the government to freeze business rates for another year and take quick and targeted action to prevent otherwise viable businesses from going bust.

The lobby group said two-thirds of businesses were facing a jump in their bills over the next quarter. Of those, a third face increases of more than 30pc.

It also urged the Government to give companies and the self-employed more time to pay their tax bills and provide easier access to pandemic-style loans to shore up their finances.

