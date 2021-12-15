Energy companies to face ‘stress tests’ like banks under new Ofgem rules

Gas prices have soared by 500% this year (PA Archive)

Ofgem, the energy market regulator, has announced tough new rules meat to strengthen the consumer energy supply market after more than half of suppliers went bust this year due to soaring gas prices.

Ofgem said suppliers would face “stress tests” from January to measure their financial resilience in times of crisis. Those that fall short will be ordered to make improvements.

The new rules are similar to “stress tests” introduced by the Bank of England for banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Ofgem is also strengthening its “fit and proper” rules for energy company directors and will ensure boards have proper oversight and control of management.

The regulator will consult on whether to introduce financial license requirements for operators and whether to put caps on customer growth until Ofgem is satisfied with financial resilience.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “Today, I’m setting out clear action so that we have robust stress testing for suppliers so they can’t pass inappropriate risk to consumers.

“I want to see more checks on staff in significant roles, and better use of data to help us regulate. We need a regime that can enable a sustainable market, to promote our transition to net zero.”

The reforms will strike many as too little, too late. Soaring gas prices have seen 27 suppliers go bust since the start of the year, with commentators raising questions about the financial state of some businesses that went under.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said:“Ofgem’s failure to adequately regulate the sector left it vulnerable to recent price spikes.”

Over 4 million customers have been affected by the collapses and customers across the UK face higher bills next year to pay for the cost of collapse. Martin Young, an energy analyst at Investec, estimates that supply failures will add £120 a year to household bills.

Brearley said: “Ofgem has worked hard to protect consumers as gas prices have risen by over 500% in under a year. We have ensured that over four million customers of failed suppliers have stayed on supply, household credit balances have been protected and all customers have been protected by the price cap from fast and extreme price rises this winter.”

Story continues

Energy companies have blamed the price cap for their woes. The price cap, introduced in 2019, sets a maximum limit on consumer bills. It is reviewed every six months but soaring gas prices over summer left the entire market supplying energy at a loss.

The government has said it is committed to keeping the price cap in place despite the toll it has taken on suppliers.

Ofgem said today it was consulting changes to the methodology of the price cap. It is also consulting on “potential short term, temporary interventions to help stabilise the market.”

Read More

City stunned after ‘astonishing’ 30% jump in gas prices to new record

Putin pledge helps gas prices ease but expert warns: ‘This isn’t over’

UK gas imports from Norway soar as energy crisis bites

Which UK energy suppliers have gone bust?

Bulb Energy administration: What to do if you’re a customer

Bulb: Energy crisis could cost taxpayers billions as almost 4 million affected