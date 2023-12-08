Ends December 10th: Motorious Readers Can Win This Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a fitting tribute to the legacy of Carroll Shelby, one of the most iconic figures in the automotive world, Shelby American has unveiled the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Supercharged 2023 Shelby Mustang. This exclusive launch commemorates what would have been the 100th birthday of Carroll Shelby, the renowned American automotive designer and racing driver.

Based on the powerful 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is not just a marvel in horsepower but a holistic upgrade in performance and style. The Shelby American team has enhanced the handling and styling of the classic 5.0L V8 Mustang GT, creating a vehicle that excels both on the street and the track.

In addition to the car's impressive technical specifications, each of the 100 limited edition models comes with a special package that includes a black Stetson hat, reminiscent of Shelby's iconic style, and a copy of the Shelby Centennial Book published by Team Shelby.

Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, emphasized the significance of the edition: “Properly celebrating Carroll Shelby's many achievements required us to build a vehicle that could allow a driver to dominate on both the street and track. Our new Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is a well-balanced car designed with that mission in mind.”

The Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) is offering a unique opportunity to car enthusiasts and collectors through its 2023 Sweepstakes. Participants have the chance to win Serial Number 100 of this exclusive 100-car production run, a vehicle that is not only a high-performance machine but also a collector's item.

The sweepstakes serves as a fundraiser for the SAAC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history and achievements of Carroll Shelby and the cars created at Shelby American from 1962 to 1970. By making a donation, participants are automatically entered into the drawing, with a chance to own a piece of automotive history, while also supporting the preservation of Shelby's enduring legacy.

This limited edition Mustang is a testament to Shelby's vision of combining style, performance, and innovation, and stands as a symbol of his lasting impact on the automotive industry.

