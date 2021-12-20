Enefit Green 2022 financial calendar

ENEFIT GREEN AS
·1 min read

During 2022, Enefit Green plans to disclose its production and financial results according to the following schedule:

Time

Report

Week 2

Monthly production results (December 2021)

Week 6

Monthly production results (January 2022)

28.02.2022

Unaudited 2021 annual report

Week 10

Monthly production results (February 2022)

04.04.2022

Audited 2021 annual report and dividend proposal

Week 15

Monthly production results (March 2022)

05.05.2022

Unaudited 1Q 2022 report

Week 19

Monthly production results (April 2022)

Week 23

Monthly production results (May 2022)

Week 28

Monthly production results (June 2022)

04.08.2022

Unaudited 2Q 2022 report

Week 32

Monthly production results (July 2022)

Week 37

Monthly production results (August 2022)

Week 41

Monthly production results (September 2022)

03.11.2022

Unaudited 3Q 2022 report

Week 45

Monthly production results (October 2022)

Week 49

Monthly production results (November 2022)


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.


