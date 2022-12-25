'We will endure': Zelensky hails Ukraine's Christmas 'miracle'

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
A Ukrainian brigade commander speaks to his comrade - Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
Ukraine's survival under Russian attack showed its people were creating their own Christmas ''miracle'', Volodymyr Zelensky said in a defiant message on Christmas Eve.

Ten months to the day since Russian launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions more, Mr Zelensky said that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would cost even more.

"We endured at the beginning of the war - we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for," the Ukrainian President said.

Relentless Russian missile and drone attacks since October have caused huge damage to the power-generating system, regularly leaving major cities without water and heat.

Mr Zelensky made his remarks in a video address to Ukrainians who celebrate Christmas in December. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion in early January.

"Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another," he said.

"We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference - we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

The clip, which lasted just under nine minutes, was filmed outside at night with just a few white lights and a Christmas tree in the background, Reuters reported.

Mr Zelensky noted Ukrainian troops were fighting battles in the eastern Donbas region while others were in exile both home and abroad, having fled the Russians.

Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, according to the emergency service of another region, in which they served.

"All three selflessly served in the emergency and rescue squad of the Special Purpose Unit of the State Department of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region and performed the task of demining territories liberated from the enemy in the Kherson region," the Zhytomyr emergency service said on its Facebook page, Reuters reported.

The Zhytomyr region is west of Kyiv, in northern Ukraine.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine 10 months ago, controls most but not all of Kherson region. By mid-November, Ukrainian forces retook Kherson city - the region's administrative centre - and some settlements in the region.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said a Russian strike had killed at least 10 people in the Kherson City, while Moscow blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

