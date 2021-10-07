Up to 1.5m more people could face fuel poverty next year

Chef using gas hob

More than a million British households are likely to be plunged into fuel poverty next spring, according to charity National Energy Action.

Domestic energy bills are set to rise again in April by hundreds of pounds to reflect the rising price of gas.

That means 1.2 million and 1.5 million households could be added to the four million already struggling to heat their homes, the charity said.

A government minister earlier warned of the collapse of more energy suppliers.

The energy regulator Ofgem has said there could be further energy price prises, which analysts said could mean a typical customer paying between £400 and £600 more per year.

A price cap limits the impact of rising energy costs for customers, but Ofgem said the cap would rise to take wholesale gas prices into account.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said the cap was "designed to reflect fair costs and therefore will need to adjust over time".

Nine UK energy suppliers collapsed last month and Mr Brearley said more could follow.

"Given the continued volatility in the market, it is likely more suppliers will exit the market," he told a conference organised by Energy UK.

Natural gas prices are at record highs as economies around the world begin to recover from the Covid crisis.

As a result, firms are running into trouble because they have agreed to sell gas at less than the price it now costs them to buy it.

More than 1.7 million customers saw their energy provider go bust in September.

They have already seen annual bill increases of hundreds of pounds when they moved to a new provider and away from whichever low-rate fixed deal their supplier had offered.

Ofgem's advice to those affected is that they should wait for the regulator to appoint a new supplier and refrain from switching in the meantime.

Story continues

It says customers can rely on their energy supply as normal.

The energy price cap works by limiting how much firms can charge domestic customers for a unit of gas. The latest cap took effect at the start of October and means that a household with typical levels of energy use will pay £1,277 a year.

The cap will be in place until the next revision, which is decided by regulator Ofgem in February and then will come into force in April.

The change will partly reflect the unavoidable costs faced by suppliers, and analysts Cornwall Insight have said that household energy bills could rise by hundreds of pounds next year.

They said the energy price cap could soar by £400 in the spring to about £1,660.

"With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to reach new records, successive supplier exits during September 2021 and a new level for the default tariff cap, the Great British energy market remains on edge for fresh volatility and further consolidation," said Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight.

Bust energy companies and customers affected chart

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said that by decarbonising the UK's power supply, the country will protect customers from volatile fossil fuel prices.

"The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices," he told the Energy UK conference.

He said that the government's recent pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2035 - 15 years ahead of the previous target - would help.

"Our homes and businesses will be powered by affordable, clean and secure electricity generated here in the UK, for people in the UK," Mr Kwarteng said.

Smart energy usage

The Energy Shop - a price comparison site - warned people to prepare themselves for even greater increases in household bills.

It said that the next increase in the price cap, due to come in from 1 April 2022, could be £500 or even higher.

Founder Joe Malinowski warned: "If things don't settle down soon, increases of £600, £700 or even £800 cannot be ruled out."

'Our last bill was a shock'

Mark Nicholson

Mark Nicholson and his business partner set up their firm Harvey George Furniture four years ago in Hull. Today they employ about 30 people making bespoke bathroom and bedroom furniture.

The past 18 months have been so good that they've moved premises to expand - and invested about £500,000 in new technology and machinery to keep up with demand.

"It's a gas guzzler - unfortunately for us it's a big gas guzzler," he says of their new painting machine, which is piped into the mains and is able to produce colourful furniture much faster.

"Any business, it's about cost and quite a big component for us is energy, so it's quite a scary thought. Our last bill was £8,000 - it was a shock.

"We'll keep going. But we could just do with some stability on our costs. It feels like everything - rates, recruitment, materials, shipping - now energy... feels very up and down."

The increases in energy costs are forcing businesses to warn of higher prices for their goods as they pass on increases to consumers.

The managing director of supermarket chain Iceland, Richard Walker, said steep rises in energy bills and other costs meant price rises were now "inevitable".

"The UK supermarket industry is one of the most competitive in the world," he told the BBC.

"Our margins are very very tight and we're not an endless sponge that can just absorb all of these different cost increases."

Analysis box by Kevin Peachey, Personal finance correspondent

If you feel powerless against international business and politics when watching your domestic energy bill go up, you are in good company.

Normally, customers are urged to get active, search and switch to save money - but not now.

Until recently, the energy price cap was a backstop, protecting the vulnerable. Now it is the most competitive tariff available.

The cap is shielding households from the wild fluctuation in prices seen on the wholesale markets, but that is only a crumb of comfort when bills and prices across the board are still expected to see a sharp increase.

So for now, experts simply advise customers to find ways to save energy, brace themselves and budget for bigger bills. Wrap up for a financial chill that could last longer than the winter.

The energy price cap sets the maximum price suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge customers on a standard - or default - tariff.

That includes the fixed daily amount customers pay, plus the price per unit they pay for electricity and gas.

The cap was increased on 1 October, with about 15 million households facing a 12% rise in energy bills, the biggest jump, to the highest amount, seen since the backstop was introduced in January 2019.

Those on standard tariffs, with typical household levels of energy use, saw an increase of £139 - from £1,138 to £1,277 a year.

Prepayment meter customers with average energy use saw a £153 increase.

That is a far cry from a year previously when on 1 October 2020, the energy price cap was cut by £84, to £1,042.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Will you be affected by rising energy prices? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Around the BBC iPlayer banner