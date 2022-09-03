Energy citizenship: Europe’s communities forging a low-carbon future

Jon Henley Europe correspondent
·7 min read

Europe’s swift transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future will not happen without the engagement and involvement of citizens producing and consuming energy locally, experts say – and across the continent, there are signs it is happening.

A summer of wildfires, drought and record heatwaves fuelled by climate breakdown has combined with soaring gas and electricity prices, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to inject a new urgency into the switch to alternative, renewable sources.

From solar panels in the Netherlands to biomass burners in Spain, communities across Europe are increasingly making, consuming and selling their own energy, a trend the EU sees as vital if the bloc is to meet its climate targets.

According to the latest data, 2 million Europeans are now involved in 7,000 local energy communities across the continent, with numbers growing rapidly since EU directives promoting clean energy and energy communities were introduced in 2018 and 2019.

They will be key to Europe’s green transition because, as heat pumps replace gas boilers and electric vehicles supplant internal combustion engines, highly centralised electricity production and distribution systems – power stations and grids – will simply not be able to adequately handle the huge increase in demand.

“At least, not on their own,” said Gonçalo Mendes, a senior researcher and energy systems modeller from LUT University in Finland and part of a European Commission-funded initiative, GRETA, working to define and enable what it has dubbed “energy citizenship”.

Related: UK should ‘mobilise army of volunteers’ to transform energy landscape

The only way forward, Mendes said, is “to decentralise more and more, produce and consume more energy locally with sources like solar and wind – and boost storage and smart solutions for efficient energy management”. All of which means involving ordinary citizens.

Some communities have operated successfully for years. The Bera Bera neighbourhood of San Sebastián in Spain has had a cooperative providing hot water and community heating to its more than 500 members since 1985.

One of the projects being studied by GRETA, the collective, known as Ur Beroa, has since moved with the times, abandoning heating oil for natural gas and adding a cogeneration system – to produce both heat and electricity, which it sells to the grid – 10 years ago, followed by a biomass boiler and solar panels.

“The first target for solar is self-consumption for 100 families,” said board member Juan Luis Llorens. “The next step, next year, will be green hydrogen, to replace part of our current gas consumption. The goal now is obviously complete decarbonisation.”

Llorens said Ur Beroa had been able to freeze its members’ heating and hot water bills this year thanks to revenues from electricity sales, and was offering “the cheapest prices in town. My son lives outside Bera Bera, and his bills have exploded”.

But if price is a big motivator for members, other aspects play a major part. “We make our own decisions,” he said. “For those who care about the environment, we’re making progress collectively, in a way that would be difficult individually. There’s a sense of having control of something that’s important in your life.”

As things stand, Europe is “nowhere near” meeting its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in the next eight years, said Mendes, unless “we work urgently on the role everyday citizens will have to play. And to get there, we need to explicitly recognise the social side of the energy transition.”

Lurian Klein, an academic expert on energy communities now working with Cleanwatts, said all the research on peer-to-peer energy sharing models showed they were “far more accessible, democratised, collaborative and socially just” than traditional top-down energy markets.

“Fundamentally, they thrive on social interconnectedness among end-users, rather than being based on competing economic self-interests,” he said. “They reinforce positive social values, really strengthen empowerment and social engagement.”

Fortunately, technology is now making it possible. “A lot is coming together,” said Michael Pinto of CleanWatts, which has arranged financing, designed and installed systems to produce, store and trade electricity, as well as control and optimise consumption, for 100 communities in Portugal – with 2,000 more inquiries waiting.

“You have electricity needs that are going to double and grids that won’t cope. But you now also have sustainables – solar panels – that are competitive now, and smart technology to measure, manage and balance production, storage and consumption efficiently.”

Related: Green Tories back Johnson’s call for successor to invest in renewables

That means the options are basically either “blackouts and massive volatility, and completely rebuilding national grids”, Pinto said, or “changing the way electricity is produced, delivered and consumed. More agile, more resourceful. That’s local energy communities.”

EU directives on energy communities are being incorporated into national law around the bloc at different speeds and with different incentives, but an ideal starting scenario for a new project, Pinto said, was “say, a big warehouse: large, big roof, low energy use”.

In Portugal, that warehouse – projects also involve barracks, football clubs and village schools – can expect 20% to 30% off its electricity bills; in Austria it would get cashback. And the 80% excess it produces but does not use can be sold to locals, and beyond.

“There are tens of thousands of municipalities in the EU,” said Pinto. “There are 8,000 in Italy alone – about 5,000 of them with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. The potential here is just enormous. But it has to be – the challenge is enormous, too.”

In the Netherlands, Steven Volkers of Grunneger Power in Groningen, which has 2,500 members, said the decade-old cooperative was born of people’s “passion and frustration” at the slow pace of the green transition.

The cooperative owns two solar parks totalling 10,000-plus panels, as well as smaller sites on homes and buildings across the city, generating green electricity that it also sells to a sustainable energy provider with profits invested back into the collective.

It also offers help with insulation and installations. Dutch government targets – 50% community-owned and 30% sustainably generated electricity – underline a belief that “we won’t reach sustainability targets without citizen participation”, Volkers said.

Elsewhere, the potential is still being explored. In Bologna, Italy, a green energy community project (GECO) involving the university, municipality, residents’ associations, the regional energy agency and other bodies has been under way since 2019 in the north-eastern district of Pilastro-Roveri.

“What’s interesting is this is actually two districts in one,” said Martina Massari of Bologna University’s architecture department, which is leading the university’s involvement in the GRETA project. “Pilastro is a 1960s residential area – 6,800 people, lots of social housing, mixed populations.

“Roveri, across the rail tracks, is industrial, lots of factories, warehouses – and the EU’s largest solar power plant on industrial rooftops. They’re slowly making the housing blocks more energy-efficient, which is essential, and interest among residents is growing rapidly as energy prices rise.”

Carlo Alberto Nucci, a professor of electrical power systems at the university and technical lead for the project, said it was a pilot, “like a living lab”, and recent government incentives for local energy communities in Italy would make a significant difference.

“What’s fundamental is that we start to produce energy where it’s consumed, and we can do that now because of renewables,” he said, adding that ultimately, about 20% of energy produced in cities should come from energy communities.

Smart meters, connected appliances and end-user apps will be critical to the system’s success, Nucci said. “A smart app can automatically switch on your home devices, choosing the best moment for you – and for the efficiency of the whole community – to use your washing machine, for example.

“Much of this is really about the concept that energy is of value, that information about it is really important, and that virtuous energy behaviours absolutely can make a difference – to both individuals and the community. This is all quite new.”

Bologna’s deputy mayor, Anna Lisa Boni, said the project was “clearly a fantastic idea” but was being held up, in part, by a delayed legislative process at national level and by bureaucracy. “The legal framework is very complex, the devil’s in the detail – what happens with the various partner’s VAT systems, for example,” she said.

Ultimately, Mendes said, more than 80% of EU households could play an active part in the energy transition: “Energy citizenship, we call it. Obviously, awareness and engagement levels will differ. But it’s all about agency.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanović 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, as some spectators stood to watch, camera phones at the ready. No one — save, of course, Tomljanović — wanted this to end. It did on Tomljanović's

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin