Enefit Green production data - February 2022
Enefit Green produced 136.9 GWh electricity during February 2022 or 56.0% more than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by 67.3% growth in wind energy production in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms. During February 2022 the average recorded wind speed was 7.9 m/s and 8.4 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 6.3 m/s and 6.3 m/s respectively in February 2021).
Heat energy production decreased by 5.6% y-o-y to 54.9 GWh in February 2022.
Pellet production increased by 16.3% y-o-y to 11.5 thousand tonnes in February 2022.
February 2022
February 2021
Change, %
Electricity production by countries, MWh
Estonia
79,947
51,892
54.1%
Lithuania
52,620
31,418
67.5%
Latvia
3,443
3,595
-4.2%
Poland
844
799
5.6%
Total
136,854
87,704
56.0%
Electricity production by segment, MWh
Wind
119,686
71,519
67.3%
Cogeneration
15,937
15,247
4.5%
Solar
1,131
867
30.4%
Other
100
71
40.8%
Total
136,854
87,704
56.0%
Heat energy, MWh
54,885
58,160
-5.6%
Pellets, th t
11.5
9.9
16.3%
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.