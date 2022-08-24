How the energy crisis is already laying waste to the high street

Tom Rees
·6 min read
“We've never seen a cost change like this before,” says Simon Bodsworth, boss of Yorkshire furniture manufacturer Daval, as he braces for a tripling in his energy bills from September.

Bodsworth and many other bosses warn that the energy crisis could be even more destructive than the pandemic for British business as the power vacuum in Number 10 frays nerves.

“Typically we'd look at energy, labour and material [costs] as the three core areas to control and it’s now completely out of kilter with the others so we're having to rethink the strategy [and] the business model,” he says.

“We are very energy intensive. You can't make a product unless you turn the machine on.”

Daval – which makes furniture for kitchen and bedrooms – is doing everything possible to reduce energy bills, from considering solar panel installations to moving to a compressed four-day week so it can cut costs from starting up machinery every morning. Other hard-hit businesses are passing on the bill to customers, and the hardest hit risk going to the wall.

The next Prime Minister will be under colossal pressure to stop an energy bills catastrophe hitting households this winter. But the debate is now shifting to how Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak can also use multi-billion pound support to stop a wave of business collapses and a resulting spike in unemployment.

After ramping up debt to survive the pandemic, swathes of businesses from hair salons to factories fear a bleak winter could be the final straw as experts expect firms to face a five-fold surge in prices.

The squeeze is being felt on the high street as well as the energy-hungry factory floor.

Lynsey Harley, owner of Scottish cafe and coffee roaster Modern Standard, is installing £30,000 of solar panels at one of its sites to reduce costs and preparing for power rationing.

“I think there's a high chance there might be energy restrictions put in place,” she says, calling for ministers to step in to help.

“We need as business owners to know that there's actually something serious that’s going to come in: [for example] a cap on unit costs, a cap on standing charges.”

Frustration is growing at a dearth of action from ministers as Westminster is held in suspended animation by the leadership contest. Tory MP Steve Baker has urged for urgent action while former minister Michael Gove has warned small businesses will not be given enough help by Liz Truss’s plans.

Tim Sheehan, co-owner of Franklins restaurant in London, has seen his energy bills soar from around £15,000 per year to £27,500 with intense usage from ovens and constant refrigeration. He says that the energy crisis could be “without a doubt” worse for the hospitality sector than the pandemic, adding the industry in “panic mode”.

“The Government has been on holiday for months  [and] I haven’t seen anything positive come out of them to suggest they might be thinking about it,” he says.

“All my friends, other colleagues and other restaurants are all getting a bit twitchy and then it’s the knock-on because we’re buying a lot of stuff.”

Businesses are not protected by the energy price cap as households are. Firms typically take out contracts with suppliers lasting a year or longer, but some are more exposed to the immediate swings on wholesale gas markets.

Businesses which negotiated a two-year fixed price contract in mid-2020 are facing a fivefold increase in October, while those that rely on annual contacts will suffer a doubling in their bills, according to the consultancy Cornwall Insight.

Many of these contracts traditionally come up for renewal in October, creating a real crunch point for businesses just at a time when consumer demand could also falter.

“A disproportionate amount of businesses are about to start getting those higher bills,” says Kate Mulvany, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight.

“They’ll have been paying a steady amount for the last few years and then all of a sudden, there's going to be that massive step up.”

She says there will be a lot of company owners “who are really going to struggle to be able to afford the additional bills and stay in business”.

Some companies are bracing for their fixed price contracts ripped up as suppliers feel the strain from UK gas prices rocketing to record highs of more than 700p per therm, up from just over 100p a year ago.

Colin McAndrew, managing director of Edinburgh high-end hair salon chain Medusa, says: “There is a condition in the contract that they can change it in extreme circumstances so I’m expecting a sudden change pretty quickly.

“You're living in constant fear of ‘is it going to hit us?’”

While almost every business will be affected, energy-intensive manufacturers are among the most exposed. Many factories use huge amounts of energy to create products, with manufacturers accounting for 10pc of economic output and 7pc of jobs.

Last week the Government announced it is consulting on plans to subsidise electricity costs in the most energy intensive industries, including steel, paper, glass and cement makers. The proposals cover around 300 firms and 60,000 jobs but even with support some embattled heavy industry firms could lose more ground to more competitive foreign rivals.

“If you look at what's happened not just in the UK but elsewhere in Europe in response to very high prices, you've already seen a reduction in industrial output,” says Jeremy Nicholson, corporate affairs officer at consultancy Alfa Energy.

“If you're competing internationally making manufactured goods and you're competing against products made outside Europe, energy prices might be high internationally but they're not as high as they are in Europe.”

He says businesses are likely to be facing ultra-high energy costs for at least the next two years.

Companies are trying to cut their bills by slashing usage and investing in new equipment, including solar panels. But business leaders warn they cannot do it alone and will need direct intervention from the new Government.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is said to be looking at options to provide emergency support to businesses, including repurposing Covid schemes and looking at fresh business rate holidays. The Federation of Small Businesses wants direct financial support for bills, the price cap for households to be extended to small firms and a reduction of taxes on energy.

“We’ve already had independent businesses being forced to close their doors due to utility bills they can’t cover,” says Tina McKenzie, policy and advocacy chair at the FSB.

“If this number grows to a flood, the economic consequences will be appalling, with suppliers nursing losses they can ill-afford to cover, customers losing a valued source of goods or services, and far less in taxes flowing to the public purse. The case for Government action is clear.”

