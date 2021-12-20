Enefit Green 2022 financial calendar
During 2022, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:
Time
Report
Week 2
Monthly production results (December 2021)
Week 6
Monthly production results (January 2022)
28.02.2022
Unaudited 2021 annual report
Week 10
Monthly production results (February 2022)
04.04.2022
Audited 2021 annual report and dividend proposal
Week 15
Monthly production results (March 2022)
05.05.2022
Unaudited 1Q 2022 report
Week 19
Monthly production results (April 2022)
Week 23
Monthly production results (May 2022)
Week 28
Monthly production results (June 2022)
04.08.2022
Unaudited 2Q 2022 report
Week 32
Monthly production results (July 2022)
Week 37
Monthly production results (August 2022)
Week 41
Monthly production results (September 2022)
03.11.2022
Unaudited 3Q 2022 report
Week 45
Monthly production results (October 2022)
Week 49
Monthly production results (November 2022)
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.