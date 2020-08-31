Energy Consumption Global Industry Almanac 2015-2024

Summary Global Energy Consumption industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.



Key Highlights

- The energy consumption sector is defined as the energy consumption by industry, transport, residential, commercial, agricultural, and fishing consumers and markets.

- Volume is defined as consumption of mtoe (million tonnes of oil equivalent) of coal & coal gases (including coal and peat), oil & oil products (including crude oil), natural gas, biofuels and waste (including biofuels and nuclear), and electricity and heat (including hydro, geothermal, solar, electricity, and heat).

- Value is calculated by multiplying total consumption by average electricity prices.

- Any currency conversions calculated using constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

- The global energy consumption sector had total revenues of $9,387.2bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2015 and 2019.

- Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2015 and 2019, to reach a total of 9,185.5 million mtoe in 2019.

- Oil and oil products had the highest volume in the global energy consumption sector in 2019, with a total of 3,428.3 million mtoe, equivalent to 37.3% of the sector’s overall volume.



