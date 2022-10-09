Energy use advice campaign pulled due to cost, Zahawi says

Tom Espiner - Business reporter, BBC News
·2 min read

A public information campaign to help people reduce energy bills this winter was pulled by No 10 on the grounds of cost, a cabinet minister has said.

The campaign to encourage household energy saving would have cost up to £15m, Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

The PM's office raised objections to the plan, the BBC reported on Friday.

And asked about the possibility of winter blackouts, Mr Zahawi said these were "very unlikely".

Amid concerns about rising household energy costs, the government has said it would limit average bill rises to £2,500 through government borrowing, at a cost of £60bn for six months.

To help people save energy and cut costs, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) had been preparing a public information campaign.

But Liz Truss is reported to have been "ideologically opposed" to the campaign, fearing it would be too interventionist.

Cabinet minister Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told the BBC that the campaign would have cost up to £15m, and denied that it being dropped indicated the government was divided.

He said such a campaign was unnecessary because the National Grid, which distributes energy across the UK, and regulator Ofgem were running similar campaigns.

"What the prime minister quite rightly [...] has done is to say: 'We don't need to spend £14m or £15m on another campaign, if National Grid and Ofgem are doing that work'," he said.

Mr Zahawi said that information on saving energy was also already on UK government websites.

"That is, I think, being prudent with taxpayers' money. It isn't a divide," he said.

Person looking at smart meter - stock shot
There are concerns about rising household energy costs

Following a warning from National Grid that UK households could lose power for up to three hours at a time this winter, Mr Zahawi said that scenario was "very unlikely".

"I'm confident that the resilience is there, that people can enjoy their Christmas," he said.

Martin Pibworth, a managing director at energy firm SSE, said that investment the UK had made in renewables "gives us a little bit more security of supply compared with our European neighbours".

He said the "weaponisation of gas supplies by the Putin regime is clearly quite a big issue in terms of the [market] volatility that is being caused".

But he said there are other risk factors including French nuclear generation being lower than normal, and the drought affecting Europe this summer having had an impact on hydro-electric power.

However, he said "what protects the UK a bit more is renewable investments it has made historically, and actually this is a great opportunity to think how we can increase those investments to get better energy security going forward".

Latest Stories

  • OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf. The White House pushed hard to prevent the OPEC output cut, these sources said.

  • Joker 2: Margot Robbie offers verdict on Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn

    Australian actor has played DC character three times

  • Gambia cough syrup scandal: Police investigate deaths linked to medicine

    Senior officials are called for questioning after 66 children died with acute kidney injuries.

  • Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers

    So very vintage of her.

  • 'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

    The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century. The Hun diadem is now vanished from the museum in Ukraine that housed it — perhaps, historians fear, forever. Russian troops carted away the priceless crown and a hoard of other treasures after capturing the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in February, museum authorities say.

  • Forest Firefighters Descend on Madrid to Protest For Better Working Conditions

    Forest firefighters from across Spain marched through Madrid on Saturday, October 8, to demand better working conditions and improved management and prevention of fires, El Pais reported.According to the outlet, between 1,500 to 2,500 firefighters walked almost 3 miles from Puente de Vallecas to the Congress of Deputies.Footage by David Melero shows the protest underway in the capital.The demonstration follows a summer of scorching weather in Spain which saw wildfires break out across the country. Credit: David Melero via Storyful

  • Kanye West told Kim Kardashian he would rather ‘go to jail’ than wear her outfit

    Kanye West has told Kim Kardashian he would rather ‘go to jail’ than wear her outfit. Source: The Kardashians, Disney+

  • How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

    With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...

  • NHLers reflect on another wild summer of goalie musical chairs: 'It's crazy'

    Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't pay attention to off-season NHL news. The signings, the trades, the big moves just aren't on the Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender's radar. That means every so often, Vasilevskiy will stare roughly 200 feet down to the other end of the ice — and be surprised by who's occupying the opposite crease. "Let's say we're playing season opener against some team," the 2019 Vézina Trophy winner said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "And all of a sudden the guy I'm playing

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over Pacific Division

    The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will duke it out for supremacy in what's shaping up to be an intriguing Pacific Division.

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • Bench bosses on the bubble: Keefe, Boudreau among NHL coaches at risk this season

    Players aren't the only ones feeling pressure as the NHL season gets underway. The men behind the bench know their jobs depend on their team's performance, too. Life as an NHL head coach can be precarious, and last season, seven teams across the league opted to swap their bench boss midseason. Here's a look at six head coaches who could be in trouble as the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. BRUCE BOUDREAU, VANCOUVER CANUCKS The Canucks closed out their season with a 31-15-10 run after Boudreau too

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending