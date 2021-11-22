Enefit Green production data - October 2021

Enefit Green produced 147.8 GWh electricity during October 2021 or 36.2% more than in the same period last year. The growth was mainly supported by good wind energy production growth in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. This in turn was supported good availabilities and good average recorded wind speeds. During October 2021 the average recorded wind speed was 8.0 m/s and 7.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind parks respectively (6.7 m/s and 6.8 m/s respectively in October 2020).

Heat energy production grew by 1.6% y-o-y to 55.4 GWh in October 2021.

Pellet production decreased by 11.3% y-o-y to 12.8 thousand tons in October 2021.

October 2021 October 2020 Change, % Electricity, MWh Estonia 93,435 64,514 44.8% Lithuania 48,867 38,985 25.3% Latvia 3,994 4,128 -3.2% Poland 1,454 891 63.2% Total 147,750 108,518 36.2% Heat energy, MWh 55,353 54,468 1.6% Pellets, th t 12.8 14.0 -11.3%

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.



