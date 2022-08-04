Enefit Green interim report for Q2 2022
In Q2 2022, Enefit Green group total revenues increased by 30% y-o-y to €47.3m and EBITDA was up by 51% y-o-y at €30.7m. During the quarter, the group earned net profit of €16.9m (€0.06 per share), which is 80% more than in Q2 2021.
Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the management Board of Enefit Green comments:
“Energy prices in the region continued to break new records in the second quarter, keeping consumers and industry under intense pressure across Europe. European countries are abandoning Russian gas and oil and are searching for new and alternative solutions. The only viable long-term solution for the energy crisis is electrification through renewable sources replacing fossil energy sources such as motor fuels in transport or natural gas in heat production. The more we can produce green electricity, the less we will depend on uncertain and expensive fossil fuel supplies.
Enefit Green is currently constructing four new wind farms in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland and three solar farms in Estonia and Poland. Investments in new assets amounted to about 40 million euros during the second quarter. In order to accelerate the deployment of renewable electricity and reduce the carbon footprint in the region, we will quadruple the current production capacity (457 megawatts) to about 1900 megawatts by 2026. For this purpose, we are investing ca 1.5 billion euros in new development projects.
The most recent step in the implementation of the growth plan is the acquisition of the Tootsi wind farm. We plan to simultaneously build the Tootsi (74 MW) and Sopi (161 MW) wind farms and double the current production of Estonian wind power by doing so. The implementation of the growth strategy is also supported by the construction of the new 32MW Purtse solar farm. Together with the wind farm to be built nearby (21 MW), it will become Estonia's first hybrid farm for large-scale electricity production.
In May, the general meeting of shareholders of Enefit Green decided to pay investors a dividend of 0.151 euros per share for financial year 2021. In total, we distributed investors nearly 40 million euros in dividends, or 50% of the net profit in 2021. Just as prescribed by our dividend policy.
To grow production of renewable energy, and together with it our financial results and dividends in the future, we plan to make investment decisions for the construction of new wind and solar parks in the amount of 358 MW before the end of this year.”
Significant events
Approval of the updated strategy
Final investment decision on 32MW Purtse solar farm (Estonia)
Sale of minority stake in Wind Controller
Annual general meeting of shareholders and dividend distribution
74MW Tootsi wind farm project acquisition (July 2022)
Change in the management board composition (July 2022)
Key figures
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change
Change %
PRODUCTION VOLUMES
Electricity, GWh
270
256
15
6%
Heat, GWh
152
146
6
4%
Pellets, th t
36
26
9
35%
TOTAL REVENUES, m€
47.3
36.2
11.0
30%
Sales revenue, m€
41.5
29.4
12.1
41%
Renewable energy support and other income, m€
5.8
6.8
-1.1
-16%
EBITDA, m€
30.7
20.3
10.4
51%
NET PROFIT, m€
16.9
9.4
7.5
80%
EPS, € (post-IPO number of shares)
0.06
0.04
0.03
80%
Sales revenues and other operating income
Group’s electricity production in 2Q 2022 was 270 GWh, increasing 6% year-on-year. The implied captured electricity price (including various subsidies) received by the group across markets was €127/MWh in Q2 2022, compared with 87 €/MWh in Q2 2021.
The most important revenue driver was the surge in the electricity price in the Estonia price area of the Nord Pool (NP) power exchange, which increased the group’s revenue by around €11.5m. The average market price in the NP Estonia price area in Q2 2022 was 142.0 €/MWh compared with 54.6 €/MWh in Q2 2021. The implied captured electricity prices of the group’s Estonian production entities in the two periods were 115.9 €/MWh and 45.0 €/MWh. The implied captured electricity price differs from the average NP price because wind farms do not produce the same amount of electricity in each hour and the figure also includes the effects of long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Wind conditions in Q2 2022 were comparable to Q2 2021 and their influence on the production results was relatively neutral.
Heat energy production increased by 4% and sales price increased by 8% compared with a year earlier.
Other income for Q2 2022 was strongly affected by a decrease in the renewable energy support received by the group’s Estonian wind farms, which dropped by €0.9m year on year. The eligibility period of the Tooma 1 wind farm expired in April 2022 and that of the earliest completed part of the Aulepa wind farm (39 MW) expired in July 2021.
EBITDA and segmental breakdown
Group’s EBITDA increased by 51% y-o-y to €30.7m in Q2 2022 driven mostly by the elevated Estonian electricity prices and somewhat by higher wind energy production volume in Estonia.
Variable costs have increased by €7.0m, which is largely due to the increase in the price of balancing energy transactions due to the increased price of electricity and the change in the financial accounting of intraday Nord Pool transactions (€2.9m), which has no effect on EBITDA. In addition, the cost of technological fuel (€2.4m) and other direct production costs (€1.8m) have also increased.
Group’s fixed expenses increased by 19% or €1.4m of which around half derived from payroll expenses, driven mainly by expanded development team and growth in compensation.
Based on total revenues and EBITDA, the group’s largest segment is Wind energy with 57% of total revenues and 67% of EBITDA for the reporting period. The Cogeneration segment contributed 34% to total revenues and 35% to EBITDA. The smallest reportable segment is Solar energy, which accounted for 8% of the group’s total revenues and 4% of the group’s EBITDA for Q2.
Among reportable segments, Wind and the Cogeneration delivered the strongest EBITDA growth supported by high electricity prices.
Net profit
The group’s net profit increased 80% compared to Q2 2021, amounting to €16.9m for the reporting period. The most significant positive contribution came from high market prices of electricity , but also from lower net financial expenses. At the same time €4.3m increase in corporate income tax expense (primarily related to the dividend distribution from Estonian profits) had considerable negative effect on net profit growth.
Capital Expenditures
The group’s Q2 capital expenditures grew by €4.8m year on year, rising to €40.9m. Growth resulted from development investments, which extended to €39.9m. Out of the total, €37.8m was invested in the construction of three wind farms: €24.9m in the Akmene wind farm, €6.9m in the Šilale 2 wind farm and €6.0m in the Tolpanvaara wind farm. The largest investment in solar power was €1.1m, which was invested in the execution phase of the Purtse solar farm. Baseline investments (expenditure on the improvement and maintenance of existing assets) amounted to €1m in Q2 2022 compared with €1.8m in the same period last year and were mainly related to operating turbines. Baseline investments may differ significantly quarter by quarter because they depend on the wind turbines’ repair and maintenance needs during the period.
Condensed consolidated interim income statement
€ thousand
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
1H 2022
1H 2021
Revenue
41,505
29,408
99,646
63,522
Renewable energy support and other income
5,773
6,833
14,352
14,886
Change in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress
4,646
(3,158)
2,579
(5,942)
Raw materials, consumables and services used
(16,365)
(9,508)
(30,499)
(19,086)
Payroll expenses
(2,169)
(1,477)
(4,612)
(3,307)
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(9,644)
(9,547)
(19,292)
(19,126)
Other operating expenses
(2,645)
(1,772)
(5,150)
(3,688)
OPERATING PROFIT
21,101
10,778
57,025
27,259
Finance income
1,117
50
1,525
145
Finance costs
(626)
(1,022)
(1,188)
(1,576)
Net finance costs
491
(972)
337
(1,431)
Profit (loss) from associates under the equity method
(76)
(58)
(72)
(36)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
21,516
9,748
57,290
25,792
Corporate income tax expense
(4,592)
(328)
(5,441)
(760)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
16,924
9,420
51,849
25,032
Basic and diluted earnings per share
Weighted average number of shares, thousand
264,276
4,793
264,276
4,793
Basic earnings per share, €
0.06
1.97
0.20
5.22
Diluted earnings per share, €
0.06
1.97
0.20
5.22
Basic earnings per share based on post-IPO number of shares
Post-IPO number of shares, thousand
264,276
264,276
264,276
264,276
Basic earnings per share, €
0.06
0.04
0.20
0.09
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
€ thousand
30 June 2022
31 Dec 2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
647,634
612,503
Intangible assets
68,578
68,239
Right-of-use assets
4,298
2,750
Prepayments
20,030
20,710
Deferred tax assets
734
442
Investments in associates
427
578
Derivative financial instruments
6,703
-
Long-term receivables
40
78
Total non-current assets
748,444
705,300
Current assets
Inventories
16,267
9,529
Trade and other receivables and prepayments
23,479
22,373
Cash and cash equivalents
90,845
80,454
Derivative financial instruments
12
-
Total current assets
130,603
112,356
Total assets
879,047
817,656
€ thousand
30 June 2022
31 Dec 2021
EQUITY
Equity and reserves attributable to equity holder of the parent
Share capital
264,276
264,276
Share premium
60,351
60,351
Statutory reserve capital
3,259
479
Other reserves
158,317
151,793
Foreign currency translation reserve
(1,209)
(965)
Retained earnings
166,836
157,673
Total equity
651,830
633,607
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
132,297
93,884
Goverment grants
7,344
7,458
Non-derivative contract liability
23,207
23,207
Deferred tax liabilities
12,384
12,568
Other long-term liabilities
3,000
3,000
Provisions
12
13
Total non-current liabilities
178,244
140,130
Current liabilities
Borrowings
22,936
29,572
Trade and other payables
25,791
14,291
Provisions
55
56
Derivative financial instruments
191
-
Total current liabilities
48,973
43,919
Total liabilities
227,217
184,049
Total equity and liabilities
879,047
817,656
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.
