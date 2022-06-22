Endurance-IT Achieves Elite SSAE 19 CIS Security Maturity Level 3.17

Endurance IT is proud to announce that they have achieved the elite SSAE 19 CIS Security Maturity Level 3.17.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity is deeply ingrained in the culture at Endurance-IT. They are dedicated to preventing, detecting, and responding to cyberthreats at every scale. As a result, Endurance IT is proud to announce that they have achieved the elite SSAE 19 CIS Security Maturity Level 3.17. At maturity level 3, an organization has achieved all the specific and generic goals of the process areas assigned to maturity levels 2 and 3. At maturity level 3, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. This means that Endurance-IT has committed to and practices a documented, formal process with an eye toward scale and automation in regard to cybersecurity. In terms of technology, it means they have invested in and built an enterprise security technology architecture with increased focus on incident prevention, detection and response.

Additionally, it incorporates elements of identity management and data security to deal with cloud and mobile computing security. "Our business relationships are built on trust. Growth is part of our mission, and SSAE 19 CIS Security Maturity Level 3.17 certification widens the scope of organizations we may support and guarantees that we are up-to-date on the latest and most rigorous methods and tools available to protect valuable client information,'' said Blake White, President, Endurance IT. A maturity level is a well-defined evolutionary plateau toward achieving a mature cyber capability process. Each maturity level provides a layer in the foundation for continuous process improvement. Maturity levels consist of a predefined set of process areas. The maturity levels are measured by the achievement of the specific and generic goals (CIS Controls) that apply to each predefined set of process areas.

About Endurance IT 

Endurance IT has built a team of experts for every IT infrastructure need. The team includes business IT consultants who can help design a strategic vision for your company. In addition, they have some of the most technically qualified staff in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and throughout Hampton Roads. Their fanatical approach to customer service is at the heart of their recruiting and hiring process and they are proud to report a staff retention rate of 92 percent. Additionally, they are proud to have received two distinguished workplace awards as decided by Inside Business and Best Companies Group, respectively, as one of the Best Places to Work in Hampton Roads and one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia.

For more information, visit www.Endurance-IT.com.

