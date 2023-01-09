Energy bill support for firms to be reduced from April

Breaking News image

Support for businesses with their energy bills is to be reduced from April, the government has confirmed.

Under the new scheme, firms will get a discount on wholesale prices rather than their costs being capped as under the current one.

Very heavy energy-using sectors, like glass, ceramics and steelmakers, will get a larger discount than others.

But firms will only benefit from the scheme when electricity and gas bills are high.

The new scheme will run until the end of March 2024, while a cap has been set on it in a bid to limit how much taxpayers are having to subsidise spiralling costs.

The energy support scheme is mainly used by businesses, but is also for charities, and public sector organisations such as schools and hospitals.

Wholesale gas prices are now below the level they were before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but still three to four times higher than their long-term average.

In its announcement, the government said it was scaling back the energy subsidies for the next financial year to £5.5bn.

The current scheme had been described as "unsustainably expensive" and was predicted to cost about £18.4bnnover just six months, according to official forecasters.

'As much support as we are able'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "My top priority is tackling the rising cost of living - something that both families and businesses are struggling with.

"That means taking difficult decisions to bring down inflation while giving as much support to families and business as we are able."

Bills will automatically be discounted by up to £6.97 per megawatt hour (MWh) for gas bills and up to £19.61 per MWh for electricity bills, a statement said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, James Cartlidge, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury explained that this worked out as roughly a £2,300 saving for a pub.

Big manufacturers who typically have much higher will receive a bigger discount, equivalent to about £7,000 of support over 12 months, the government added.

Businesses had previously raised concerns about a "cliff-edge" if there was not further support for rising bills.