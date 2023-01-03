Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of End-Points Drives Demand

Global End-Point Security Market

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global end-point security market is expected to grow from $14.05 billion in 2021 to $15.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The end-point security market is expected to grow to $22.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

North America will be the largest region in the end-point security market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this end-point security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing number of end-points is expected to propel the growth of the end-point security market going forward. An endpoint is a distant computing device that interacts with a network it is linked to on a regular basis. Smartphones, desktop computers, and laptops are some examples of endpoints. Endpoint security is a technique used to stop cybercriminals and campaigns from using endpoints or entry points of end-user devices, like PCs, laptops, and mobile devices, for malicious purposes.

For instance, in October 2021, according to The Economic Times, an Indian business newspaper, India had the highest mobile data consumption rate at 12 gigabytes or GB per user a month in the world, and the country is adding 25 million new smartphone users every quarter. Therefore, the increasing number of end-points is driving the growth of the end-point security market.

The advent of disruptive technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the end-point security market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing disruptive technologies to sustain their position in the end-point security market.

For instance, in June 2020, Unistal, an India-based company and market leader in software products and application development, launched Protegent endpoint security software based on technologies such as advanced machine learning and advanced DNS Scan. This software has inculcated an encryption feature and helps in controlling any risky activities by providing proficient monitoring.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$15.38 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$22 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services
2) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises
4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Telecommunications and IT; Government and Defense; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Retail and eCommerce; Other Vertical

Companies Mentioned: VMware Inc; McAfee; Sophos; Palo Alto Networks; Panda Security

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. End-Point Security Market Characteristics

3. End-Point Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. End-Point Security Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. End-Point Security Market Size And Growth


6. End-Point Security Market Segmentation

7. End-Point Security Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific End-Point Security Market

9. China End-Point Security Market

10. India End-Point Security Market

11. Japan End-Point Security Market

12. Australia End-Point Security Market

13. Indonesia End-Point Security Market

14. South Korea End-Point Security Market

15. Western Europe End-Point Security Market

16. UK End-Point Security Market

17. Germany End-Point Security Market

18. France End-Point Security Market

19. Eastern Europe End-Point Security Market

20. Russia End-Point Security Market

21. North America End-Point Security Market

22. USA End-Point Security Market

23. South America End-Point Security Market

24. Brazil End-Point Security Market

25. Middle East End-Point Security Market

26. Africa End-Point Security Market

27. End-Point Security Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The End-Point Security Market

29. End-Point Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • VMware Inc

  • McAfee

  • Sophos

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Panda Security

  • FireEye Inc

  • Microsoft

  • CrowdStrike

  • Trend Micro Incorporated

  • Kaspersky

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • SentinelOne

  • Juniper Networks Inc

  • AVG Technologies

  • BlackBerry Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggvurm

