Enefit Green production data - March and 1Q 2023

Enefit Green produced 145.8 GWh electricity during March 2023 or 69.2% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 92.6% growth in wind energy production, supported by better wind conditions as well as production from new wind farms under construction in Lithuania and Estonia During March 2023 the average recorded wind speed was 6.6 m/s and 7.1 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 5.9 m/s and 5.4 m/s respectively in March 2022). The production volume of new wind farms under construction (Akmene, Šilale II and Purtse) reached 25.4 GWh.

Total electricity production in first quarter increased by 10.3% to 405.7 GWh. As wind conditions both in January and February (unlike in March) were weaker than a year ago, 1Q 2033 wind energy production growth (+37.8 GWh) compared to last year was entirely explained by the added volume from new wind farms under construction.

1Q 2023 electricity and heat energy production volumes of the cogeneration segment remained stable compared to 1Q 2022 (growing by 0.3% and 1.5% y-o-y respectively).

Pellet production increased by 1.9% y-o-y to 38.5 thousand tonnes in 1Q 2022.





Monthly production of electricity by geography, GWh March 2023 March 2022 Change, % Estonia 74.5 56.6 31.6% Lithuania 66.4 23.3 185.6% Latvia 3.4 3.9 -11.7% Poland 1.4 2.4 -40.1% Total 145.8 86.2 69.2% Incl. assets under construction Estonia 2.1 - - Lithuania 23.3 - - Monthly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 126.2 65.5 92.6% Cogeneration 17.1 16.6 3.3% Solar 2.3 3.8 -40.9% Other 0.2 0.2 -10.6% Total 145.8 86.2 69.2% Incl. assets under construction Wind 25.4 - - Heat energy, GWh 59.3 56.7 4.6% Pellets, th t 13.1 13.5 -3.0% Quarterly production of electricity by geography, GWh 1Q 2023 1Q 2022 Change, % Estonia 227.7 223.5 1.9% Lithuania 165.1 129.6 27.4% Latvia 10.5 11.2 -6.0% Poland 2.3 3.6 -35.1% Total 405.7 367.9 10.3% Incl. assets under construction Estonia 2.1 - - Lithuania 36.2 - - Quarterly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 351.3 311.9 12.6% Cogeneration 50.3 50.2 0.3% Solar 3.5 5.4 -35.4% Other 0.5 0.4 24.1% Total 405.7 367.9 10.3% Incl. assets under construction Wind 38.4 - - Heat energy, GWh 175.6 173.0 1.5% Pellets, th t 38.5 37.8 1.9%





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.



