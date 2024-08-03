Endrick in awe of his Real Madrid teammate: “He is a great player”

Endrick in awe of his Real Madrid teammate: “He is a great player”

In Real Madrid’s opening match of their pre-season tour against AC Milan, new signings Endrick and Arda Guler took centre stage, capturing all the attention.

Despite the match ending in a 0-1 loss for Los Blancos, both forwards demonstrated their potential and left a lasting impression.

Now, as Real Madrid prepare to face Barcelona, Endrick is set to make his debut in the highly anticipated El Clasico, which will mark a significant milestone in his young career.

The young Brazilian, one of the standout signings of the summer transfer window, shared his excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Clasico in an interview with Real Madrid TV (h/t SPORT) just hours before the match in the United States.

“Playing in a Clasico is a dream for any child and we’re going to give it our all to win,” Endrick said, reflecting on the significance of the game.

“I’m very happy with everything that’s happening to me. At the debut, I remembered my parents and my girlfriend, who were at the stadium.

“I have no words, it’s what I wanted. I have a games room at home and I’m going to keep this shirt,” he added.

Endrick is grateful to play for Real Madrid

The Brazilian forward’s enthusiasm and determination were evident as he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for Real Madrid and participate in such a prestigious match.

Arda Guler was quite impressive against AC Milan. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

His debut in the Clasico will be a momentous occasion, not only for him but also for Real Madrid supporters who are eager to see how he will perform against one of the club’s biggest rivals.

Endrick will be joined by Guler, who has also made a significant impact since joining the team. The two young forwards have shown promising chemistry during their early days together, with Endrick praising Guler’s talent and potential.

“He is a great, very young player,” Endrick remarked, acknowledging his teammate’s skills and contributions.

The two players have quickly developed a strong understanding on the field, and their collaboration is expected to be a key factor in Real Madrid’s success.

“We have to train a lot to play and be able to help the team. That’s why I’m here, to train, help my teammates and score goals.”

It’s Guler’s time

Guler, in particular, stood out in the pre-season match against Milan, showcasing his abilities and earning praise for his performance.

On the other hand, Endrick is still in the process of adapting to his new environment and the demands of European football. The Brazilian forward had a challenging match, struggling to fully integrate into the game and missing a clear opportunity.

Despite this, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti remains optimistic and has called for patience as Endrick adjusts to his new surroundings.

Ancelotti’s comments highlight the excitement and anticipation surrounding Endrick’s potential, even as he continues to acclimate to his new role at Real Madrid.