ENDS FRIDAY-Get Double Entries To Win A Corvette or A Camaro & Help The Ronald McDonald House!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Iconic Corvette and Camaro Up for Grabs in Ronald McDonald House Charity Sweepstakes.

In an exciting opportunity for automotive enthusiasts, the Ronald McDonald House is hosting a sweepstakes featuring a chance to win either a 70th Anniversary Edition Corvette or a rare 1965 Corvette, with a special addition of a coveted Camaro. This event, set to conclude on November 17, 2023, with the winner announced on December 8, is not only an opportunity to win legendary cars but also a chance to support a noble cause.

Enter Promo Code MOT to get double entries to win these great cars.

The first prize, a 70th Anniversary Edition Corvette, is a testament to the evolution of this American sports car icon. It comes equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine, producing an impressive 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, and accelerates from 0-60 mph in a mere 2.9 seconds. This special edition is not just about performance; it's a collector's dream, featuring White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat Paint, Edge Red Brake Calipers, and a host of 70th Anniversary Edition branding, including luxurious two-tone ceramic leather GT2 seats with red stitching.

Enter Promo Code MOT to get double entries to win these great cars

For those with a penchant for classic American muscle, the sweepstakes also offers a meticulously restored 1965 Corvette. This model, a significant evolution from its 1964 predecessor, features a 396CI Turbo Jet V-8 engine delivering a mighty 425 horsepower. The Rally Red lacquer paint, knock-off wheels, and side exhaust exemplify the car's muscle heritage, while its radio and heater delete option make it a unique find. The interior, restored to its original glory, and the Protect-O-Plate, only add to its value as a piece of automotive history.

Enter Promo Code MOT to get double entries to win these great cars

Adding to the allure, a Jerry MacNeish-certified 1967 Camaro is also part of the sweepstakes. This rare vehicle, one of just 1,138 made, boasts a special order OO "Orange" paint, a polished finish, and distinctive SS package features. Under the hood lies a powerful L78 396CI engine, believed to produce close to 425 horsepower, paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission.

Story continues

Enter Promo Code MOT to get double entries to win these great cars

The sweepstakes, open for entries until November 17, 2023, offers enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history while supporting the Ronald McDonald House's mission. The excitement builds as the December 8 announcement date approaches, promising to make dreams come true for the lucky winners.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.