Endorsement: Gov. Newsom has earned another term leading California

The Times Editorial Board
·6 min read
Los Angeles, CA - August 24 Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks a Homekey site to announce the latest round of awards for homeless housing projects across the state on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a Homekey site in Los Angeles to announce the latest round of awards for homeless housing projects across the state on Aug. 24. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In responding to a series of events largely beyond his control, Gov. Gavin Newsom has emerged as one of the most powerful governors in California history.

President Biden’s election allowed Newsom to reshape Democratic leadership in the state with a series of historic appointments. He named Alex Padilla as California’s first Latino U.S. senator when Kamala Harris stepped down to become vice president; Shirley Weber as the state's first Black secretary of state to replace Padilla; and Rob Bonta as the first Filipino American California attorney general when Xavier Becerra resigned to join Biden’s Cabinet. Not since the 1950s had a governor named so many people to such heights of power in just a few weeks' time — and certainly not with such a focus on diversity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Newsom gained extraordinary power to manage the disaster with a statewide emergency order that is still in place today. It gives him broad authority to change regulations, suspend laws and redirect money, power upheld by the state Supreme Court after it was challenged in a lawsuit filed by two Republican lawmakers. Newsom has largely wielded the power responsibly, though most classrooms were shuttered for too long last year and we wish he'd required school districts to get students back on campus sooner.

Backlash against Newsom’s pandemic response led to the 2021 recall election, but Newsom emerged even stronger. He crushed the attempt to throw him out of office with support from 62% of voters and coasted into this reelection year. It’s clear that Newsom is working not just to retain power, but to put it to good use by passing progressive policies in California and launching himself into national politics as a spirited voice on the left.

Newsom has launched TV commercials in Florida, full-page newspaper ads in Texas and billboards in several other red states to pitch California as the place for freedom while jabbing conservative states that are yanking away abortion rights. It’s an unconventional reelection campaign strategy that reflects Newsom’s uncommonly secure position. Republicans blew what little political currency they have in this blue state on the foolish recall attempt last year, leaving no campaign infrastructure to mount a robust opposition to Newsom this time around.

His opponent on the Nov. 8 ballot is GOP state Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents a rural district in the northeast corner of the state. Dahle is a respected legislator who has made unusual strides to collaborate with Democrats during his decade in the state Capitol. He has a long resume of public service and is more prepared to govern California than most candidates on the recall ballot last year.

But Dahle’s positions on key issues put him out of step with most California voters. He opposes abortion and voted against placing Proposition 1 on the ballot to give voters the chance to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the California Constitution. He’s voted against numerous gun safety bills. He twice supported Donald Trump for president and, until he won the primary this year, refused to denounce Trump’s "Big Lie" that Biden’s election was fraudulent.

Newsom, meanwhile, is using his elevated power to great effect in Sacramento. This year he pushed the Legislature to pass an ambitious set of bills to curb climate change, including ideas that have surfaced year after year but never garnered enough support to pass — even in a Capitol dominated by Democrats. The governor’s leadership was essential to get enough lawmakers on board to pass legislation banning new oil and gas drilling near homes and schools, requiring greater reductions of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

Amid a horrendous wave of mass shootings, Newsom threw his support behind gun safety legislation. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s terrible decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, he signed numerous bills to expand access to abortion and prepare California for an influx of pregnant people from out of state seeking reproductive healthcare. And in a tacit acknowledgment that too many working Californians live in poverty, Newsom approved new laws that could raise wages for fast-food workers, make it easier for farmworkers to form unions and allow more low-income workers to take paid family leave.

He also pushed through a controversial plan to create a new court system to compel treatment for people who are severely mentally ill or addicted to drugs, an attempt to address the human misery obvious in the encampments proliferating on so many California streets and riverbanks and in freeway underpasses. We didn’t support this plan, but now that it’s law Newsom must ensure that it’s carried out effectively by providing sufficient funding for treatment.

It was a successful year of lawmaking that capped an already bold set of changes Newsom put in place earlier in his term. He’s approved plans to provide preschool to all 4-year-olds by 2025 and health insurance to all low-income residents regardless of immigration status by 2024. He’s committed to closing two prisons and phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars.

All of this leads us to reiterate our endorsement in the primary. Newsom has been a solid leader during an extraordinarily difficult time in the state's and nation's history. His legacy will be determined by whether he can do more than sign bills and walk away. He must spend his next term ensuring that his progressive vision for California becomes reality. It will not be easy, but as Newsom has said many times, “Program passing is not problem solving.”

One problem Newsom needs to solve in his next term is the fallout from California’s legalization of cannabis. He led the legalization campaign in 2016 that promised to create a controlled market accessible only to adults, reduce the environmental harm of illegal pot farms, curb the power of criminal drug gangs and help repair damage from the racist war on drugs. But a Times investigation shows that many of those promises have been broken. Illegal pot grow operations have proliferated, often with workers facing violence and squalid conditions. The competition to enter the legal marijuana marketplace has led to a rash of corruption in local governments. Drug dealers who operate illegal dispensaries are almost never prosecuted. Cannabis legalization in California is an absolute mess.

Newsom has spent four years approving groundbreaking changes that have great potential to make life better in this state. He deserves a second term to allow him to effectively carry out his vision.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil