Endpoint Security Market to reach $31.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the global endpoint security market.

Portland, OR , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Endpoint Security Market by Solution Type (Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR)), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), Industry vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail And E-Commerce, Government And Defense, And Other), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031” According to the report, the global generated $14.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the endpoint security market. However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $31.9 Billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 470 Segments covered Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increased use of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD)



Rise in number of connected devices Opportunities Increasing adoption of AI enabled automated responses Restraints Lack of Skilled Workers

Covid-19 scenario-

Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, and other pandemic response tactics had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector.

Early in 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak's impacts on the global endpoint security market were felt majorly in China, as it is one of the world's top producers and consumers of endpoint devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

The endpoint protection platform segment to rule the market-

By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue. The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities.

The on-premise segment to dominate the throughout the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global endpoint security market revenue. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the flexibility and financial advantages that come with cloud services.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period -

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.

The IT and telecom segment to dominate by 2031-

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global endpoint security market share in 2021. The healthcare segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global endpoint security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players-

Microsoft Corporation

CrowdStrike

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Broadcom

AO Kaspersky Lab

SentinelOne

McAfee, LLC

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

