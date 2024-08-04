Enea Bastianini blows title race wide open while Silverstone celebrates first home GP win since 2015

Enea Bastianini celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix - Reuters/John Sibley

On a day at Silverstone where MotoGP paid homage to seventy-five years of history, it was befitting an Italian rider on an Italian motorcycle and with a special helmet design dedicated to British MotoGP Legend Mike Hailwood, was the one atop of the podium.

A stronger home-grown link caused Union Jacks to flutter when Jake Dixon’s steely pursuit in Moto2 was rewarded with a fantastic last lap performance and the first native British Grand Prix victor in almost ten years.

In the premier class, Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini preserved his rear tyre through 20 laps while his peers struggled for grip around the speedy 18-corner layout. Bastianini, who also claimed the sprint race on Saturday, defeated championship leader Jorge Martin as well as reigning champ and teammate Pecco Bagnaia. Ducati machinery locked out the podium for the seventh Grand Prix in a row: a MotoGP ‘first’ in more than seven decades of competition.

Bastianini’s formidability with the Desmosedici GP24 helped him overthrow leader Martin, on the same bike, with two laps remaining. The former Moto2 World Champion is now the tenth different winner of the MotoGP British Grand Prix in the last ten editions of the event and his delicate touch with the controlled Michelin rubber was the difference, and the dividing factor against the likes of 2023 winner, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. “I cannot explain this situation,” he said “but sometimes when we have a low [fuel] tank it is one of my skills.”

“With the used tyre he’s extremely fast because he’s able to turn the bike with not a lot of angle,” observed nine-times world champion Marc Marquez, who took his Gresini Ducati to 4th place. “He never smoked the tyre. He was just efficient. Fast but with a lot of meters and with not a lot of movement.”

The MotoGP spotlight has swung between Martin and Bagnaia in 2024 as Bastianini is now just the fourth different winner this season. His fifth podium appearance (and third from the last four races) means he is has climbed to 3rd in the standings and is closing on his Spanish and Italian rivals in another inter-Ducati struggle for the champion’s tower trophy. Bagnaia is not expecting any favours from his countryman in the quest for a third consecutive title, particularly as Bastianini has already been displaced from the factory Ducati ranks for 2025 in favour of Marquez.

“Next year he changes the team, so I don’t know if it can be much help but we want to win, always,” the champion remarked at Silverstone. “He was not having good consistency but I think with the two wins this weekend it will give him a lot of motivation to bounce back.”

“I [still] don’t understand this choice,” Bastianini said when asked about the predicament of his outgoing employment as he moves to KTM in November. “But I do respect the decision.”

Over 42,000 fans decided to enter a cloudy and cool Silverstone on Sunday, a decrease of six thousand compared to 2023 but the Grand Prix attracted a higher attendance across the three days, topping 117,000.

The fixture shifts to an early bank holiday May date in 2025 and more public might journey to Northamptonshire to see if Jake Dixon can repeat his 2024 Moto2 victory. The 28-year-old buried the demons of his crash and disappointment from the previous year with a composed performance to beat Aron Canet and earn his first 25 points of the term; his fifth in Moto2.

JAKE DIXON TAKES THE #MOTO2 WIN AT SILVERSTONE! 🇬🇧🏆#MotoGP | #BritishGP | Live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/GksyWevHET — MotoGP on TNT Sports (@motogpontnt) August 4, 2024

“It’s so nice to win on home soil and the British fans haven’t had a winner since Danny Kent and I think it meant so much to them judging by the reception we were getting. I’m over the moon,” an emotional Dixon said of his third career triumph on the Triumph.

Britain’s hope in Moto3, Scott Ogden, crashed out on the second lap after Angel Piqueras fell in front of him and the MLav Racing rider was sent tumbling to the gravel.