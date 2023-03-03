Energy Price Guarantee expected to continue at same level in April

Simon Jack & Faisal Islam - Business editor & Economics editor
·4 min read
Gas hob
Gas hob

The chancellor is expected to extend the Energy Price Guarantee at current levels for a further three months, the BBC understands.

Typical household energy bills were scheduled to rise to £3,000 a year from April, but calls have been made for the government to retain its current level of support so they stay at £2,500.

The level of help is now expected to be maintained, but energy firms have been asked to prepare for both scenarios.

The Treasury declined to comment.

At the moment, the government is limiting the typical household bill to £2,500 a year, plus a £400 winter discount.

From 1 April the help is scheduled to be scaled back, and the £400 discount will come to an end, which could push people's bills up despite the weather getting warmer.

Fuel poverty campaigners have said the number of households struggling to afford bills could rise from 6.7 million to 8.4 million as a result of the April rise.

However, industry sources told the BBC that some energy companies have already started amending future bills to reflect that energy help will continue at or very near to current levels beyond 1 April.

Treasury concerns

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to date has declined to extend the support at the current rate, but experts have suggested it is increasingly likely he will change course, probably at the Budget on 15 March.

Mr Hunt told the BBC last month that the policy was "under review".

The Treasury was understood to be concerned that an open-ended commitment would leave British public finances significantly exposed to any further unexpected rise in global gas prices.

Instead the decrease in support will kick in in the summer, when it will not be needed, because the separate energy price cap is already anticipated to be lower as a result of declining market gas prices.

However, the £400 winter payment that has led to a £66 per month reduction in monthly payments on many bills does look likely to end next month.

There have been no talks about extending this element of support.

The Resolution Foundation think tank, which aims to improve living standards for people on low to middle incomes, and consumer rights champion Martin Lewis have both called on Mr Hunt to cancel the bills rise, as have opposition parties.

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Families are really worried about prices soaring in April and so it's urgent the government gives them reassurance now, and extends the windfall tax on oil and gas giants to give them support for their energy bills as Labour would."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), an economics research institute, has forecast that the Treasury could afford to keep support at current levels until the summer due to wholesale energy prices falling sharply, meaning the cost of the scheme had been cut.

Energy UK, which represents suppliers, urged the government earlier this week to hold the level of support at £2,500 for a typical household and to "announce that quickly" so firms could price it into bills from April.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps previously said he is "very sympathetic" to suggestions that the planned £500 rise in bills should be stopped.

However, there is an alternative view that money would be better spent by the government by targeting support for those on the lowest incomes - as is the case for cost-of-living payments - and in the winter.

"Vulnerable groups could benefit substantially from this extra funding if it was used in a more targeted way. And should those groups take precedence over universal payments to multiple homeowners and billionaires?" said Joe Malinowski, founder of comparison site Energyscanner.

There has been a drop in wholesale gas and electricity prices in recent weeks that has raised hopes that the worst of the energy crisis could be easing.

Bills began rising as Covid lockdowns ended but the war in Ukraine saw them surge further.

Without the government's Energy Price Guarantee to limit prices, a typical household's gas and electricity bill would have hit £4,279 a year from January under the energy price cap set by Ofgem, the industry regulator.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How is the rising cost of living changing how you live your life? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Latest Stories

  • Good news alert! 6 positive things that happened this week

    Here, we collate six good things that have happened this week, to make you smile, laugh and feel hopeful...

  • Mercedes-Benz begins building battery recycling factory in southern Germany

    Mercedes-Benz laid the foundation stone for a sustainable battery recycling factory in Kuppenheim, southern Germany on Friday. The pilot plant will have an annual capacity of 2500 tonnes and will contribute to the production of more than 50,000 battery modules for new electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The Kuppenheim plant already runs a CO2-neutral operation with solar and green electricity.

  • Crusaders, Hurricanes win at Melbourne in Super Rugby

    Richie Mo'unga contributed 22 points as the Christchurch-based Crusaders bounced back from a surprise first-round loss in Super Rugby Pacific to beat the Highlanders 52-15. In the other match Friday in the so-called Super Round in Melbourne, where all six weekend matches will be played, the Wellington-based Hurricanes beat the hometown Rebels 39-33 despite a late and spirited comeback attempt by the Rebels. The defending champion Crusaders were beaten 31-10 on their home ground last weekend by the Hamilton-based Chiefs in the main upset of the tournament’s first round.

