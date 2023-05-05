The Energy Advisory Firm 5 Acquires BidURenergy and NRG Advisory Services to Significantly Expand Its Presence in the Northeast

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / 5, one of North America's top energy advisory and management firms, announced its acquisition of BidURenergy ("BUE") and NRG Advisory Services from NRG Energy, Inc. Based in Buffalo, NY, BUE and NRG Advisory Services provide a full suite of exceptional brokerage and energy advisory services to clients throughout the Northeast.

5 Acquires BidURenergy and NRG Advisory Services

Over the last decade, 5 has emerged as a leader and innovator in the energy advisory space, with operations spanning across the United States and Mexico. 5 specializes in applying expert advice to complex energy-related issues such as risk management, procurement, demand management, sustainability, resiliency, and rate optimization. 5's client base includes a broad range of energy consumers, including both public and private-sector organizations.

"Finding great partners in this industry is difficult. BUE and NRG Advisory Services have exceptional reputations, operations, and top-tier people," said Brian Hayduk, Chief Executive Officer of 5. "We are thrilled to bring their team into the 5 family, and we look forward to working together to provide innovative and comprehensive energy solutions."

This is 5's second sizable acquisition in recent years. In 2019, 5 acquired Luthin Associates. With this acquisition, 5 is significantly strengthening its position in the U.S. energy market. This strategic expansion not only complements 5's existing service offerings but also increases 5's presence in the Northeast, amplifying the company's impact and client reach.

"We are thrilled to be joining the 5 family," said Jamie Paulson, Manager of Brokerage Services for BUE. "This deal allows us to leverage our collective expertise and relationships throughout the country, further enhancing our ability to serve our clients."

###

Visit www.energyby5.com

Contact Information:

Taylor Duncan

Northeast Business Leader

taylor.duncan@energyby5.com

(512) 565-4174

Story continues

SOURCE: 5

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753237/The-Energy-Advisory-Firm-5-Acquires-BidURenergy-and-NRG-Advisory-Services-to-Significantly-Expand-Its-Presence-in-the-Northeast



