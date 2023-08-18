Energy bills predicted to drop in autumn

Young woman looking at a bill

Annual energy bills for a typical household are expected to fall slightly to £1,926 from October, according to a new forecast.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight predicts bills could drop by £148 under a new official price cap set to be announced by Ofgem next week.

The energy price cap limits how much suppliers can charge households for each unit of energy they use.

But bills remain far higher than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kate Mulvaney, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC's Today programme that while wholesale energy prices had been falling, the drop in bills from October will probably be a little less than consumers were hoping for.

"Unfortunately... our forecasting to the end of this decade is that prices are going to stay higher than people were used to before the energy price crisis."