  • Euro zone recovery gathers pace, allays fears of recession-PMI

    The recovery in euro zone business activity gathered pace last month as growth accelerated in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed, providing the latest piece of evidence suggesting the currency union will avoid a recession. "A resounding expansion of business activity in February helps allay worries of a euro zone recession, for now," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report: Market is Expected to Grow by 21.2% to Reach $18.1 Billion in 2023

    Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.According to the publisher, social commerce industry in South Korea is expected to grow by 21.2% on annual basis to reach US$18,163.5 million in 2023.The social comm

  • Newcastle fans group wants the Premier League to have another look into the club's Saudi owners

    A court document filed in the United States has raised fresh questions about the level of separation between the Saudi state and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose governor Yasir Al Rumayyan is also chairman of Newcastle. A brief filed in a court case involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf describes the PIF as "a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and Al Rumayyan as "a sitting minister of the Saudi government". Human rights group Amnesty International has urged the Premier League to ask new questions of Newcastle's owners, with the governing body having approved the PIF-led takeover during October 2021 after receiving "legally-binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not have control of the club.

  • Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot harm, Justice Dept. says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said Thursday in a federal court case testing Trump's legal vulnerability for his speech before the riot. In court papers, the Justice Department urged a federal appeals court in Washington to allow the lawsuits to move forward, writing that “no part of a President’s official responsibilities includ

  • Florida resident dies from brain-eating amoeba

    Officials suspect the victim was infected after rinsing their nasal sinuses with public tap water.

  • Jupiter and Venus in Conjunction Appear Side-by-Side Over Los Angeles

    Jupiter and Venus, the two brightest planets, were visible side-by-side over Southern California on Wednesday, March 1.Footage posted to Twitter by British tennis player and film producer Rachel Viollet shows the two planets in conjunction, as seen from Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday evening.According to NASA, the planets would appear just half a degree apart on March 1. Credit: Rachel Viollet via Storyful

  • Joshua Tree National Park Reopens After Snow Prompts Closure

    Joshua Tree National Park in southern California reopened on Thursday, March 2, after being closed due to rare bout of snow snow the previous day, according to the National Park Service (NPS).Campgrounds and hiking trails were available to visitors after the reopening, but some dirt roads remained closed, park officials said.The footage, posted on Twitter by Joshua Tree NPS, shows a park entrance and sections of the park covered in snow. Credit: Joshua Tree NPS via Storyful

  • US senators reintroduce bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    A bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators on Thursday reintroduced legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, nearly a year after the Senate voted unanimously to end clock switching. The Senate in March 2022 voted to end the twice-annual changing of clocks in the United States in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity. But the bill failed to get a vote last year in the U.S. House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether to keep standard time or permanent daylight saving time, said Representative Frank Pallone.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For Most Head-Spinningly False Claim About His Dad Yet

    This claim falls apart pretty quickly.

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Mexican man who died on U.S. border struggled to pay bills in Canada, family says

    The Mexican man who died Feb. 19 shortly after crossing the border into the United States near Stanstead — in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec — had travelled from Toronto, where he and his family had been living for less than a year. Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, had been struggling to make a living in the Ontario capital when he decided to try his luck in the U.S., his wife said in an interview with a Mexican radio station. The family moved to Toronto in June, hoping to get better pay and bet

  • Trump news – live: Police can sue Trump over January 6 as ex-president rages at Fox News

    Ex-president fumes at right-wing media giant and veteran executive Rupert Murdoch over stunning lawsuit revelations as DoJ determines he can be sued over Capitol attack

  • Russian Officials Demand Assassination of Zelensky in Leaked Texts

    SPUTNIKRussian lawmakers are demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be assassinated and his country bombed into oblivion after what the Kremlin touted as a “Ukrainian terrorist attack” in a border region early Thursday.Every level of Russian government from Vladimir Putin to the Federal Security Service and regional governors blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack in Bryansk, which authorities said had left two people dead and a child injured. The official version of events from

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.