ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·13 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

"Endo's solid operational and financial performance in the fourth-quarter ended a year of strong performance across all of our business segments," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "As we look forward to 2022 and begin to transition through the VASOSTRICT® loss of exclusivity and the ongoing COVID-19 driven market conditions negatively impacting specialty product office-based procedures, we remain focused on advancing our strategic priorities supported by strong commercial execution to maximize XIAFLEX®, continuing to establish QWO® as a cornerstone treatment for cellulite and investing to advance our pipeline in our core areas of growth."

FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,




Year Ended December 31,




2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total Revenues, Net

$ 789,429


$ 760,221


4%


$ 2,993,206


$ 2,903,074


3%

Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

$ (556,667)


$ 141,247


NM


$ (569,081)


$ 247,464


NM

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares

233,681


234,474


—%


232,785


233,653


—%

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$ (2.38)


$ 0.60


NM


$ (2.44)


$ 1.06


NM

Reported Net (Loss) Income

$ (562,062)


$ 119,343


NM


$ (613,245)


$ 183,944


NM

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)

$ 200,034


$ 175,995


14%


$ 716,349


$ 670,370


7%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2)

237,045


234,474


1%


236,665


233,653


1%

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)

$ 0.84


$ 0.75


12%


$ 3.03


$ 2.87


6%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 386,524


$ 351,635


10%


$ 1,480,822


$ 1,395,942


6%

__________

(1)

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

(2)

The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations," "Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares," "Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA." Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $789 million in fourth-quarter 2021, an increase of 4% compared to $760 million during the same period in 2020. This increase was attributable to increased revenues across our Branded, Generic and International Pharmaceuticals segments, partially offset by decreased revenues from our Sterile Injectables segment.

Reported loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2021 was $557 million compared to reported income from continuing operations of $141 million during the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily due to increased asset impairment charges, opioid settlement and litigation-related costs, and income tax expense, due to a non-cash income tax benefit recorded in the fourth-quarter 2020, partially offset by increased revenues and favorable changes in product mix. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2021 was $2.38 compared to reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2020 of $0.60.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2021 was $200 million compared to $176 million in fourth-quarter 2020. The result was attributable to increased revenues and favorable changes in product mix. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2021 was $0.84 compared to $0.75 in fourth-quarter 2020.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2021 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $228 million, an increase of 2% compared to $225 million during fourth-quarter 2020.

Despite increasing COVID-19 driven pressures during the fourth-quarter 2021, Specialty Products revenues increased 4% to $161 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared to $154 million in fourth-quarter 2020. XIAFLEX® revenues increased 14% to $120 million compared to $105 million in fourth-quarter 2020, driven by increased net price and improving patient demand compared to the prior year. Established Products revenues decreased 5% to $67 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared to $71 million in fourth-quarter 2020 due to ongoing competitive pressures in the portfolio.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2021 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $319 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $332 million during fourth-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on certain products, which was partially offset by higher VASOSTRICT® revenues primarily due to hospitalizations associated with COVID-19.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2021 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $218 million, an increase of 21% compared to $180 million during fourth-quarter 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to additional revenues from 2021 product launches, including lubiprostone capsules, the first authorized generic of Amitiza®, and varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Fourth-quarter 2021 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $24 million compared to $23 million during fourth-quarter 2020.

FIRST-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to uncertainties in certain key assumptions including the timing and impact of VASOSTRICT® generic competition and the rate and extent to which the market for specialty product office-based procedures recovers from the current COVID-19 driven challenges, the Company is only providing financial guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 at this time. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from Endo's expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."


First-Quarter 2022

Total Revenues, Net

$595 - $635M

Adjusted EBITDA

$240 - $260M

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$0.35 - $0.45

Assumptions:


Adjusted Gross Margin

~71.5%

Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net

~33.0%

Adjusted Interest Expense

~$140M

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

~$1.0%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares

~238M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.2 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Fourth-quarter 2021 net cash used in operating activities was $50 million compared to $108 million provided by operating activities during the fourth-quarter 2020. This change was primarily due to higher payments in 2021 related to interest, opioid-related and other legal settlements and expenses and continuity and separation benefits, cost reduction and strategic review initiatives, partially offset by an increase in adjusted income from continuing operations.

Additionally, during the fourth-quarter 2021, the Company completed the previously announced sales of its manufacturing sites in Chestnut Ridge, New York and Irvine, California. The exit of these sites was included in a series of business transformation initiatives that the Company announced in late 2020, including further optimization of its generic retail business cost structure.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow, March 1, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4272796. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from March 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on March 8, 2022 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4272796.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting https://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

Amitiza® is a registered trademark of Mallinckrodt plc.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31,


Percent
Growth


Year Ended December 31,


Percent
Growth


2021


2020



2021


2020


Branded Pharmaceuticals:












Specialty Products:












XIAFLEX®

$ 120,078


$ 105,212


14%


$ 432,344


$ 316,234


37%

SUPPRELIN® LA

28,709


24,838


16%


114,374


88,182


30%

Other Specialty (1)

12,025


23,867


(50)%


86,432


92,662


(7)%

Total Specialty Products

$ 160,812


$ 153,917


4%


$ 633,150


$ 497,078


27%

Established Products:












PERCOCET®

$ 25,093


$ 27,323


(8)%


$ 103,788


$ 110,112


(6)%

TESTOPEL®

11,322


8,357


35%


43,636


35,234


24%

Other Established (2)

30,738


34,907


(12)%


113,043


139,356


(19)%

Total Established Products

$ 67,153


$ 70,587


(5)%


$ 260,467


$ 284,702


(9)%

Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)

$ 227,965


$ 224,504


2%


$ 893,617


$ 781,780


14%

Sterile Injectables:












VASOSTRICT®

$ 224,971


$ 213,116


6%


$ 901,735


$ 785,646


15%

ADRENALIN®

36,494


31,739


15%


124,630


152,074


(18)%

Other Sterile Injectables (4)

57,634


86,995


(34)%


239,732


301,127


(20)%

Total Sterile Injectables (3)

$ 319,099


$ 331,850


(4)%


$ 1,266,097


$ 1,238,847


2%

Total Generic Pharmaceuticals

$ 218,135


$ 180,440


21%


$ 740,586


$ 783,110


(5)%

Total International Pharmaceuticals

$ 24,230


$ 23,427


3%


$ 92,906


$ 99,337


(6)%

Total revenues, net

$ 789,429


$ 760,221


4%


$ 2,993,206


$ 2,903,074


3%

__________

(1)

Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®.

(2)

Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX® and LIDODERM®.

(3)

Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the year ended December 31, 2021 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2021 or 2020.

(4)

Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

TOTAL REVENUES, NET

$ 789,429


$ 760,221


$ 2,993,206


$ 2,903,074

COSTS AND EXPENSES:








Cost of revenues

311,223


369,539


1,221,064


1,442,511

Selling, general and administrative

250,103


176,221


861,760


698,506

Research and development

58,536


64,737


148,560


158,902

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net

226,168


4,889


345,495


(19,049)

Asset impairment charges

364,584


14,147


414,977


120,344

Acquisition-related and integration items, net

(2,022)


(551)


(8,379)


16,549

Interest expense, net

143,501


135,250


562,353


532,939

Loss on extinguishment of debt



13,753


Other (income) expense, net

(15,103)


4,208


(19,774)


(21,110)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ (547,561)


$ (8,219)


$ (546,603)


$ (26,518)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

9,106


(149,466)


22,478


(273,982)

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ (556,667)


$ 141,247


$ (569,081)


$ 247,464

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(5,395)


(21,904)


(44,164)


(63,520)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (562,062)


$ 119,343


$ (613,245)


$ 183,944

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:








Continuing operations

$ (2.38)


$ 0.61


$ (2.44)


$ 1.08

Discontinued operations

(0.03)


(0.09)


(0.19)


(0.28)

Basic

$ (2.41)


$ 0.52


$ (2.63)


$ 0.80

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:








Continuing operations

$ (2.38)


$ 0.60


$ (2.44)


$ 1.06

Discontinued operations

(0.03)


(0.09)


(0.19)


(0.27)

Diluted

$ (2.41)


$ 0.51


$ (2.63)


$ 0.79

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:








Basic

233,681


230,301


232,785


229,314

Diluted

233,681


234,474


232,785


233,653

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,507,196


$ 1,213,437

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

124,114


171,563

Accounts receivable

592,019


511,262

Inventories, net

283,552


352,260

Other current assets

207,705


164,736

Total current assets

$ 2,714,586


$ 2,413,258

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

6,052,829


6,851,379

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,767,415


$ 9,264,637

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT




CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals

$ 1,417,892


$ 1,208,061

Other current liabilities

212,070


45,763

Total current liabilities

$ 1,629,962


$ 1,253,824

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET

8,048,980


8,280,578

OTHER LIABILITIES

332,459


378,174

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(1,243,986)


(647,939)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$ 8,767,415


$ 9,264,637

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net (loss) income

$ (613,245)


$ 183,944

Adjustments to reconcile Net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

457,098


518,807

Asset impairment charges

414,977


120,344

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds

152,220


(425,703)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 411,050


$ 397,392

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest

$ (77,929)


$ (69,971)

Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(5,000)


(649,504)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments


92,763

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net

30,283


6,737

Other

(6,898)


(4,892)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (59,544)


$ (624,867)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Payments on borrowings, net

$ (78,745)


$ (96,683)

Other

(26,736)


(11,884)

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (105,481)


$ (108,567)

Effect of foreign exchange rate

285


654

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 246,310


$ (335,388)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,385,000


1,720,388

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,631,310


$ 1,385,000

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

$ (562,062)


$ 119,343


$ (613,245)


$ 183,944

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,106

