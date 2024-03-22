Endrick is Brazil’s new boy wonder – and he nearly signed for Chelsea

Endrick has been considered the best young talent in world football for some time - PA/Adam Davy

It was two years ago that, aged 15, Endrick first went global and on Saturday night those inside Wembley might get a first glimpse of the Brazilian boy wonder with the world at his feet.

Chelsea supporters, however, will cast a wistful eye over Endrick’s trip to London for Brazil’s friendly against England, as it will be Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium, the venue of Brazil’s second game of this international break, that will become the forward’s permanent home.

Jude Bellingham will be on the opposition team on Saturday, but he and Endrick will become Real Madrid team-mates once the youngster has celebrated his 18th birthday on July 21.

This will not be their first meeting as Endrick made a visit to Madrid in December, when he met Bellingham and spoke with him in English, which he started to learn even before he took Spanish lessons.

Endrick’s mother Cintia, father Douglas, girlfriend Gabriely Miranda and agent Frederico Pena will be inside Wembley and the Bernabeu to see his first trip to Europe as a senior international. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest moments of his career to date, but playing outside South America will hold no fears.

A young Endrick with agent Frederico Pena (far left) and his parents

An incredible performance in Brazil’s Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior Under-20 tournament, in which he led Palmeiras to the title with eight goals in seven games, meant that Endrick was the player scouts from the world’s top clubs flocked to France to watch in the 2022 Montaigu Tournament.

Those who wanted to see how he performed outside Brazil were given the most conclusive of answers, as Endrick helped his country to their first success in the event since 1984, finishing as top scorer with five goals in four games and player of the tournament.

“That was when the world really sat up and took notice,” said Endrick’s agent Pena, speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport. “People in football already knew about him, but that’s when all of the top clubs came in, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and, of course, Real Madrid.”

Pena, who also manages Vinicius Junior, first signed Endrick as a client in 2020, but, because of Covid, could not watch him in the flesh until the following year. Even from the early videos he had to rely on, Pena has always been sure of the player’s talent and potential.

He said: “I think the first time we saw Endrick was playing in an Under-13 tournament for Palmeiras and it was clear, even on videos, that he was a once in a generation kind of talent.

“He is a player who can play in four World Cups or even more, who can win the Ballon d’Or, that’s the type of talent he is and there are not many players like that.”

Off the pitch, Endrick also promises to be a huge star. He signed his first sponsorship deal before his first professional contract with Palmeiras and became the latest face of New Balance at the end of last year.

Endrick scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Palmeiras in Brazil's 2023 Serie A championship - Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

“Right now, in Brazil, we already have some important deals – not just financially, but in terms of the right brands,” said Pena. “But as time goes on with Real Madrid and Brazil, he’s going to become a global force commercially.”

It was initially Chelsea who pushed hardest to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, inviting his parents to the club’s Cobham training ground, in October 2022, where they met Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea even found the family a local church they would be able to attend.

Endrick's parents, Douglas and Cíntia, with Thiago Silva (far left) and Jorginho at Chelsea's training ground at Cobham

But negotiations with Palmeiras over the fee for a player who would not be able to officially join the club for almost two years dragged on and Real, who had set up a similar deal with Pena to sign Vinicius from Flamengo five years earlier, made their move.

“I think Real decided that they were never going to miss another talent like Vini or Endrick after Neymar moved to Barcelona,” said Pena. “Maybe there is a lesson for Chelsea because they were in front at the start.

“The boy’s parents visited Cobham and were impressed, but Chelsea were worried about the fee and then when Real came in and were prepared to pay what Palmeiras wanted, it became almost impossible for them.”

Endrick’s father, Douglas, who played amateur football in Brasilia, dreamed of his son playing for Real Madrid and Vinicius also played a part in the move.

“All his father wanted for him was to be a footballer and to play for Real Madrid, so that was huge for him,” said Pena. “Vini was also able to speak with him and tell him about his own experiences and offer some reassurances.”

It was December 2022, just two months after he had made his senior debut for Palmeiras, that Real announced Endrick would join them when he turns 18 in July this year, in a deal thought to be worth about £52 million.

He has won two Brazilian League titles with Palmeiras, scoring 18 goals in 66 appearances, and last year became the youngest player to earn a senior Brazil call-up since Ronaldo in 1994.

“He is not a boy you will see laughing or smiling all the time like Vini or Neymar,” said Pena. “He is a different character to those guys, more reserved but very, very clever. He is learning Spanish and already started to learn English before that.”

Both of his new languages came in handy during his trip to Madrid in December to start getting used to what will become his new home, as Endrick managed to conduct interviews in Spanish and spoke personally with Bellingham.

It was reported that Bellingham greeted Endrick by saying: “Welcome, superstar. All good?” The Brazilian is said to have replied in perfect English: “Hi, nice to meet you.”

Endrick’s two Brazil caps to date came against Colombia and Argentina last November, and it is expected he will add to those over the course of the England and Spain games.

“It’s a big moment for him, for sure,” said Pena. “He’s already played in the Maracana for Brazil and he knows about Wembley and what it would mean to play there. Then there is the Bernabeu, which will soon be his home. Aged 17, it doesn’t get much better than that.”