Energy bills: ‘I got a green deal, so why am I paying eye-watering sums?’

Anna Tims and Miles Brignall
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Nature Picture Library/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Nature Picture Library/Alamy

Households on green energy tariffs who assumed they would be unaffected by soaring gas prices have been shocked to be told their electricity bills are rising, despite them being signed up to a renewable supply.

Suzanne Taylor has been told that her fixed daytime tariff with the renewable energy supplier So will double from 16p to 32p a unit if she renews it this month. “So is blaming the current energy crisis,” she says. “Its website says that 100% of its electricity is supplied from renewable sources so why would it be affected by gas prices?”

More than half of new energy tariffs are now marketed as “green” and 9 million customers have switched to deals that promise supplies from renewable sources.

However, many are unaware that because providers rely on the National Grid to distribute electricity, they can’t control its source. Energy is pooled in the grid, and when demand outstrips the availability of renewables, the grid tops up the supply with gas.

On average only about a third of the electricity from the grid is from renewable sources, while more than a third is powered by natural gas. The rest comes from other sources, such as nuclear.

Companies offering green tariffs typically invest the revenue in renewable energy sources, covering the equivalent of the kilowatt hours consumed by their customers.

However, these prices are also affected by the cost of gas because providers of renewables raise or lower their charges in line with the wider energy market in which the fossil fuel remains a key driver.

So Energy, which specialises in offering renewable tariffs, tells Guardian Money that its electricity prices are dictated by the cost of gas, but that it has advance purchase agreements with a range of renewable power plants to increase green energy generation. It also pays the plants a sum that reflects each megawatt hour of energy consumed by its customers.

“In this way, we are using the existing grid and slowly replacing its input from non-renewable to renewable sources, which is the best we can do without building a rival National Grid,” it says.

Another specialist provider, Good Energy, says that although it backed all of the power it supplied with electricity bought from a community of more than 1,900 generators, directly investing in the growth of renewables, it was still affected by wholesale prices.

“The prices we pay generators are influenced by the wider market but also … we still have to trade wholesale power. We match customer demand with renewable power as much of the time as possible, and of course 100% across a year, but when there are shortfalls our trading team have to look to the wholesale market,” it says.

Campaigners have warned that people could be misled by sales talk that fails to reflect the complexity of the green energy market.

“Essentially, you should consider your electricity to have the same carbon footprint as everyone else’s no matter what tariff you are on,” says Josie Wexler, a researcher at Ethical Consumer. “Ofgem [the energy regulator] should be forcing companies to be much more honest about what ‘100% renewable’ really means.”

Wexler says that the specialist providers have the strongest case for saying that their tariffs are fully renewable, because they are investing in their own plants or have purchase agreements with clean energy producers.

These agreements guarantee the purchase of energy to match all or most of their customers’ consumption. Ecotricity and So Energy parent ESB are constructing their own sources. Good Energy and Green Energy have power purchase agreements covering 100% of their customers’ electricity use. Wexler adds that Ecotricity also avoids the fossil fuel market.

As customers are finding to their cost, some of the specialists are not covered by Ofgem’s price cap on variable tariffs. Ecotricity, Good Energy and Green Energy have a permanent exemption because their variable deals are ones that customers have chosen to be on, and because they support the generation of renewable energy.

While the price cap means a typical unit price for electricity of 21p a kWh, Good Energy and Ecotricity’s are set are about 34p (see box). Taylor’s company, So, is price capped, so its variable tariff will be cheaper than the new fixed rate price it has quoted her.

Ofgem says that while gas remains a staple of the electricity market it will affect green tariffs, and suppliers must not make unfounded or confusing claims about their energy sources.

“As we transition to net zero, it is vital consumers can trust the renewable energy claims made by suppliers and that these are backed up by the appropriate evidence in order for them to make informed choices about their supply,” it says. “We expect all suppliers to comply with the rules on disclosing where they source their electricity from and will continue to monitor compliance, taking appropriate action where this isn’t the case.”

Taylor feels misled. “So Energy says very clearly that all its power is green,” she says. “The fact that suppliers have to use the National Grid may be true but it’s not clear to the consumer if you are not in the energy business.”

So Energy says it has links from its homepage to places where you can find this information, and has “always been transparent and clear” on how energy is supplied.

‘I’m so worried about price rises I’m considering moving out’

Kirsten Downer is a furious Ecotricity customer who feels very let down. In November the supplier increased the unit price of her economy 7 electricity by 29% and said her projected bill for the two-bed flat in south-east London that she shares with a lodger would be rising by £480 to an “unaffordable” £2,362 a year.

She is currently paying more than 35p for a daytime unit of electricity compared with the capped average of 24p/kWh. Her night-time rate is more than 16p against the 12.5p paid by neighbours on standard tariffs.

“I am so worried about these price hikes that I’m considering moving out of my home, where I’ve lived for 20 years,” she says. “My unit costs went up by 40% last autumn and my latest monthly usage was £311, compared to £90 a couple of years ago. All I read about is what will happen to those families currently protected by the Ofgem price cap when that is increased in April.

“But what about the consumers like me who did the right thing by taking out a green tariff but are now paying eye-watering sums as a result? No coverage has yet been given to the fact that we’re already suffering fuel poverty. I have tried to switch to a cheaper supplier but was told they were not taking on new customers – meaning I am stuck with these unaffordable bills.”

After the Guardian’s intervention, Octopus Energy has agreed to take over Downer’s supply from Ecotricity, which should bring her bills down significantly when she moves to its standard variable tariff, which is covered by the price cap.

An Ecotricity spokesperson says: “The price cap is expected to rise by about £700 in April – and this increase will close the gap on our tariffs to rival suppliers. Derogation enabled us to react to wholesale price movements before the rest of the market. We do not expect our prices to rise in April – but we can’t predict exactly what happens next due to the volatility in the wholesale energy market – and the fact the government has yet to reveal how much of the cost of supplier failures will be added back on to energy bills.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur