At the ends of the Earth – why are we so obsessed with the tragedy of polar exploration?

Imogen West-Knights
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The stern of a ship looms out of the darkness. The outlines of the wooden rails are soft with algae, and one pale, ghostly anemone clings to the planks. As the camera moves closer, the shape of a star rises up from the gloom, and a word on the ship beneath the anemone’s white fronds becomes legible: Endurance.

Ernest Shackleton’s ship was finally found by an expedition team from the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust on 5 March, having lain on the bed of an Antarctic sea in near-perfect condition for 107 years. I followed it all from my desk, light-headed with delight as I watched a video released by the expedition. And as I sat there I wondered, as I often have during the past year: why do I care so much about this?

My obsession with historical polar exploration began in earnest during the lockdown of early 2021. I stumbled across a song called Northwest Passage by the Canadian folk musician Stan Rogers. Its lyrics describe a modern journey through the Canadian Arctic following the journey of John Franklin, who led a doomed expedition in 1845 to discover the fabled Northwest Passage that was supposed to lead across the Arctic and into the Pacific Ocean. In heartbreakingly gorgeous harmonies, it tells of the two ships of Franklin’s expedition, HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, “tracing one warm line through a land so wild and savage”. Franklin and all of his crew died after their ships became locked in the ice.

I listened to that song easily a hundred times in a row. I lost whole days listening to it. Then I learned there was a BBC adaptation of a novel based on this expedition. There were books to read, websites to trawl, then other polar expeditions to discover. I was hooked.

I pored over maps of parts of the Earth I had never seen before, parts carelessly pinched on maps by the Mercator projection – because who could need to see these regions, where unimaginably huge swaths of nothing were? – and had a sensation not unlike looking at a map in a fantasy book as a child. All that promise of adventure. I lay in my bed each night transfixed by Rogers’s song and the story it told, hearing a whisper of what it might feel like to meet your end where a frozen sea meets a frozen sky, knowing in those last moments that you strayed too far from where man should tread and have walked off the edge of the Earth into the truly undiscovered country that lies beyond: death. If that sounds overblown and flowery, I’m with you. Polar narratives give me a kind of poetry poisoning. They bring some deep and earnest part of myself to the surface.

But I’m not the only one. It’s possible to get addicted to the poles. There are endless stories of people going there, experiencing hell, and then finding they cannot stay away. Franklin’s doomed trip north in 1845 was not his first: on an 1819 expedition to the Canadian Arctic, more than half of his party died of starvation or exhaustion. Still he returned. More arcane magnetisms are at play in these places than science usually accounts for. And I’m far from the first person to wonder why that should be.

Partly, there’s the appeal of the language. “Get a load of this!” I want to yell at strangers when I read things like Tennyson’s epitaph on the monument to Franklin, whose body remains lost in the Arctic: “The white north hath thy bones, and thou … art passing on thy happier voyage now towards no earthly pole.” Or the polar explorer Frederick Cook writing “we were the only pulsating creatures in a dead world of ice.” Even the western names of the polar places themselves thrill me. The Titan Dome. The Beaufort Sea. The Brunt Ice Shelf. Repulse Bay. Come on!

Is it a hunger for something ghoulish? Undoubtedly, many polar narratives are horror stories. Onboard the ship Belgica, trapped in the ice over an Antarctic winter in 1898, one sailor lost his mind so conclusively that he tried to walk across the ice “back to Belgium”. I’m not really a horror fan, though. I don’t think it’s an appetite for stories of derring do, either. The whole notion of the glory of exploration is a little absurd to me, especially in the case of the Arctic, where indigenous people have been living for millennia without making a fuss about it.

What is telling, I think, is that I am most fascinated by the polar expeditions that failed, horrific or not. They are not stories of gallivanting adventurers who went forth to plunder and brought back the spoils of a foreign land. They are stories where the tables were turned. Stories where the explorers’ ships, their cargo and, in some cases, their own bodies became the spoils, and the foreign land kept them.

And I do find accounts of men coming to terms with this reversal of fortunes, often with extraordinary forbearance, moving. “We took risks. We knew we took them. Things have come out against us … we have no cause for complaint,” the explorer Robert Falcon Scott wrote in his diary, discovered next to his frozen corpse on the Antarctic Ross Ice Shelf in 1912.

But a more important part of what keeps me coming back to polar stories is the same thing that pulled explorers to the poles in the first place: the irresistible draw of the unknown. I asked my friend Hester, a lifelong polar fanatic, what has held her attention for so long. One of the things, she said, was “the idea people had that there might be something else over the rim of the Earth”.

Related: Cold war on ice? Politics and science collide once more in Australia’s approach to Antarctica | Kieran Pender

All these men set out to answer various formulations of one question: what lies beyond the world we know? In the case of the Shackleton expedition to the Antarctic, and the Franklin voyage to the Northwest Passage, the ships they sailed in became answers to those questions in themselves. As well as the Endurance, the Erebus and the Terror, found in 2014 and 2016 respectively, were lost for more than a century.

If polar landscapes make us contemplate the vastness of space, polar wrecks make us contemplate the vastness of time. Day-to-day life often feels rushed and chaotic. There is something bracing about knowing that there are parts of the world where time hardly passes; that a ship can sit in perfect cold and silence, untouched by anything but salt and silt for a hundred years. It’s like looking at a diamond: evidence of the inconceivable expanse of time, cold and beautiful.

  • Imogen West-Knights is a writer and journalist based in London

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Flames get centre Ryan Carpenter from Blackhawks for fifth-rounder in 2024

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft. The 31-year-old centre from Oviedo, Fla., has three goals and eight assists in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season. Carpenter's NHL career began in March 2014 when he signed with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent. He went on to play for the Vegas Golden Knights before inking a three-year, US$3-million deal with Chicago in 2019. The Flames also se

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.