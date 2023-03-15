Energy bill support extended for three months ahead of Budget - live updates

Jeremy Hunt - (AP Photo/ Frank Augstein

Typical household bills will be held at £2,500 a year for another three months, the Treasury has confirmed.

The Energy Price Guarantee will no longer rise as expected to £3,000 from April, as had been planned, but will remain at its present level for a further three months until June.

It means households will not feel the full force of Ofgem's price cap between April and June – which will become £3,280 – helping to bridge consumers into the summer, when energy bills are expected to fall to around £2,100.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "We know people are worried about their bills rising in April, so to give people some peace of mind, we're keeping the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level until the summer when gas prices are expected to fall.

"Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we're maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level.

"With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too."

Hunt must usher in 'decade of delivery' on green energy to rival Biden's subsidies

Jeremy Hunt must ensure his Budget clears the way for a "decade of delivery" on energy supply in the face of Joe Biden's huge green subsidies, an energy boss has warned.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies welcomed the expected announcement from the Chancellor of a £20bn investment in technology to reduce Britain’s carbon emissions in the Budget.

However, he warned it was time to shift from big targets to action.

It comes after Joe Biden last year announced $369bn in green subsidies over the next decade to lure companies to invest in the US.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

I think we’ve had very clear policy from Government in terms of big targets and in terms of British energy security strategy but now we are into delivery mode. This has got to be a decade of delivery.

Extending guarantee to save typical household £160

The Government estimates that holding its Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for another three months will save the typical household a total of £160.

The scheme has already cut the typical family energy bill by over £1,300 since October.

Under the Ofgem price cap, the average household energy bill would have hit £4,279 a year this winter.

The cap was due to fall to £3,280 from April but households faced a £500 average annual rise as the Government had planned to raise its guarantee to £3,000.

Lower wholesale gas prices are expected to feed through to lower household energy bills from July.

Cornwall Insight data suggests the Ofgem price cap will reach an estimated £2,100 a year for a typical household.

Household energy bills will remain at £2,500 a year on average from April after the Government extended its Energy Price Guarantee.

The scheme had been due to rise to £3,000 from April, lifting household bills by £500.

The guarantee will be held at £2,500 until June, at which point bills are forecast to fall below that level under the Ofgem price cap anyway.

What happened overnight

Asian equities rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking a relief rally on Wall Street and as US inflation data delivered no nasty surprises, reinforcing hopes the Federal Reserve will likely go for a smaller rate hike when it meets next week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.44pc higher, having dropped 1.7pc on Tuesday after SVB's collapse triggered heavy selling by investors in the last few trading sessions.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.33pc in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei was mostly flat.

Chinese shares were 0.46pc higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.4pc.

Wall Street stocks closed higher as jitters over contagion in the banking sector eased and investors absorbed new inflation data showing US price increases cooled in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1pc higher at 32,155.40.

The broad-based S&P climbed 1.7pc to close at 3,920.56, after regional banking stocks recovered some of the ground lost during last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished up 2.1pc at 11,428.15 following a late rally.

US government bonds stabilised and reversed much of Monday's collapse in yields, with traders resuming bets that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which is more sensitive to interest rates, recovered to around 4pc after suffering the deepest three-day plunge since the Black Monday in 1987. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed up to 3.69pc.